How to Get & Use Twilight Fragments in Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 Reload brings quite a few new tweaks and additions to the original PS2 game. If you’re wondering how to get and use Twilight Fragments in Persona 3 Reload, here’s everything you need to know.

Recommended Videos

What Twilight Fragments Are in Persona 3 Reload

Image Source: Atlus via Twinfinite

Twilight Fragments are a new resource introduced in Persona 3 Reload. They can be used for a couple different purposes, as listed below:

To replenish your party’s SP at the clock in Tartarus

To open rare chests in Tartarus

Unlike in the original game where you could just pay money to restore SP, now the clock only takes Twilight Fragments. You’ll need a total of seven Fragments for restoration, so only use it when you absolutely need to.

In addition to that, you’ll also come across white colored chests while exploring Tartarus, and these can only be opened with Twilight Fragments as well. The number required will vary, and you’ll usually need between one to three Fragments to open them.

How to Get Twilight Fragments

Now that you know what Twilight Fragments are used for in Persona 3 Reload, it’s time to go over how to get them. Listed below are all the ways you can get them:

Reward from Elizabeth for starting new Social Links

Finding them around the city

When you first get started in Persona 3 Reload, make sure to spend some time scouring the entirety of Tatsumi Port Island for Twilight Fragments. They’ll show up as blue, shiny item pickups you can interact with.

You can also get Fragments from Elizabeth as a reward for discovering new Social Links, so make sure to check back with her at the Velvet Room from time to time.

That’s all you need to know about Twilight Fragments in Persona 3 Reload. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.