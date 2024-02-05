Persona 3 Reload Theurgy Explained

Persona 3 Reload introduces several new mechanics to spice up combat in the remake. Among them is Theurgy, which you can unlock in June. If you wish to learn more about this topic, our guide can teach you everything you need to know about this Theurgy in Persona 3 Reload.

How to Activate All Members’ Theurgy Abilities in Persona 3 Reload

You can use Theurgy in Persona 3 Reload once you reach June 13 after Fuuka joins SEES. This mechanic is an ultimate attack that each member can unleash once they fill up their Theurgy gauge. The way to increase this meter differs for each person, and you can read the requirement via the Theurgy screen.

Here are the details of how to activate all members’ Theurgy abilities:

Protagonist – Use a Persona skill.

Yukari – Use a Healing skill.

Junpei – Land a Critical hit.

Akihiko – Use a Support skill on himself.

Mitsuru – Debuff or afflict a status effect on an enemy.

Fuuka – Offers battle advice and navigation.

Aigis – Use Strength-based skills

Koromaru – Hit an enemy’s weakness.

Ken – SP is less than half.

Shinjiro – HP is less than half.

Do note that you cannot perform a Theurgy attack when you are afflicted with a status ailment. The gauge will carry over to the next battles, but it will be halved if you faint and then revived.

All Members’ Theurgy Abilities in Persona 3 Reload

Each party member can have two Theurgy abilities. Here is the list of all the ultimate skills you can perform in Persona 3 Reload:

Yukari Io – Cyclone Arrow: Deals severe Wind damage to one foe while ignoring resistances. Isis – Tranquility: The next magic attack deals more than double the damage for all allies.

Junpei Hermes – Hack n’ Blast: Deals severe Slash damage to one foe while ignoring resistances. Trimegistus – Blaze of Life: Deals massive Fire damage to one foe while ignoring resistances. This move also fully restores Junpei’s HP.

Akihiko Polydeuces – Lightning Spike: Deals heavy Electric damage to all foes while ignoring resistances. This attack can afflict Shock. Caesar – Electric Onslaught: Deals severe Elec damage to one foe while ignoring resistances. This attack has a high chance of Shock.

Mitsuru Penthesilea – Blizzard Edge: Deals severe Ice damage to one foe while ignoring resistances. This attack can afflict Freeze. Artemisia – Blade of Execution: Deals massive Almighty damage to one foe and decreases all of their stats.

Fuuka Lucia – Oracle: Provides random buffs on all allies (For example: party-wide Heat Riser or restore SP).

Aigis Palladion – Orgia Mode: Deals heavy Pierce damage to all foes while ignoring resistances. After performing this move, Aigis will ignore orders for a time. Athena – Maximum Firepower: Deals severe Pierce damage to one foe while ignoring resistances.

Koromaru Cerberus – Hound of Hades: Deals severe Dark damage to one foe while ignoring resistances. Cerberus – Power Howling: The next physical attack deals more than double the damage for all allies.

Ken Nemesis – Divine Retribution: Deals severe Light damage to one foe while ignoring resistances. Kala-Nemi – Divine Intervention: Revives party and fully restores allies’ HP. They will also reflect one attack.

Shinjiro Castor – Bleeding Fury: Deals severe Strike damage to one foe while ignoring resistances.



All Protagonist’s Theurgy Abilities in Persona 3 Reload

Unlike other party members who only have two Theurgy abilities, the protagonist has several Theurgy skills that he can unleash. You can unlock more by registering new Personas at the Velvet Room. Here is the list of all possible Fusion you can perform:

Orpheus + Apsaras – Cadenza: Restores 50% HP and increases Accuracy/Evasion for all allies.

Jack-o’-Lantern + Jack Frost – Jack Brothers: Deals medium Almighty damage to all foes, with a high chance of inflicting Down.

Black Frost + King Frost – King and I: Deals heavy Ice damage to all foes while ignoring resistances and offers a medium chance of Freeze.

Forneus + Decarabia – Best Friends: Your next physical or magic attack will deal more than double damage for one ally.

Siegfried + Ares – Scarlet Havoc: Deals severe Slash damage to all foes while ignoring resistances.

Susano-o + Loki – Trickster: Deals massive Almighty damage to all foes with a high chance of inflicting an ailment.

Helel + Satan – Armageddon: Deals ultimate Almighty damage to all foes but reduces the protagonist’s HP and SP to one.

That covers everything you need to know about Theurgy in Persona 3 Reload.