All Persona 3 Reload Classroom & Exam Questions & Answers

Fighting Shadows and climbing Tartarus is just one aspect of Persona 3 Reload. Sure, fighting Shadows is cool and all, but you’ll also need to make sure you’re staying on top of your studies. So with that in mind, here are all the answers to the classroom and exam questions in Persona 3 Reload.

Persona 3 Reload Classroom and Exam Questions and Answers

Keep in mind that even with all the correct answers, you’re not guaranteed to be the top student for the exams in Persona 3 Reload. You’ll also need to make sure that your Academics stat is boosted to secure that top spot. Acing the exams each semester will allow you to claim a small reward from Mitsuru, so we’d recommend trying to stay on top of Academics as much as you can.

Without further ado, here are all the questions and answers.

4/8: Among these phrases, “a rain of flowers,” “mystical mirage,” and “vivid carp streamers,” which one symbolizes summer? Answer: Vivid carp streamers .

Among these phrases, “a rain of flowers,” “mystical mirage,” and “vivid carp streamers,” which one symbolizes summer? . 4/18: The places where people dumped their waste in the Jomon period – what are they called nowadays? Answer: Middens

The places where people dumped their waste in the Jomon period – what are they called nowadays? 4/27: Do you know which one’s not an algebraic spiral or whatever? Answer: A

Do you know which one’s not an algebraic spiral or whatever? 5/6: What do you call the device that helps generate electric power for the train? Answer: Pantograph

What do you call the device that helps generate electric power for the train? 5/13: Which tool did he use in his experiments? Answer: Pendulum

Which tool did he use in his experiments? 5/15: What’s the other name for “May sickness” – the more casual one? Answer: May Blues

What’s the other name for “May sickness” – the more casual one? 5/19 Exam: What is the other common expression used to describe “May sickness”? Answer: May Blues

What is the other common expression used to describe “May sickness”? 5/20 Exam: Which of the following did Leon Foucault use in his experiment on the rotation of the Earth? Answer: A pendulum

Which of the following did Leon Foucault use in his experiment on the rotation of the Earth? 5/21 Exam: Which of the following is generated by a pantograph? Answer: Electricity

Which of the following is generated by a pantograph? 5/22 Exam: During which historical period were middens most commonly used? Answer: Jomon

During which historical period were middens most commonly used? 6/15: Which phrase means, “able to see things for what they really are”? Answer: Keen eye

Which phrase means, “able to see things for what they really are”? 6/17: What early religious practice was the origin of magic? Answer: Shamanism

What early religious practice was the origin of magic? 6/22: What else do people call this curve? Answer: Witch of Agnesi

What else do people call this curve? 6/25: What’s it called when the air bubbles in a whirlpool bath hit you and make your body vibrate? Answer: Flutter effect

What’s it called when the air bubbles in a whirlpool bath hit you and make your body vibrate? 6/29: What form of natural magic is used to find water sources? Answer: Dowsing

What form of natural magic is used to find water sources? 7/3: What kinda tale is he talkin’ about? Answer: About romance

What kinda tale is he talkin’ about? 7/8: Where is the comma splice found in the following sentence? Answer: Between “time” and “it’s.”

Where is the comma splice found in the following sentence? 7/9: At the same time, a serious problem arose for the farmers. Do you remember what that was? Answer: Social disparity

At the same time, a serious problem arose for the farmers. Do you remember what that was? 7/10: What is the esoteric study of Jewish texts called? Answer: Kabbalah

What is the esoteric study of Jewish texts called? 7/11: Now, what do you think that item was? It’s something every samurai needs! Answer: Katana

Now, what do you think that item was? It’s something every samurai needs! 7/14 Exam: Which form of magic is used to find water sources? Answer: Dowsing

Which form of magic is used to find water sources? 7/15 Exam: How did the Witch of Agnesi gain the first half of its name? Answer: A translation error

How did the Witch of Agnesi gain the first half of its name? 7/16 Exam: Who designed the prototype for the katana? Answer: Taira no Masakado

Who designed the prototype for the katana? 7/17 Exam: There’s an error in this sentence, what kind is it? Answer: Comma splice

There’s an error in this sentence, what kind is it? 9/1: What property of electricity is relevant to superconductivity? Answer: Resistance

What property of electricity is relevant to superconductivity? 9/10: Do you know what it means to “spill the beans”? Answer: To reveal a secret

Do you know what it means to “spill the beans”? Answer: To reveal a secret 9/11: Which book helped further the art of magic during the Renaissance? Answer: The Hermetica

Which book helped further the art of magic during the Renaissance? 9/14: Who is one referring to when speaking of their “better half”? Answer: Their soulmate

Who is one referring to when speaking of their “better half”? 9/26: What is the collective name for the four holy numbers in numerology? Answer: Tetractys

What is the collective name for the four holy numbers in numerology? 10/7: Which hormone is the one in your brain that provides a sense of achievement? Answer: Dopamine

Which hormone is the one in your brain that provides a sense of achievement? 10/10: Who was the founder of Theosophy, a group that give rise to many other magical societies? Answer: Helena Blavatsky

Who was the founder of Theosophy, a group that give rise to many other magical societies? 10/13 Exam: Who is considered by many to be the first numerologist, whose name lives on today in a mathematical theorem? Answer: Pythagoras

Who is considered by many to be the first numerologist, whose name lives on today in a mathematical theorem? 10/15 Exam: What happens when electrical resistance reaches zero? Answer: Superconductivity

What happens when electrical resistance reaches zero? 10/16 Exam: What is the meaning of the phrase “to spill the beans”? Answer: To reveal a secret

What is the meaning of the phrase “to spill the beans”? 10/19: We used the number zero a lot. Do you know where it originally came from, though? Answer: India

We used the number zero a lot. Do you know where it originally came from, though? 10/22: Which Roman goddess has been theorized as the namesake for the month of April? Answer: Venus

Which Roman goddess has been theorized as the namesake for the month of April? 10/26: There’s one region that instead calls it “the month with gods”, because that’s where they all go. Do you know which one it is? Answer: Izumo

There’s one region that instead calls it “the month with gods”, because that’s where they all go. Do you know which one it is? 10/30: A certain enzyme brings out the sweetness in them when they’re baked. Do you happen to know what it is? Answer: Bete-amylase

A certain enzyme brings out the sweetness in them when they’re baked. Do you happen to know what it is? 11/7: What is the ancient Indian magical text I mentioned today? Answer: The Upanishads

What is the ancient Indian magical text I mentioned today? 11/12: What was she describing with such a sparse line? Answer: Her favorite time in winter

What was she describing with such a sparse line? 11/30: In the poem that Genji, the protagonist, sends to her, what did he compare her to? Answer: The cherry blossom

In the poem that Genji, the protagonist, sends to her, what did he compare her to? 12/7: What’s the name of the stratospheric layer of molecules comprised of three oxygen atoms? Answer: The ozone layer

What’s the name of the stratospheric layer of molecules comprised of three oxygen atoms? 12/9: What sorcery was Himiko said to have used? Answer: Kido

What sorcery was Himiko said to have used? 12/11: Do you know which of the following is an irregular plural noun? Answer: Lives

Do you know which of the following is an irregular plural noun? 12/14 Exam: Which of the following originated in India? Answer: The number zero

Which of the following originated in India? 12/15 Exam: When heated, the beta-amylase enzymes in sweet potatoes react with the starch present to produce which disaccharide? Answer: Maltose

When heated, the beta-amylase enzymes in sweet potatoes react with the starch present to produce which disaccharide? 12/16 Exam: Which Roman Goddess has been theorized as the namesake for the month of April? Answer: Venus

Which Roman Goddess has been theorized as the namesake for the month of April? 12/17 Exam: In The Tale of Genji, who does Hikaru Genji compare to cherry blossoms? Answer: Murasaki-no-Ue

In The Tale of Genji, who does Hikaru Genji compare to cherry blossoms? 12/18 Exam: Which of the following words is not in the correct plural form? Answer: Geeses

Which of the following words is not in the correct plural form? 12/22: What do we call the feeling of joy that comes from a near-death experience? Answer: Euphoria

What do we call the feeling of joy that comes from a near-death experience? 1/8: “The new year is the index of a journey to a certain place”. Where is this “certain place” he’s referring to? Answer: The underworld

“The new year is the index of a journey to a certain place”. Where is this “certain place” he’s referring to? 1/18: I’ve mentioned two Greek sorceresses. One was Medea. Who was the other? Answer: Circe

We’ll update this article with the rest of the questions and answers as we play through the game.

And those are all of the classroom questions and answers in Persona 3 Reload for now.