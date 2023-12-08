Persona 3 Reload Continues to Look Incredible in New TGAs Trailer

Look, it may be a remake of an old PS2 game, but it’s still one of my most highly anticipated video game releases of 2024. Persona 3 Reload got a brand new trailer at The Game Awards 2023, and it still looks good. You can check out the trailer for yourself down below:

The trailer shows off plenty of Tartarus footage, where the characters get to fight Shadows and engage them in turn-based RPG combat. We also catch a glimpse of school life in Gekkoukan High, as well as the social link conversations with Nozomi and Akinari.

It’s worth noting that the character portraits in Persona 3 Reload will actually have their mouths move as they talk now, which could be either immersive or terrifying, depending on how you feel about that. Either way, it’s nice to see Persona 3 Reload finally get some love on modern consoles, and we’re excited to see how it stacks up next year.

Persona 3 Reload is set to be released on Feb. 2, 2024.