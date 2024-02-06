Guides

Persona 3 Reload Mitsuru Gift Guide

Kneel before the queen.

Persona 3 Reload Mitsuru Gift Guide
Image Source: Atlus via Twinfinite

Mitsuru is arguably one of the best characters in Persona 3 Reload, and she is also one of the girls you can romance. If you plan to woo this icy queen, you can read this handy guide to find out the best gifts for her.

Best Gifts for Mitsuru in Persona 3 Reload

Like other characters, you can deepen your bond with Mitsuru by spending time with her. During hangouts, you can also get a chance to offer her some gifts to get extra points. Here is the list of all gifts that you can give to Mitsuru:

GiftsMitsuru PointsHow to Get
Brand Bag+3Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities (10/25 or 12/6)
Brand Purse+3Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities (7/26)
Brand Watch+3Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities (9/6 or 10/25)
Goggle-eyed Idol+3Shinshoudo Antiques
Japanese Doll+3Shinshoudo Antiques
Kaleidoscope+2Shinshoudo Antiques
Teddy Bear+2Shinshoudo Antiques
Book Cover+2School Vendor
Lucky Charm+2Naganaki Shrine Fortune
Perfume+2Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities (6/7 or 6/14)
Red Pine Bonsai+2Port Island Station – Rafflesia
Red Pine Bonsai gift for Mitsuru in Persona 3 Reload
Image Source: Atlus via Twinfinite

Like other girls, Mitsuru also loves brand accessories that you can purchase from Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities on Sundays. However, there are only a limited number of them, so they are not very reliable.

The best gifts for Mitsuru are Book Cover and Red Pine Bonsai. You can buy them any day after school, and they are quite affordable.

After June 9, Shinshoudo Antiques will open on Paulownia Mall. Unlike most shops, it doesn’t accept Yen, and you can only purchase items using precious jewels from Tartarus. You can buy a Goggle-eyed Idol for two Turquoise and a Japanese Doll for two Onyx.

That’s the end of our guide on the best gifts for Mitsuru. Twinfinite has other Persona 3 Reload posts you may want to check out before leaving the website, such as everything you need to know about Theurgy.

