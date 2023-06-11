Atlus Reveals Persona 3 Remake, Persona 5 Spin-off & New Fantasy RPG at Xbox Games Showcase

Image Source: Atlus

Atlus has announced not one, not two, but three new titles at the Xbox Games Showcase, with the highly-anticipated Persona projects and an upcoming original storyline.

First, we have Persona 3 Reload, a remake that uses Atlus’ revamped engine with the latest generation consoles. Longtime fans will experience a new side to the original as it transcends the art style into the modern era through its characters and environment.

You’ll get to sneak peek of Persona 3 Reload’s gameplay, from battle sequences to the slice-of-life school intervals. Atlus has also provided an inside look into the upcoming character models of the protagonist and other familiar individuals.

Take a first look newly redesigned character art of the Persona 3 Reload Protagonist, Yukari Takeba, and Junpei Iori! pic.twitter.com/n352mhc2XX — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) June 11, 2023

While there isn’t an official release date, the showcase has disclosed that it will arrive sometime in early 2024 on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

On top of that, Persona 5 will receive a spin-off storyline with Tactica, a strategic-based RPG starring the beloved Phantom Thieves of Hearts. However, this time around, the crew will be stylized in an adorable chibi-like design as they step into a new world.

Fortunately, Persona 5 Tactica has a set launch date of Nov. 17, 2023, which will also be featured across the Xbox consoles and PC.

Those looking for a fresh new take can look forward to another Atlus title with Metaphor: ReFantazio, a fantasy RPG that has an akin style to the Persona series. Like the Persona 5 spin-off, it will release in 2024 on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Now that Atlus has revealed its game roadmap, Persona fans and newcomers can mark their calendars for its upcoming releases, ushering in a new era for the franchise.

