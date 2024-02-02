How to Change Clothes & Get More Outfits in Persona 3 Reload

While your characters will mostly be in uniform for the majority of Persona 3 Reload, that doesn’t mean you don’t have any say over how they look in combat. Here’s how to change clothes and get more outfits in Persona 3 Reload.

Recommended Videos

Changing Clothes and Character Appearance in Persona 3 Reload

Once you unlock costumes for your characters in Persona 3 Reload, you can start to shake up how they look in Tartarus. To do this, bring up the menu with the triangle or Y button, then go to the Equip option.

Image Source: Atlus via Twinfinite

From here, scroll all the way down to the bottom option that says Outfits. You’ll then be able to select from all of your unlocked costumes so far. These have no bearing on stats whatsoever, so you don’t have to worry about your character’s performance in combat.

Simply select the outfit you want them to equip, then press the X or A button, and you’re all set.

How to Get More Outfits in Persona 3 Reload

It’s important to note the distinction between armor and outfits in Persona 3 Reload. Armor pieces will affect a character’s stats, but there will be no aesthetic change in combat. Outfits, on the other hand, are purely aesthetic. While armor can be bought from Kurosawa at the police station, outfits are obtained through other means.

Here are all the ways you can get new outfits in Persona 3 Reload:

By opening chests in Tartarus

As rewards for completing Elizabeth’s requests

As you’re exploring Tartarus, keep an eye out for locked chests that can only be opened with Twilight Fragments. These can contain outfits, and you’ll especially want to open the ones found on boss floors. In addition to that, you can also get them as rewards for completing requests for Elizabeth.

That’s all you need to know about how to change clothes and character appearance in Persona 3 Reload. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.