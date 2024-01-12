All Persona 3 Reload Editions & Preorder Bonuses, Explained

Like other modern games, Persona 3 Reload offers several editions containing various exclusive content. In this guide, we will explain in detail what you will get from each edition and the preorder bonuses.

All Persona 3 Reload Preorder Bonuses & Editions

Persona 3 Reload offers five editions, two of them physical and the rest digital. Besides the usual standard, deluxe, and premium, you can also purchase the Aigis version.

Preorder Bonuses

All versions of Persona 3 Reload feature the same preorder bonus: the Persona 4 Golden BGM Set. Here is the list of music you can get from this set:

Reach Out to the Truth

Time To Make History

I’ll Face Myself -Battle-

A New World Fool

The Fog

Results

Standard Edition

The standard edition is the most basic and only contains the base game. Both the physical and digital versions are priced at $69.99, and they are available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Deluxe Edition

Image Source: Atlus

The Deluxe edition is only available digitally, and it costs $79.99. Here are the content you will get from this version:

Base game

Digital Persona 3 Reload Official Artbook

Digital Persona 3 Reload Official Soundtrack

Premium Edition

Image Source: Atlus

Like the Deluxe edition, you cannot purchase the physical version of the Premium edition since it’s only available digitally. It costs $99.99, and you will get this content:

Base game

Digital Persona 3 Reload Official Artbook

Digital Persona 3 Reload Official Soundtrack

Persona 3 Reload DLC Pack Voucher

Aigis Edition

Image Source: Atlus

Lastly, the most expensive version of Persona 3 Reload is the Aigis edition, which is only available for physical purchase. It is priced at $199.99, but you can get an interesting figure.

Base game

Physical Persona 3 Reload Official Artbook

Physical Persona 3 Reload Official Soundtrack

Persona 3 Reload DLC Pack Voucher

Aigis Figure

That covers everything you need to know about Persona 3 Reload editions and preorder bonuses. For more related content, you can check out our post on three big changes we want to see in this remake.