Silent Hill 2 Remake is full of mysteries for you to uncover throughout James’ journey, and the most unique of those mysteries are the Glimpses of the Past. If you’re wondering where to find these special easter egg collectibles, here’s our handy guide to all Glimpses of the Past locations in Silent Hill 2 Remake.
What are Glimpses of the Past in Silent Hill 2 Remake?
Glimpses of the Past are a special addition to the Silent Hill 2 Remake that are essentially easter eggs related to the original Silent Hill 2 game. Rather than something you can pick up, they’re affixed to the game’s environments and are found in just about every major location. To “collect” them, all you need to do is ‘interact’ with them.
Aside from a close-up of the object/location, nothing else of significance happens when interacting with them, so they can be tricky to decipher apart from other collectibles. Also, if you’ve never played the OG Silent Hill 2, these special objects/locations can be easily overlooked. So, it’s important to keep a sharp eye when exploring each area of the game, and it’s especially recommended to keep your ‘interact’ marker visible when going for collectibles in general.
Where to Find All Glimpses of the Past in Silent Hill 2 Remake
There are a total of 26 Glimpses of the Past locations to find throughout the entirety of Silent Hill 2 Remake. As mentioned before, they can be very easily overlooked if you don’t inherently recognize them, so make sure to explore thoroughly.
Since these aren’t physical collectibles that go into James’ inventory, keeping track of every Glimpse of the Past you’ve unlocked can be tricky, so we’ve provided a helpful list below to help you out.
|Glimpse of the Past
(and OG reference)
|Location
|Overpass Tunnel
(Where OG James first encounters
a monster and obtains the Radio and
Wooden Plank weapon)
|Silent Hill Ranch (outskirts)
(After unlocking the barricade door with the
Auto Parts Shop key, the tunnel will be directly ahead
of you.)
|‘Do Not Enter’ Sign and Fence
|East South Vale – Vachss Road
(After reaching Silent Hill, go north up Lindsey St then right
Onto Vachss where you’ll see the fence ahead of you.)
|Blood-Spattered Picket Fence
(Where OG James found a strange corpse
that actually resembled him. A recurring theme
in Silent Hill 2.)
|Martin Street (far north end)
(After obtaining the Radio and Wooden Plank from
your first monster encounter in the house, you’ll
come out onto Martin St. Run north until you see this fence
in front of some houses.)
|Wood Side Apartments Dumpster
(Where OG James found the Old Man Coin)
|East South Vale – Katz Street
(Run left down Katz Street until you reach the Wood Side
Apartments. This grey dumpster will be to the right of the front entrance.)
|Bloody Message Behind Barrier Sheet
(This message was openly displayed
on the barricade in OG Silent Hill 2 instead of hidden.)
|East South Vale – Katz Street
(Run left down Katz Street to the tall white barricade near the
Wood Side Apartments.
Walk up to the barricade and there will be a gap
where you can look through to see the message, which reads:
“The door which wakes in darkness, opening into nightmares.” )
|Scratches on Bedroom Wall in Apartment 213
|Wood Side Apartments – Apartment 213
(After encountering Pyramid Head for the first time
on Floor 2 behind the bars, you can backtrack to Apt 213
where you’ll find this Glimpse on the bedroom wall.)
|Old Broken Coin Puzzle Cabinet
(The coin puzzle cabinet from the OG Silent Hill 2
that was found in an apartment rather than the
lobby office.)
|Blue Creek Apartments – Apartment 110
(You can find this after you get the Winged Key and jump down
the hole to the building’s first floor. You’ll land in Apt 110, and
the broken cabinet will be in the living room area.)
|Corpse in the Stairwell
(In OG Silent Hill 2, Pyramid Head is found messing
with monster corpses in the stairwell area and
the boss fight takes place there as well.)
|Blue Creek Apartments – Southwest Stairwell Room
(The interactable corpse in this stairwell can be found after
you find the clock’s Second Hand and complete the puzzle.)
|Door and Stairwell behind Pete’s Bowl-O-Rama
|Building south of Pete’s Bowl-O-Rama
(Run south on Carroll Street past Pete’s Bowl-O-Rama until
you see a tall barricade blocking your path. You can see this stairwell
to your right. Go all the way up to the door to interact, and Maria
will remark about “Deja vu”.
|Pizza Box in Pete’s Bowl-O-Rama
(In OG Silent Hill 2, James encounters Eddie
inside the bowling alley eating a pizza.)
|West South Vale – Pete’s Bowl-O-Rama
(Go inside Pete’s Bowl-O-Rama and go over
to the tables in front of the bowling lanes. An open pizza
box will be sitting on one of them, nearly empty.
Upon interacting, James will remark, “This town is full of monsters,
how can someone sit here and eat pizza?”, which is a throwback
to an iconic line from the original game.)
|
|Bin Full of Dirty Clothes
(Difficult to tell, but these may be Mary’s
clothes that she wore while in the hospital.)
|Brookhaven Hospital – 2F Laundry Room
(After getting access to the second floor, go and find this room in
the central area.
The bin in question is on the left side of a desk.)
|Dirty Bed With Chains
(In OG Silent Hill 2, this bed was the location
of the box chained up with multiple padlocks.)
|Brookhaven Hospital – Room M1 on Floor 2
(While exploring the hospital’s second floor, you can find Room M1
on the left side of the floor, past the Director’s Office.)
|Typewriter
(In OG Silent Hill 2, this typewriter contained the
Carbon Paper Imprint which held a code for the
chained box.)
|Brookhaven Hospital – Medical Records Room on Floor 1
(Once you get access to the rest of Floor 1 in Brookhaven Hospital,
find the Medical Records room on the west side of the floor.)
|Rooftop Broken Fence
(In OG Silent Hill 2, Pyramid Head appears
behind James on the roof and
pushes him through the fence.)
|Brookhaven Hospital – Rooftop
(After getting the Rooftop Key, you can access the hospital’s
rooftop area. Take the staircase up to the roof and look for
a section of the metal barricade that’s broken and bent outward.)
|Bloody Writing in Padded Room
(In OG Silent Hill 2, after falling from
the roof, James lands in an area of the hospital
with padded rooms. One of them is covered in
blood with writing that contains a code.)
|Brookhaven Hospital – Room 13 on Floor 3
(After a similar event happens with Pyramid Head
on the roof of the hospital, after James lands in a section
of the third floor, look for Room 13 to find the padded room full
of blood. The same writing will be on the wall.)
|Bathroom Tile Mural
|Brookhaven Hospital – Room M5 on Floor 2
(Navigate from the central Restroom to Room L1 and across
to Room M4, where you can slip through a wall gap to Room M5.
This is found in the northeast corner of the room.)
|Old East South Vale Map
(Represents a copy of the OG Silent Hill 2’s map
of East South Vale, with scribbles included.)
|Neely’s Bar (Otherworld)
(After leaving Brookhaven Hospital, make your way
back to Neely’s Bar in East South Vale to find this
on the bar counter.)
|Prison Puzzle Slab
(In OG Silent Hill 2, this is was one of the square
slabs used for a hangman’s puzzle in the
Toluca Prison courtyard.)
|Toluca Prison – Table in the Canteen
(Before your next encounter with Eddie, this is found sitting on
one of the Canteen tables.)
|Prison Cell Shrine
|Toluca Prison Floor 1 – Cell A3 of Block A
(Find this cell on the first floor of the prison, and the shrine
will be in the back corner. One of the original puzzle slabs
is sitting on it as well.)
|Puzzle Slab in the Shower Area
(In OG Silent Hill 2, this is was one of the square
slabs used for a hangman’s puzzle in the
Toluca Prison courtyard.)
|Toluca Prison Floor 2 – Showers Area
(Upon entering the Showers area of the second floor, hug the right
side wall until you come across the slab sitting in a towel on the
floor.)
|Horseshoe Wax Handle
(In OG Silent Hill 2, a horseshoe was combined
with remolded wax from a figurine to make a handle
to open a trap door to progress the story.)
|Toluca Prison Floor 1 – Break Room Corridor
(You’ll find this in the southwest corner of the corridor outside the
Break Room on the prison’s first floor. It will be in front of a pile
of chairs and beds.)
|Hangman’s Noose
(In OG Silent Hill 2, the room this is found in
was the location of the Labyrinth’s noose puzzle,
which had you decipher riddles about different
criminals and pull nooses in certain orders.)
|The Labyrinth – Rotten Area
(From the room with the Suspended Cage, go through the door
to the west and into the corridor full of bugs. A breakable wall
will be on the left side of the corridor. Break through it and
a broken noose will be lying on the ground in the middle of the
cage room.)
|Broken Music Box
(In OG Silent Hill, there was a music box
puzzle in the Lakeview hotel lobby.)
|The Lakeview Hotel – East side of Garden area
(After finding the Rotten Apple, go north up the east side of
the Garden until you come across a fountain with a fish
statue. The broken music box will be inside it.)
|Broken Music Box 2
(In OG Silent Hill, there was a music box
puzzle in the Lakeview hotel lobby.)
|The Lakeview Hotel – Room 212
(After getting access to the west side of the hotel’s second floor,
go into Room 212 to find this inside an open suitcase.)
|Broken Music Box 3
(In OG Silent Hill, there was a music box
puzzle in the Lakeview hotel lobby.)
|The Lakeview Hotel – Pantry Room in Employee Section 1F
(While navigating the Employee Section of the Lakeview Hotel’s
first floor without your weapons or items, you can find this on a shelf
in the Pantry Room.)
|Headphones w/ Cassette Player
(In OG Silent Hill, James used this to listen
to a manifested recording of his discussion
with the doctor about Mary’s illness.)
|The Lakeview Hotel – Reading Room on Floor 2
(You can find this room after dropping down to the second floor of
the hotel via the handcart. The cassette player and headphones
will be sitting on a sofa.)
Published: Oct 9, 2024 05:31 am