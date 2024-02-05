How to Get Juzumaru in Persona 3 Reload

Besides exploring Tartarus and developing your Social Links, you can also complete various requests given by your Velvet Room attendant, Elizabeth. She will ask you to bring a special sword called Juzumaru, and in this Persona 3 Reload guide, we will tell you its exact location.

Recommended Videos

Persona 3 Reload Juzumaru Location

According to Elizabeth, you can find Juzumaru inside a special treasure chest on the lower floors of Arqa. She also warns you that a strong Shadow will be guarding this item, and you must be ready for battle.

Elizabeth’s info is correct if a bit vague; you can discover Juzumaru inside a white treasure chest on Floor 36. Unfortunately, you must defeat a group of Shadows, with the leader being Disturbing Dice. This mini-boss does not have any weaknesses, and you must slowly wear it down using all of your attacks.

Image Source: Atlus via Twinfinite

There are two special chests on this floor, and both need Twilight Fragments to be unlocked. One chest requires two Twilight Fragments and contains a Balm of Life. On the other hand, the second chest needs three Twilight Fragments and holds Juzumaru inside.

Here are Juzumaru’s stats:

Attack: 107

Accuracy: 95

Effect: +Critical rate up (low)

Junpei will ask you if he can equip the weapon immediately. You can give the katana to him since you do not need to have it in your inventory for Elizabeth to know that you have found the item.

There is also a teleporter on this floor, and you can use it to return to the first floor to report to Elizabeth. For completing her request, the Velvet Room attendant will reward you with 20,000 Yen.

That’s the end of our guide on how to get Juzumaru. For more Persona 3 Reload content, you can read our post on another Elizabeth’s request, where you need to feed a cat in the city.