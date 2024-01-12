All Persona 3 Reload Editions & Preorder Bonuses, Explained

Like other modern games, Persona 3 Reload offers several editions containing various exclusive content. In this guide, we will explain in detail what you will get from each edition and the preorder bonuses.
All Persona 3 Reload Preorder Bonuses & Editions
Persona 3 Reload offers five editions, two of them physical and the rest digital. Besides the usual standard, deluxe, and premium, you can also purchase the Aigis version.
Preorder Bonuses
All versions of Persona 3 Reload feature the same preorder bonus: the Persona 4 Golden BGM Set. Here is the list of music you can get from this set:
- Reach Out to the Truth
- Time To Make History
- I’ll Face Myself -Battle-
- A New World Fool
- The Fog
- Results
Standard Edition
The standard edition is the most basic and only contains the base game. Both the physical and digital versions are priced at $69.99, and they are available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.
Deluxe Edition
The Deluxe edition is only available digitally, and it costs $79.99. Here are the content you will get from this version:
- Base game
- Digital Persona 3 Reload Official Artbook
- Digital Persona 3 Reload Official Soundtrack
Premium Edition
Like the Deluxe edition, you cannot purchase the physical version of the Premium edition since it’s only available digitally. It costs $99.99, and you will get this content:
- Base game
- Digital Persona 3 Reload Official Artbook
- Digital Persona 3 Reload Official Soundtrack
- Persona 3 Reload DLC Pack Voucher
Aigis Edition
Lastly, the most expensive version of Persona 3 Reload is the Aigis edition, which is only available for physical purchase. It is priced at $199.99, but you can get an interesting figure.
- Base game
- Physical Persona 3 Reload Official Artbook
- Physical Persona 3 Reload Official Soundtrack
- Persona 3 Reload DLC Pack Voucher
- Aigis Figure
That covers everything you need to know about Persona 3 Reload editions and preorder bonuses. For more related content, you can check out our post on three big changes we want to see in this remake.