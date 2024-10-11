All Incense Types in Metaphor: ReFantazio & How to Get Them

Wondering about all of the Incense in Metaphor: ReFantazio you can get? These handy disposable items are great for boosting your party with Archetype of experiences and stat boosts. Even just in Grand Trad, there’s a good number to get before your first boss battle in the campaign, all with various effects. This Metaphor: ReFantazio Incense guide will tell you all you need to know.

All Incense Types in Metaphor: ReFantazio

There are five types of Incense in Metaphor: ReFantazio including the Hero’s Incense, which you’ll probably get first, and Strength Incense which can be found in Belega Corridor. The complete list of Incense and their effects are as follows:

Hero’s Incense – Rare, aromatic wood with a mind-clearing aroma. Increases Archetype experience by 100.

– Rare, aromatic wood with a mind-clearing aroma. Increases Archetype experience by 100. Strength’s Incense – A mysterious incense that improves the constitution. Increases Strength by 1.

– A mysterious incense that improves the constitution. Increases Strength by 1. Health Incense – A mysterious incense that improves the constitution. Increases Max HP by 5.

– A mysterious incense that improves the constitution. Increases Max HP by 5. Hero’s Fruit – The fruit seeds of a rare aromatic tree. Increases Archetype experience by 500.

– The fruit seeds of a rare aromatic tree. Increases Archetype experience by 500. Magic Incense – A mysterious incense that improves the constitution. Improves Magic by 1.

– A mysterious incense that improves the constitution. Improves Magic by 1. Energy Incense – A mysterious incense that improves the constitution. Increases Max MP by 2.

– A mysterious incense that improves the constitution. Increases Max MP by 2. Hero’s Leaf of Light – Scented alpine grass with a glow that draws in even fairies. Increases Archetype experience by 1,000.

How to Get Each Incense in Metaphor: ReFantazio

You can get every type of Incense in Metaphor: ReFantazio simply by playing the game without even looking for them: exploring dungeons, fusing Archetypes, completing quests, and completing activities in its various towns. There are plenty of each type of Incense, so it’s no trouble if you miss a few. However, it’s easier to find some than others.

Hero’s Incense

This is the most common Incense since it can be found in most ways including exploring the Regalith Grand Cathedral and Belega Corridor dungeons, which can be found as shining blue objects you can interact with. In the earliest parts of the game, the 100 A-EXP boosts each Hero Incense gives is very handy if you need to quickly level up an Archetype to learn its next attack.

A quick way to get an extra Hero Incense is by giving a Medicinal Herb to the Main in Pain NPC on Sunshade Row in Grand Trad. You can also earn three Hero Incenses at once by completing the quest, “More’s Task: Foreward and Prologue”, which you’ll unlock automatically in the story and is very easy to complete by just ranking up the Healer Archetype.

Health Incense

We’ve only found one Health Incense in Metaphor: ReFantazio so far, exploring Regalith Grand Cathedral – specifically after the scene at the Royal Funeral but before Hulkenburg joins the party.

Strength Incense

Like the Health equivalent, the Strength Incense has only been found so far in the Belega Corridor. This can be missable since this is an optional dungeon that can only be accessed through the side quest, “A Bullish Embargo”, unlocked by raising your Wisdom for the Igniter Merchantress.

Hero’s Fruit

As you start progressing through Metaphor: ReFantazio, Hero’s Fruit is like the next stage of Hero’s Incense since it offers five times the A-EXP for an Archetype. We’ve only been able to get the Hero’s Fruit by continuously unlocking different Archetypes for each party member as a reward from More.

Magic Incense

In our playthroughs so far, the Magic Incense is a hard-to-find item that can’t be found often in Metaphor: ReFantazio, only in rare spots, like the Reception Chamber in Regalith Grand Cathedral before you fight a school of Spekto to destroy the black Magla crystal in Grand Trad.

Energy Incense

This is another peculiarly rare one in Metaphor: ReFantazio; the only Energy Incense we’ve found so far is the one we earned by defeating Zorba.

Hero’s Lead of Light

This can be thought of as the final stage of Hero’s Fruit since it gives an Archetype 1,000 A-EXP instead of 100 or 500; this powerful Incense can only be obtained by leveling up an Archetype when it’s already reached the Master Rank.

For more, check out how to get money and all cooking ingredient locations. You can also check out our full Metaphor: ReFantazio review to see our thoughts on the whole adventure.

