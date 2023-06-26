All New Persona 3 Reload Voice Actors in the Remake

Image Source: Atlus

The Xbox Games Showcase 2023 has unravelled the new Persona 3 Reload, including a new set of voice actors cast for the game. Although only some voice actors have come forward, in this article, we will list down the known voice actors for the upcoming Persona remake.

Aigis: Dawn Bennett

Dawn M. Bennett is a seasoned voice actor in anime dubs and video games. She is known for her work playing Yukong in Honkai: Star Rail, Arnes in Konosuba, and Setsuna in My Hero Academia. Bennett also has experience with creature voice effects.

Akihiko Sanada : Alejandro Saab

Saab’s contributions to both anime and video games have led to him lending his voice to the role of Akihiko Sanada. With notable performances such as Cyno in Genshin Impact and Jing Yuan in Honkai: Star Rail, Saab’s talent in portraying compelling characters ensures that Akihiko’s stoic nature will be expertly conveyed.

Fuuka Yamagishi: Suzie Yeung

Suzie Yeung takes on the role of Fuuka Yamagishi. She is recognized for her work in prominent anime series like Demon Slayer and for playing Makima in Chainsaw Man. She also recently voiced Admi in Nikke.

Junpei Iori: Zeno Robinson

With an impressive anime and gaming presence, Robinson takes on the role of Junpei. He has a wide range of vocals playing as the loud-mouthed Genya in Demon Slayer and the polar opposite of calm-mindedness Hawks in My Hero Academia. Robinson’s dynamic voice-acting abilities are sure to match Junpei’s energy.

Ken Amada: Justine Lee

Justine Lee is our wild card. Though relatively new to the industry, Lee’s previous work in Black Desert Online and Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro, demonstrates their ability to bring depth and personality to their characters.

Makoto Yuki: Aleks Le

Aleks Le, known for his work in various anime and video games, takes on the role of Makoto Yuki. He has provided notable performances such as Eugene in Cassette Beasts, Zenitsu in Demon Slayer, and Mash Burnedead in Mashle: Magic and Muscles.

Mitsuru Kirijo: Allegra Clark

Allegra Clark, known for her versatility in video game voice acting, tackles the elegant Mitsuru Kirijo. With memorable roles in Apex Legends, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, and Dragon Age: Inquisition, Clark’s ability to embody complex characters guarantees the portrayal of Mitsuru’s commanding presence.

Shinjiro Aragaki: Justice Slocum

Justice Slocum takes on the role of Shinjiro Aragaki. He has a few notable roles in video games, such as Tetsuro Kurumazaki in Lost Judgment and minor roles in Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Street Fighter 6.

Yukari Takeba: Heather Gonzalez

Heather Gonzalez is recognized for her involvement in numerous games and anime, bringing her talent to Yukari Takeda’s role. She has contributed to titles like Diablo 4, Honkai: Star Rail, Fire Emblem: Engage, and Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

These are all the confirmed English voice actors for Persona 3 Reload. As mentioned earlier, most voice actors have yet to come forward. We will update this article regularly once the new voice actors release their public posts. In the meantime, the links below are some related Persona 3 articles you might want to dive into.

