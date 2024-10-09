All Glimpses of the Past Locations in Silent Hill 2 Remake

Overpass Tunnel

(Where OG James first encounters

a monster and obtains the Radio and

Wooden Plank weapon) Silent Hill Ranch (outskirts)

(After unlocking the barricade door with the

Auto Parts Shop key, the tunnel will be directly ahead

of you.)

‘Do Not Enter’ Sign and Fence East South Vale – Vachss Road

(After reaching Silent Hill, go north up Lindsey St then right

Onto Vachss where you’ll see the fence ahead of you.)

Blood-Spattered Picket Fence

(Where OG James found a strange corpse

that actually resembled him. A recurring theme

in Silent Hill 2.) Martin Street (far north end)

(After obtaining the Radio and Wooden Plank from

your first monster encounter in the house, you’ll

come out onto Martin St. Run north until you see this fence

in front of some houses.)

Wood Side Apartments Dumpster

(Where OG James found the Old Man Coin) East South Vale – Katz Street

(Run left down Katz Street until you reach the Wood Side

Apartments. This grey dumpster will be to the right of the front entrance.)

Bloody Message Behind Barrier Sheet

(This message was openly displayed

on the barricade in OG Silent Hill 2 instead of hidden.) East South Vale – Katz Street

(Run left down Katz Street to the tall white barricade near the

Wood Side Apartments.

Walk up to the barricade and there will be a gap

where you can look through to see the message, which reads:

“The door which wakes in darkness, opening into nightmares.” )

Scratches on Bedroom Wall in Apartment 213 Wood Side Apartments – Apartment 213

(After encountering Pyramid Head for the first time

on Floor 2 behind the bars, you can backtrack to Apt 213

where you’ll find this Glimpse on the bedroom wall.)

Old Broken Coin Puzzle Cabinet

(The coin puzzle cabinet from the OG Silent Hill 2

that was found in an apartment rather than the

lobby office.) Blue Creek Apartments – Apartment 110

(You can find this after you get the Winged Key and jump down

the hole to the building’s first floor. You’ll land in Apt 110, and

the broken cabinet will be in the living room area.)

Corpse in the Stairwell

(In OG Silent Hill 2, Pyramid Head is found messing

with monster corpses in the stairwell area and

the boss fight takes place there as well.) Blue Creek Apartments – Southwest Stairwell Room

(The interactable corpse in this stairwell can be found after

you find the clock’s Second Hand and complete the puzzle.)

Door and Stairwell behind Pete’s Bowl-O-Rama Building south of Pete’s Bowl-O-Rama

(Run south on Carroll Street past Pete’s Bowl-O-Rama until

you see a tall barricade blocking your path. You can see this stairwell

to your right. Go all the way up to the door to interact, and Maria

will remark about “Deja vu”.

Pizza Box in Pete’s Bowl-O-Rama

(In OG Silent Hill 2, James encounters Eddie

inside the bowling alley eating a pizza.) West South Vale – Pete’s Bowl-O-Rama

(Go inside Pete’s Bowl-O-Rama and go over

to the tables in front of the bowling lanes. An open pizza

box will be sitting on one of them, nearly empty.

Upon interacting, James will remark, “This town is full of monsters,

how can someone sit here and eat pizza?”, which is a throwback

to an iconic line from the original game.)

Bin Full of Dirty Clothes

(Difficult to tell, but these may be Mary’s

clothes that she wore while in the hospital.) Brookhaven Hospital – 2F Laundry Room

(After getting access to the second floor, go and find this room in

the central area.

The bin in question is on the left side of a desk.)

Dirty Bed With Chains

(In OG Silent Hill 2, this bed was the location

of the box chained up with multiple padlocks.) Brookhaven Hospital – Room M1 on Floor 2

(While exploring the hospital’s second floor, you can find Room M1

on the left side of the floor, past the Director’s Office.)

Typewriter

(In OG Silent Hill 2, this typewriter contained the

Carbon Paper Imprint which held a code for the

chained box.) Brookhaven Hospital – Medical Records Room on Floor 1

(Once you get access to the rest of Floor 1 in Brookhaven Hospital,

find the Medical Records room on the west side of the floor.)

Rooftop Broken Fence

(In OG Silent Hill 2, Pyramid Head appears

behind James on the roof and

pushes him through the fence.) Brookhaven Hospital – Rooftop

(After getting the Rooftop Key, you can access the hospital’s

rooftop area. Take the staircase up to the roof and look for

a section of the metal barricade that’s broken and bent outward.)

Bloody Writing in Padded Room

(In OG Silent Hill 2, after falling from

the roof, James lands in an area of the hospital

with padded rooms. One of them is covered in

blood with writing that contains a code.) Brookhaven Hospital – Room 13 on Floor 3

(After a similar event happens with Pyramid Head

on the roof of the hospital, after James lands in a section

of the third floor, look for Room 13 to find the padded room full

of blood. The same writing will be on the wall.)

Bathroom Tile Mural Brookhaven Hospital – Room M5 on Floor 2

(Navigate from the central Restroom to Room L1 and across

to Room M4, where you can slip through a wall gap to Room M5.

This is found in the northeast corner of the room.)

Old East South Vale Map

(Represents a copy of the OG Silent Hill 2’s map

of East South Vale, with scribbles included.) Neely’s Bar (Otherworld)

(After leaving Brookhaven Hospital, make your way

back to Neely’s Bar in East South Vale to find this

on the bar counter.)

Prison Puzzle Slab

(In OG Silent Hill 2, this is was one of the square

slabs used for a hangman’s puzzle in the

Toluca Prison courtyard.) Toluca Prison – Table in the Canteen

(Before your next encounter with Eddie, this is found sitting on

one of the Canteen tables.)

Prison Cell Shrine Toluca Prison Floor 1 – Cell A3 of Block A

(Find this cell on the first floor of the prison, and the shrine

will be in the back corner. One of the original puzzle slabs

is sitting on it as well.)

Puzzle Slab in the Shower Area

(In OG Silent Hill 2, this is was one of the square

slabs used for a hangman’s puzzle in the

Toluca Prison courtyard.) Toluca Prison Floor 2 – Showers Area

(Upon entering the Showers area of the second floor, hug the right

side wall until you come across the slab sitting in a towel on the

floor.)

Horseshoe Wax Handle

(In OG Silent Hill 2, a horseshoe was combined

with remolded wax from a figurine to make a handle

to open a trap door to progress the story.) Toluca Prison Floor 1 – Break Room Corridor

(You’ll find this in the southwest corner of the corridor outside the

Break Room on the prison’s first floor. It will be in front of a pile

of chairs and beds.)

Hangman’s Noose

(In OG Silent Hill 2, the room this is found in

was the location of the Labyrinth’s noose puzzle,

which had you decipher riddles about different

criminals and pull nooses in certain orders.) The Labyrinth – Rotten Area

(From the room with the Suspended Cage, go through the door

to the west and into the corridor full of bugs. A breakable wall

will be on the left side of the corridor. Break through it and

a broken noose will be lying on the ground in the middle of the

cage room.)

Broken Music Box

(In OG Silent Hill, there was a music box

puzzle in the Lakeview hotel lobby.) The Lakeview Hotel – East side of Garden area

(After finding the Rotten Apple, go north up the east side of

the Garden until you come across a fountain with a fish

statue. The broken music box will be inside it.)

Broken Music Box 2

(In OG Silent Hill, there was a music box

puzzle in the Lakeview hotel lobby.) The Lakeview Hotel – Room 212

(After getting access to the west side of the hotel’s second floor,

go into Room 212 to find this inside an open suitcase.)

Broken Music Box 3

(In OG Silent Hill, there was a music box

puzzle in the Lakeview hotel lobby.) The Lakeview Hotel – Pantry Room in Employee Section 1F

(While navigating the Employee Section of the Lakeview Hotel’s

first floor without your weapons or items, you can find this on a shelf

in the Pantry Room.)