Persona 3 Reload Mitsuru Gift Guide

Mitsuru is arguably one of the best characters in Persona 3 Reload, and she is also one of the girls you can romance. If you plan to woo this icy queen, you can read this handy guide to find out the best gifts for her.

Best Gifts for Mitsuru in Persona 3 Reload

Like other characters, you can deepen your bond with Mitsuru by spending time with her. During hangouts, you can also get a chance to offer her some gifts to get extra points. Here is the list of all gifts that you can give to Mitsuru:

Gifts Mitsuru Points How to Get Brand Bag +3 Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities (10/25 or 12/6) Brand Purse +3 Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities (7/26) Brand Watch +3 Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities (9/6 or 10/25) Goggle-eyed Idol +3 Shinshoudo Antiques Japanese Doll +3 Shinshoudo Antiques Kaleidoscope +2 Shinshoudo Antiques Teddy Bear +2 Shinshoudo Antiques Book Cover +2 School Vendor Lucky Charm +2 Naganaki Shrine Fortune Perfume +2 Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities (6/7 or 6/14) Red Pine Bonsai +2 Port Island Station – Rafflesia

Image Source: Atlus via Twinfinite

Like other girls, Mitsuru also loves brand accessories that you can purchase from Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities on Sundays. However, there are only a limited number of them, so they are not very reliable.

The best gifts for Mitsuru are Book Cover and Red Pine Bonsai. You can buy them any day after school, and they are quite affordable.

After June 9, Shinshoudo Antiques will open on Paulownia Mall. Unlike most shops, it doesn’t accept Yen, and you can only purchase items using precious jewels from Tartarus. You can buy a Goggle-eyed Idol for two Turquoise and a Japanese Doll for two Onyx.

That’s the end of our guide on the best gifts for Mitsuru. Twinfinite has other Persona 3 Reload posts you may want to check out before leaving the website, such as everything you need to know about Theurgy.