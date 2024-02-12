All Missing Person Dates in Persona 3 Reload

In Persona 3 Reload, you can encounter various missing people who somehow stumble into Tartarus. You must save them before the next full moon, or they will perish. In this guide, we will tell you their missing dates and exact locations.

Image Source: Atlus via Twinfinite

Elizabeth will notify you about the first missing person who accidentally got trapped inside Tartarus in June. You can see their details by examining the board in front of the Police Office in Paulownia Mall.

Besides random NPCs, some of your Social Links will also become missing, and you must save them before the deadline. If you fail, then they will die, and you won’t be able to progress their Social Links in Persona 3 Reload.

June (Deadline: 7/6) 6/18 – Ayako Yoshimoto – 50F – Recarm Skill Card 6/26 – Kenjiro Tsutsumi – 56F – Letter of Thanks and 40,000 Yen 6/26 – Yoshimi Miyama – 64F – Black Quartz x2

July (Deadline: 8/5) 8/3 – Yasuko Murabayashi – 79F – Emerald x4 8/3 – Shuichi Niimura – 84F – Shift Boost Skill Card

August (Deadline: 9/4) 8/19 – Satsuki Onozuka – 101F – Divine Grace 8/29 – Hirotaka Tanigami – 109F – Malachite x20 9/3 – Reiko Makita – 114F – Mediarama Skill Card

September (Deadline: 10/3) 9/12 – Bunkichi Kitamura – 120F – Homunculus x4 9/22 – Aki Kurobe – 135F – Magic Talisman 9/22 – Yasunobu Shimozono – 140F – 100,000 Yen

October (Deadline: 11/2) 10/21 – Maiko Oohashi – 146F – Felt Doll 10/21 – Ryohei Nakatsugawa – 159F – Berserker Seal 10/30 – Takeko Hiraoka – 165F – Avaricious Ring

November (Deadline: 12/1) 11/27 – Tomoyuki Itami – 177F – Omega Drive 11/28 – Katsue Sugi – 196F – Diamond x3

December (Deadline: 12/30) 2/22 – Yumiko Sasamaki – 209F – Scintillating Coin x2 12/22 – Nobuko Fukuchi – 221F – Ruby x3



Many of the rewards you receive from saving a missing person are rare jewels. You can use these materials to craft gear or buy various items at Mayoido Antiques in Persona 3 Reload. Some of them are great gifts you can offer potential romantic partners, such as Mitsuru and Yukari.