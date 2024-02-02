Over the course of your journey in Persona 3 Reload, Elizabeth will issue a bunch of requests for you to take on. Most can be cleared in Tartarus, but some require a bit of finessing. Here’s how to feed the cat in Persona 3 Reload.

Recommended Videos

Feeding the Hungry Cat in Persona 3 Reload

Partway through the game, one of Elizabeth’s requests in Persona 3 Reload will task you with feeding the hungry cat. First things first, the cat in question can be located at the Station Outskirts area in Port Island Station.

This is where the delinquents are hanging out, and you’ll find the cat sitting in the corner on its own.

To feed it, you’ll need to go to Aohige Pharmacy at Paulownia Mall and purchase the Super Cat Food for 700 Yen. Bring it back to the cat and feed it. You’ll need to do this a total of four times, so just buy four Super Cat Foods at the Pharmacy while you’re there.

Image Source: Atlus via Twinfinite

You’ll also need to do this on different days, so make sure to check back with the cat each day to feed it if you want to sort out the request as quickly as possible. Once the cat is finally back to full health, the quest will be considered complete. You can then head back to Elizabeth to claim your reward.

That’s all you need to know about how to feed the cat in Persona 3 Reload. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.