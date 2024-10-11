How to Earn Money Fast in Metaphor: ReFantazio

Wondering how to quickly earn more Money in Metaphor: ReFantazio? As you unlock the ability to buy and sell from Pedder merchants before and during the Nord Mines dungeon, you’ll quickly realize a lot of cash is needed to pack your team with the latest gear and items. Here is how you can speedily grind for Money in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Recommended Videos

How to Earn More Money in Metaphor: ReFantazio Fast

You can quickly grind for extra money in Metaphor: ReFantazio by clearing out a section of a dungeon before returning to a safe zone to have enemies respawn to defeat with extra rewards.

If you’re traversing straight through parts of a dungeon with no loading required, clearing monsters on the way, those areas will remain clear with no extra cash or EXP to grab. But if you enter an alternative section of the dungeon that requires loading, those enemies you just defeated will spawn again.

Starting in the Nord Mines

Image Source: Studio Zero via Twinfinite

For example, after you defeat, Captain Klinger, you can spend some time in the Storehouse area talking to Gallinago the Pedder (Young Peddler) to sell valuables to, as well as buying items and gear.

The problem you might have though, is you don’t have enough money to buy better weapons, armor, and gear for Strohl, Gruis, and the Travelling Boy protagonist. That’s as well as any extra healing items you might want to stock up on.

Next, proceed to the next area, Dig Site #2, as if you were carrying on the mission as normal. In this small section alone, there’s a plethora of monsters to farm for money here: groups of Gelatinos, Serpetia, and Feral Hundo. If you get through a squad battle without taking any damage, you’ll get extra money as a bonus too.

Once you clear out Dig Site #2 of all of these enemies, head back to the Storehouse area. As soon as you turn back around into Dig Site #2, the groups of monsters will be respawned for you to beat again – as long as your team has the HP and MP to do so.

Grind Money from Weak Enemies in Overworld Combat

Image Source: Studio Zero via Twinfinite

After gaining some extra levels, use Fae Sight to determine if any monsters are weak enough to be killed in overworld combat for extra money too. Out of the three monster types in the area, the weakest to do this with will be the Feral Hundo.

The Money, Exp, A-Exp, and Mag you’ll gain for each kill will be less than that of a Squad battle, but since it doesn’t cost you anything in Metaphor: ReFantazio’s overworld combat as you get hit, you can rinse and repeat this method to grind indefinitely.

Before you jump further into the game, take a look at the Metaphor: ReFantazio Game Awards trailer. For Persona fans wanting to catch up before trying the latest from Studio Zero, find out how to start the Episode Aigis: The Answer DLC in Persona 3 Reload to finish team SEES’ story.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy