5 Big Changes We Want to See in Persona 3 Reload

It’s been a big week for Persona and Atlus fans. The studio announced a brand new game in Metaphor: ReFantazio, a new Persona 5-based tactics game, and finally, a proper remake of Persona 3. Titled Persona 3 Reload, the short announcement trailer showed off improved character models and visuals, and it’s definitely going to be exciting finally returning to Iwatodai in full HD glory. That said, here are five features and improvements we’d love to see in Persona 3 Reload.

Improved Dungeons

For the love of all that is good and holy, please let there be some sort of improvement to the way the dungeons are handled in Persona 3 Reload. If you’ve ever played any iteration of Persona 3, you’ll know that Tartarus –the main tower dungeon of the game– is an awful slog.

The seemingly never-ending tower is split into blocks, with only very slight variations to the music and a color palette change. There are no themes to these different sections, the music grates on you after a while, making Tartarus the worst part of the entire game. If you thought Persona 4’s dungeons were boring, wait till you see OG Tartarus.

Extra Story Content

I get the sense this is pretty much a given, especially with Atlus’s track record with their re-releases of the Persona games so far. Still, with this being a proper remake of Persona 3, there’s plenty of opportunity here to expand on the existing story, and to even add new dungeons for exploration.

There are lots of side characters with potential for fleshing out as well, which would be nice, especially since Persona 3 probably has some of the most shallow Social Link options in the series.

More Social Link Options

Speaking of Social Links, having new Social Link options in Persona 3 Reload would also be a welcome improvement. In P3P, the female protagonist got the opportunity to bond with the male party members in the game, but it would be nice to see how the male protagonist interacts with his comrades as well.

The problem with OG Persona 3’s Social Links was that they often just felt like straightforward romance options, with no room for more nuanced interactions or friendships. This is a prime opportunity to develop those friendships further, and maybe even introduce a new character or two for us to interact with.

Make the Female Protagonist Canon

The female protagonist of P3P often gets overlooked whenever Persona 3 gets discussed, but she absolutely deserves her time in the limelight too. While both protagonists are silent, the female protagonist’s dialogue options are much cheerier, giving her a sunnier disposition as opposed to the male character’s general moodiness. The dichotomy helped add more nuance to the player’s interactions with the other characters in the game, and also provided a lot of replay value in P3P.

If Atlus is looking to consolidate the story of Persona 3 into one defined entry, they may opt to retcon the female protagonist entirely. But hey, one can hope.

All Content From P3FES and The Answer

Finally, this is also probably a given, but here’s hoping we get all of the extra story content that was only available in P3FES on the PS2. This includes the post-game chapter The Answer, which focuses on Aigis and new character Metis, as well as the rest of the cast as they deal with the aftermath of the base game’s ending.

The Answer provides a lot of much-needed closure to the story, and serves as a nice cap to a very compelling story. There’s also plenty of room for expansion and other improvements in The Answer, and it’d be nice to see the SEES team members get even more development.

