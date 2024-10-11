The month of October is perfect for more horror fun, and the return of a classic in the remake of Silent Hill 2 means we get to immerse ourselves in the fog once more and face the nightmares hiding within. While combat is not the main point of the adventure, there will be times where defending yourself is inevitable. To help you out with that, here is a guide on how to get all weapons in Silent Hill 2.

Getting All Weapons in Silent Hill 2

With both melee weapons and firearms to potentially find, you will be much better equipped to deal with the variety of enemies that stand in your way. It always pays to be prepared in Silent Hill 2, so let’s get to it.

Wooden Plank

Image Source: Konami via Twinfinite

The first weapon that players will get their hands on, this can be obtained upon entering the town of Silent Hill and coming face to face with the first enemy. There is nothing more to do, as the game automatically arms James with the Wooden Plank, and it will be a trusty weapon to use for the first few hours of the game.

Handgun

Image Source: Konami via Twinfinite

Next up, we have the first firearm in the form of the Handgun. This can be found in the Woodside Apartments in Room 217. The game hints at the location of this weapon via a note in the reception area, so after entering the run, look for the nearby grocery cart to find the Handgun.

With this weapon, aiming for the head can deal tons of damage, and with ammo quite readily available, you can always depend on it to battle enemies from afar.

Steel Pipe

Image Source: Konami via Twinfinite

A better melee weapon compared to the Wooden Plank, you can get your hands on the Steel Pipe right after meeting Maria on Katz Street. The Lying Figures will ambush both Jams and Maria, and after boarding up the gate with the plank, the default melee weapon will become the Steel Pipe.

Shotgun

Image Source: Konami via Twinfinite

To get the Shotgun, head to the second floor of the Brookhaven Hospital, which players will visit after overcoming the basement section. Look for the Shotgun inside the Women’s Locker Room, and get ready to feel more powerful than ever before.

Firing at close range gives you the most bang for your buck, but with ammo scarce, it is best to leave this weapon for the most dangerous of encounters, like with bosses.

Hunting Rifle

Image Source: Konami via Twinfinite

An even more rare firearm with ammo that is hard to come by, the Hunting Rifle will be found in Toluca Prison. Upon entering the armory, look for the weapon locker to find this firearm. Powerful at long range, this is the perfect weapon to one-shot most enemies when hitting the head.

However, with little ammo to find, you might end up not using the Hunting Rifle at all.

Chainsaw

Image Source: Konami via Twinfinite

Last but certainly not least, the Chainsaw is going to bring a whole new way of enjoying Silent Hill 2, which is probably why it is only available in New Game+. After completing the game and starting a new run, you will be able to find the Chainsaw just outside the Silent Hill Ranch.

Naturally, any contact with enemies will shred them to pieces, and there is no need for fuel to keep it running either. It should make your subsequent runs for more endings much easier.

And there’s all you need to know about how to get all weapons in Silent Hill 2. For more help, check out how to get all the endings and all Glimpses of the Past locations.

