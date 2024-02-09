How to Get the True Ending in Persona 3 Reload

The Persona series usually features several endings that players can obtain. Persona 3 Reload also has multiple endings, and if you want to know how to get the true ending, you can read our guide to find out the requirements.

Persona 3 Reload True Ending Requirements, Explained

In order to get the true ending in Persona 3 Reload, you will need to make the right choice at the pivotal moment. Obviously, I cannot go into too much detail, or I will spoil the story for you. However, what I can say is that you want to be careful with the decision you take on Dec 31.

The game will also inform you to ‘choose wisely,’ and you will encounter this event inside your room in Iwatodai Dorm. There are only two choices: to spare or to kill. You want to pick sparing the character to reach the true ending.

Image Source: Atlus via Twinfinite

You must confirm this decision twice, and you can access the last month in the game, January. Your goal will be to reach the top of Tartarus, where you can face the final boss. There are no more choices after this, unlike in Persona 5 Royal, where the final boss gives you several chances to take his offer.

If you want to see the bad ending, I recommend creating a save file before entering your room. If you kill the character, you will be taken straight to March, where you can watch the final scene.

In my opinion, the true ending is the better choice. All I can say is that it’s going to be bittersweet, but you will understand why the protagonist decides to fight until the end.

That covers everything you need to know on how to get the true ending. For more Persona 3 Reload content, you can check out our guide on Yukari romance route.