What the Persona 3 Reload Protagonist’s Canon Name Is

Persona 3 Reload is a full remake of the original PS2 game, and it lets you relive your Gekkoukan High days in the P5 engine. It looks great, but for new fans who might be jumping in for the first time and wondering what the Persona 3 Reload MC’s name should be, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Persona 3 Reload MC Canon Name

As always, let us make it clear that it really doesn’t matter what you name the main character in Persona 3 Reload. You can name him after yourself, or any other name that sounds cool to you. This has no bearing on the story at all.

Of course, if you’re not feeling inspired, there are two canon names to choose from: Minato Arisato, and Makoto Yuki.

Minato Arisato is the name the Persona 3 protagonist was given in the manga adaptation, and it’s one that has stuck around for years, since the PS2 release. It’s the name that most OG fans will likely resonate with.

On the other hand, Makoto Yuki is the name the protagonist got in the movie adaptations years after the PS2 release.

Depending on whether you enjoyed the movies or the manga, you may be inclined to go for one over the other. Personally, I like going with Minato Arisato just because it sounds nicer to me, and I’ve been a fan since the PS2 and manga days. So that just feels more appropriate to me. But again, this has no bearing on the story whatsoever, so just choose whatever your heart desires.

It’s worth noting that you can’t change the protagonist’s name after you’ve decided on it, so do give it some thought before committing.

That’s all you need to know about what the canon MC name is in Persona 3 Reload. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including how to change outfits, and a full list of all classroom questions and answers.