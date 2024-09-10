Persona 3 Reload – How to Start Episode Aigis: The Answer DLC

Wondering how to start Persona 3 Reload’s Episode Aigis: The Answer DLC? The additional story set after P3R is out now, but there are a few things to keep in mind to unlock and start the extra content. This guide will tell you all you need to know about beginning Episode Aigis: The Answer.

How to Start Episode Aigis: The Answer in Persona 3 Reload

Image Source: P-Studio via Twinfinite

To begin the Episode Aigis: The Answer DLC, you need to have Persona 3 Reload installed on your system and select the “Change Episode” option once you’ve loaded up the game.

Following a skippable anime opening, you’ll be taken the the DLC’s dedicated menu where you can start or load a playthrough. You can even switch back to the base game’s menu if you wish.

Can you Carry Over P3R Save Data to Episode Aigis: The Answer?

When starting a playthrough of Episode Aigis: The Answer for the first time, you can carry over part of your Persona 3 Reload save to use any of your costumes along with your Persona Compendium. However, you won’t have access to your Persona Compendium if you’re playing on the “Heartless” difficulty.

How to Unlock Episode Aigis: The Answer DLC

Image Source: PlayStation via Twinfinite

The only way to unlock and play the Episode Aigis: The Answer DLC is by purchasing the Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass. This can be bought at its respective pages on the PlayStation Store, Steam, and Xbox Store.

You don’t need to beat Persona 3 Reload to start Episode Aigis: The Answer, but it’s highly recommended you do so since it includes major spoilers for the base game’s ending.

Can Episode Aigis: The Answer Be Bought as Standalone DLC?

No, the Episode Aigis: The Answer cannot be bought as standalone DLC; it is only available as part of the Persona 3 Reload expansion pass.

If you have Xbox Game Pass, however, you’ll be able to access and play Persona 3 Reload with Episode Aigis: The Answer for absolutely free.

If you’re still playing the base game, find out how to get the true ending in Persona 3 Reload. If you’re yet to try it out, take a look at our Persona 3 Reload review to see how good the game is.

