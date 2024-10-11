Metaphor ReFantazio More Relationship Guide: How to Get Seeker Max Bond Rank

Of the many relationships you can form with Followers in Metaphor ReFantazio, the one with More is the most unusual. It doesn’t require specific stats, and instead requires the completion of specific tasks. Luckily for you, we’ve detailed how to complete each task in this Metaphor ReFantazio More relationship guide.

How to Complete All More Quests in Metaphor ReFantazio

While the first Rank of the Seeker Bond with More is unlocked as you progress the main story of Metaphor ReFantazio, the rest are only unlocked after you clear specific Research quests for the enigmatic inhabitant of Akademeia.

These quests all relate to the Archetypes in the game. Some might require a specific Archetype to be unlocked, while others force you to reach a certain level with a given Archetype before More is ready to advance your relationship further.

For your trouble though, you gain access to some of the better passive abilities and buffs in the game; not least of which is the ability to see what skills every Bond gives you as you reach each rank.

We’ve listed every Research Quest down below, along with some info on how to clear them fast.

More Research Quest How to Clear Fast More’s Task: Foreword and Prologue Raise the Healer Archetype to Rank 10. You gain access to the Healer Archetype after you establish a Bond with Maria during the main story. It can be boosted to Rank 10 quickly with Hero’s Incense and Hero’s Fruit, and the first main dungeon in the game has enemies who are weak to its Light magic and good for EXP grinding. More’s Task Chapter 1: Ordeal Study and gain access to the Gunner Archetype. This is accessible after you clear the Providing a Spark side quest for your Gun Runner pilot Neuros, which entails a trip to the town of Komero to collect a Relic left to him by an old mentor. After you give the Relic to Neuros, his Bond is unlocked and you can study the Gunner Archetype in Akademeia. More’s Task Chapter 2: Solitude Unlock the Merchant Archetype and raise its rank to 15. The Merchant Archetype is tied to Brigitta, and you can establish your Bond with her after your Intelligence Royal Virtue reaches level 2. You can raise the Merchant Archetype’s rank to 15 quickly via Hero’s Incense, Fruit, Leaf of Light, or Jeweled Roots. More’s Task Chapter 3: Drifting Unlock and Study 15 different Archetypes. This total includes Archetypes in the same line (i.e. Seeker, Magic Seeker, etc.) and Archetypes unlocked by your Party Members, so you can clear this more easily if you wait until you’ve unlocked more party members. You should also try to reach at least the fourth rank for all of your Followers with an Adept Archetype ability. This unlocks additional Archetypes for you to study, and allows you to reach your quota without waiting to access every Bond in the game. More’s Task Chapter 4: Turmoil Study the General Archetype and raise its rank to 15. The General is part of the Commander line of Archetypes, which are unlocked via the Bardon relationship tract. Play through the main story until you track down the Bounty target in Martira, and then return there and talk to him after you reach the third major city. Continue to improve your relationship with him until you reach the fourth rank of your Bond with him, and the General will become available for unlock once you max out the General rank to 20. Both Archetypes can have their Ranks increased fast via Hero’s Incense, Fruit, Leaf of Light, and Jeweled Roots. More’s Task Chapter 5: Resolve Unlock and Study 25 different Archetypes. This once again includes Archetypes from the same line and those unlocked by your party members, so you don’t have to worry about unlocking all 25 with the same character. Given the total required, it’s almost a necessity to wait until you unlock the majority of your party members and increase your Royal Virtues enough to progress your Bonds to their Elite Archetype unlock ranks. More’s Task Chapter 6: The End Max out the rank of at least one Elite Archetype. At this point, you should at least have the Soul Hacker Archetype unlocked and ready to Study/Equip via the Seeker line, so use some Hero’s Leaf of Light or Hero’s Jeweled Root items to raise its rank to 20. If you’re low on either item, you can go to any given Dungeon, equip an Archetype you have maxed out, and then grind through the enemies there to turn the Archetype’s excess EXP into Hero’s Leaf of Lights.

Best More Conversation Answers

As you complete each of these tasks for More in Metaphor ReFantazio, you’ll have conversations with him that can earn you some extra Magla. The better the answer, the more Magla you’ll receive.

Fortunately, you don’t need to stress too much about knowing the exact right answer to give him. In general, any answer that shows concern for More, reassures him that he can trust you, or that shows a dedication to your research together gives the biggest Magla boost. You’ll know you gave the right answer if one or two Magla triangles appear in tense conversations, three triangles appear in regular conversations, and four triangles appear in happy conversations or the final conversation.

We should also be very clear that, unlike in other Atlus games, these have no bearing on when you can advance your relationship with More. The Seeker Bond can only be strengthened by the completion of the aforementioned quests, and all other factors don’t matter. These are strictly for Magla bonuses and don’t impact whether or not you can reach the max rank.

Past that, there’s nothing else for us to share regarding the More relationship and how to get the Seeker Bond max rank in Metaphor ReFantazio. He’s only one of many Followers you can establish bonds with though, and our guide on the best Followers can help you ensure you only spend your scant time on the best of the bunch.

