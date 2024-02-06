Persona 3 Reload gives players various options in interactions with in-game characters. You can start a friendship with some of them and a romantic relationship with others. One of the romantic options is Yukari. Here is our guide on how to romance Yukari in Persona 3 Reload.

How To Start Romance With Yukari in Persona 3 Reload

To start a romantic relationship with Yukari in Persona 3 Reload, you’ll first need to be patient for a while because the option becomes available in the second half of the game. Afterwards, interaction with Yukari is made possible from July 25.

Also, the Lovers Social Link doesn’t start until the summertime, after the SEES group comes back from vacation at Yakushima Beach. That’s why, before you start to romance Yukari, you should use the period between May and July to raise your Charm level to Rank 6, called “Charismatic”.

Firstly, make sure to complete the whole Yakushima Beach vacation storyline. After that’s done and you’re back from the vacation, you can speak to Yukari. Make sure that you speak with her on July 25 in your classroom. That will basically start the Lovers Social Link and carve a path to a romantic relationship with her.

Now you need to do everything that’s required to get the Lovers Social Link to Rank 9. Once you reach that rank, you will finally be able to start a romance with Yukari in Persona 3 Reload. To achieve that, during the Rank 9 dialogue with her, select the “I Love You” option.

All Yukari Lovers Rank and Best Dialogue Answers in Persona 3 Reload

While you boost your Social Link, there will be several dialogue opportunities with Yukari and it’s really useful to know what the best answers are. If you choose correctly, that will bring points to your romance with her in Persona 3 Reload.

In actuality, nothing dramatic will happen in case you choose the wrong answers, but it will slow your efforts to conquer Yukari’s heart. It’s also equally important to have a Lover’s Persona in your party while you talk with her because it will bring you a lot of additional points.

So, here are all of the best answers during dialogue with Yukari. Choosing them will eventually make sure that your romance with her runs smoothly, forging a strong relationship between you. There are 10 Lovers Rank altogether.

Dialogue Answers

Lovers Rank level Best Dialogue Question and Answer Lovers Rank 1 Any answer is fine. Lovers Rank 2 “What color do you think I should get?” Option 1: “Cute Pink”;

“Oh wait, you’ve never seen my room, have you?” Option 2: “That’s Mean”. Lovers Rank 3 “I guess my own mom’s no different” Option 1: “What makes you say that?” Lovers Rank 4 “Sorry” Option 3: “Are you okay?” Lovers Rank 5 Choose “Look around” and then “Go look for her”;

“I’ll take you on” – Option 1;

“Her boyfriend” – Option 1;

“Did you think I needed saving? I didn’t need your help!” Option 1: “I’m sorry” Lovers Rank 6 “Thank you for your help back then. I really appreciate it” Option 2: “Anytime”;

“Y’know, if people assumed we’re dating…” Option 1: “I wouldn’t mind”. Lovers Rank 7 “We could have lunch outdoors. Maybe we’ll even see a deer or something. What do you think?” Option 3: “Let’s just go the two of us” Lovers Rank 8 “I know! Why don’t you come help me pick something out?” Option 1: “All right”;

“I’m nervous just thinking about it…” Option 2: “Do you want to see her?”. Lovers Rank 9 “…” Option 1: “Hello?”;

“What do you really think of me?” Option 1: “I love you”. Lovers Rank 10 “Wait, I didn’t mean it like that! Don’t get the wrong idea, okay?” Option 1: “Too late”

Finally, after you reach Lovers Rank 10, that means you have completed the Social Link with Yukari and brought it to the maximum level. Also, if you choose all of the answers listed in the table above, you have officially started your romance with her.

That's all there is to know when you choose to romance Yukari.