Metaphor: ReFantazio Gets New Stylish Trailer at The Game Awards 2023

RPG fans have something to look forward to because the successor to the Persona series is here. The Game Awards has given us a jam-packed trailer for Atlus’ Metaphor: ReFantazio and it looks amazing.

The Team Behind Persona

Metaphor: ReFantazio is a new RPG from the creators of Persona 3, 4, and 5. The lead game designer behind our favorite Persona games, Katsura Hashino, went to work on this very game right after Persona 5. You may recognize the stylish art style as well. Persona artist, Shigenori Soejima, is in charge of visuals with Metaphor. And the music will no doubt resonate with Persona fans with Shoji Meguro taking composer responsibility. With so much talent and legacy behind it, what will it be like?

Trailer Gameplay

Image Source: Atlus

The trailer shows us a lot of stylish zones that will be in the game as well as the full HUD. Of particular note is the day/night calendar to the right of the screen. This calendar shows the day and month and is present while exploring towns and initiating in combat. The trailer also gives us a glimpse of action-oriented combat where the main character runs up to enemies and attacks them on the field. But turn-based fans may not need to fret since we saw more traditional command-based combat in the trailer as well. The turn-based battles look similar to Persona 5’s system with melee, skill, and guard options.

This trailer has us hyped. The animation and art look jaw-dropping, and the concept and world are different enough from Persona to be fresh. That’s it for our breakdown of the Metaphor: ReFantazio trailer. Check out our guides and coverage below and get all your gaming news here on Twinfinite.