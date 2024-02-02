Persona 3 Reload Wealth Hand Weakness Guide

As you explore Tartarus in Persona 3 Reload, you will encounter some rare Shadows, such as Wealth Hand. Besides being slippery, this monster can be tough to beat if you don’t know its weakness.

Recommended Videos

How to Beat Wealth Hand in Persona 3 Reload

You can beat Wealth Hand by attacking the monster using Strike damage, represented with a Fist icon. For new players, the earliest character to unlock this move is Junpei. He has an attack called Bash that can be performed by consuming 12 HP.

You can also use regular attacks on Wealth Hand, but I find that this enemy is quite fast and usually evades my hits. Surprisingly, Yukari is the one who consistently lands damage on the Shadow.

Image Source: Atlus via Twinfinite

Feel free to use magic on Wealth Hand since it does not Repel or Absorb any elements. However, be warned that magic is not as effective on this enemy as physical attacks.

I don’t recommend performing an All-Out-Attack during this battle since it raises the chance of the Shadow escaping. You want to ensure that the enemy is constantly downed, so continue performing follow-up attacks to stun your enemy and gain extra turns.

You can also cast Sukunda on Wealth Hand to reduce its evasion rate. This should help stop Wealth Hand from constantly dodging your attack.

If you have trouble catching Wealth Hand and triggering a battle, you can give orders to your teammates to disperse and prioritize enemy subjugation. This will prevent the Shadow from running away because, unlike the protagonist, your allies can trigger battles more effectively since they do not have weapon attack animation outside battle.

Beating this rare Shadow will give you a decent amount of EXP and one Worldly Coin. You can sell this item in the real world to obtain 1,000 Yen.

That covers everything you need to know on how to beat Wealth Hand. For more Persona 3 Reload content, you can check our guide on all classroom questions and answers.