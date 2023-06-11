Revisit Eora Once Again in Avowed, Obsidian’s Next Fantasy RPG, Coming 2024

Image Source: Obsidian Entertainment

Obsidian Entertainment has been quite busy lately, not only working on The Outer Worlds 2, but another first-person RPG: Avowed. It’s been known since 2021, but Xbox Games Showcase 2023 finally gave us a more substantive look into the gameplay and story elements.

The gameplay trailer reveals a collection of moments, showing off a variety of weapons and abilities that players can use. There’s dual-wielding, sure, but also magic and flintlock pistols (one in each hand, if you so choose). You can mix and match the two by having a melee weapon in one hand and magic in the other, like freezing enemies and shattering them with a single swing.

Pistols may sound out of place in an RPG, but not so given the universe Avowed is set in. If you’ve spent any time in Obsidian Entertainment’s other RPGs, specifically Pillars of Eternity, this isn’t new. It just so happens Avowed is set in the same universe—the world of Eora and the Living Lands.

Image Source: Obsidian Entertainment

Apparently, a plague is on the rise in the Living Lands, one that infects body and soul. Naturally, you’ll be the one to find out what the hubbub is all about. And from the sound of it, you’re wielding powers that could change the very fate of the world.

Avowed will be available on Xbox Series X and Series S, as well as PC, coming 2024. Not unsurprising, it will also be available on Xbox Game Pass. If you missed it, be sure to check out more that was shown at Xbox Games Showcase, like everything that’s included in Starfield’s special edition.

About the author

Brady Klinger-Meyers Brady is a Freelance Writer at Twinfinite. Though he's been at the site for only a year, Brady has been covering video games, and the industry itself, for the past three years. He focuses on new releases, Diablo 4, Roblox, and every RPG he can get his hands on. When Brady isn't focused on gaming, he's toiling away on another short story. More Stories by Brady Klinger-Meyers

Related Posts