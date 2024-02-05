Persona 3 Reload Yukari Gift Guide

During your playthrough of Persona 3 Reload, you can meet and socialize with a large number of characters. You can befriend some of them and even have a romantic relationship, such as with Yukari. Here is our gift and Social Link guide for Yukari in Persona 3 Reload.

Recommended Videos

Yukari Favorite Gifts Persona 3 Reload

Image Source: Atlus

To achieve the level where you can start a romantic relationship with Yukari in Persona 3 Reload, you need to do several activities. Among them is giving her gifts, and there are several of them. Here is the complete list of gifts for Yukari in Persona 3 Reload.

Gift Yukari Points How To Get Brand Bag +3 Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities Brand Purse +3 Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities Brand Watch +3 Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities Perfume +3 Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities Rose Bouquet +2 Rafflesia – Port Island Station Glass Vase +2 Rafflesia – Port Island Station Teddy Bear +2 Shinshoudo Antiques Jack Frost Doll +2 Crane Game

How To Unlock Yukari Social Link in Persona 3 Reload

Yukari is one of the first characters you meet in Persona 3 Reload. Some would even call her a lead female character in the game. You can build a Social Link with her early in the game and even upgrade your friendship to a romantic relationship.

What’s important to know is that Yukari is the Lovers Arcana representative, so make sure to bring a Lovers Arcana Persona when you hang out with her. If you don’t, it’s practically impossible to advance through Social Link ranks.

Also, note that your Charm must be on the highest possible level to unlock both Social Link and Rank 1 with Yukari. If you try to do it earlier, she will simply reject you. After you max out the Charm, talk to her and she will accept to start the Social Link. You can find her from June 24 in Classroom 2F of Gekkoukan High School.

That’s everything you need to know about gifts you can give to Yukari and how to build a Social Link with her. For more Persona 3 Reload guides, check how to get Juzumaru and how to redeem preorder DLC.