Atlus is known for going wild with DLC, and Persona 3 Reload is no exception. There’s already plenty of DLC at launch as part of preorder editions or separate store purchases. It can take a while before you can access much of the DLC due to story railroading, so we’re here to help clarify what can be accessed and when. Here’s how to redeem preorder DLC in Persona 3 Reload.

How to Redeem BGM DLC in Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 Reload’s music DLC can be accessed by going to the “change battle BGM” option in the Config menu. Note that there’s no option to switch to the original Persona 3 soundtrack or listen to the DLC music outside of battles.

Every pre-order edition of Persona 3 Reload includes the Persona 4 Golden preorder DLC set. You can play these six P4G tracks during Persona 3 Reload battles if you have the set:

Reach Out to the Truth

Time To Make History

I’ll Face Myself -Battle-

A New World Fool

The Fog

Results

How to Redeem Costumes

Costumes can be accessed as soon as you get settled in your dorm room (about 13 minutes into the game). Just interact with the closet on the left once inside your dorm room and you’ll see various costumes from past games for your characters to wear.

Image Source: Atlus via Twinfinite

Press the OK button to claim the DLC from the closet, which in turn sorts the DLC into the equip menus for you to use.

Here are the costume DLCs available at launch:

P5R Phantom Thieves Costume Set

P5R Shujin Academy Costume Set

P4G Yasogami High Costume Set

Image Source: Atlus via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Personas

To redeem the DLC Personas, you need to have done the battle tutorial first, which takes place on April 9th of the in-game calendar. Head to the newly acquired Personas menu and you’ll see all the DLC Personas listed, if you have any.

Here are all available DLC Personas at launch:

P4G Persona Set (Three Personas)

P5R Persona Set 1 (Nine Personas)

P5R Persona Set 2 (Nine Personas)

To see what edition includes what, check out our Persona 3 Reload Edition guide here. In short, The $99 Premium Edition and $199 Eigis Edition include every single piece of launch DLC. Fortunately for everyone else, all preorder editions of Persona 3 Reload include the Persona 4 Golden OST set.

That summarizes how to redeem preorder DLC in Persona 3 Reload. Now that you know how to claim the all DLC in the game, read our Wealth Hand enemy guide and P3R review here on Twinfinite.