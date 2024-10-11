Metaphor: ReFantazio – Best Archetype Weapons in Grand Trad & How to Get Them

What are the best weapons in Metaphor: ReFantazio while you’re in Grand Trad? You can already unlock quite a number of weapons for the Archetypes you have available in the Grand Trad section of the game. However, some are a lot more difficult to get than others. Luckily, this Metaphor: ReFantazio guide will tell you all about the best weapons you can get in this part of the game.

Recommended Videos

The Best Metaphor: ReFantazio Weapons in Grand Trad

Image Source: Studio Zero via Twinfinite

Among the Archetypes you can unlock at this point in Metaphor: ReFantazio, here are the best weapons you can get in the game while playing through the Grand Trad section of the story.

Archetype Weapon Stats Effects Seeker Golden Epee Atk 200, Hit 96 Strength +3, Magic +3 Mage Cooling Staff Atk 115, Hit 96 Increases Ice attack strength Warrior Dragon’s Judgement Atk 144, Hit 95 Normal attacks become Fire affinity Knight Demon Slayer Pike Atk 166, Hit 97 Increases damage against demihuman-type monsters Healer Serenity Sceptre Atk 132, Hit 96 Increases Light attack strength Brawler Fist of Salvation Atk 139, Hit 98 Increases damage against undead-type monster Merchant Innocent Abacus Atk 90, Hit 96 N/A

How to Get Each Weapon in Metaphor: ReFantazio

Image Source: Studio Zero via Twinfinite

Each of these best weapons within the early stages of Metaphor: ReFantazio can be found through various means like purchasing them from vendors or purification, all listed below.

Golden Epee Seeker Weapon

This sword for the Seeker is one of the most straightforward weapons to get among this list; to get it, you simply need to go to the Spado Smith shop on Sunshade Row and purchase it for 50,000 Money.

The catch, however, is that 50,000 is an incredibly high amount to have in the early Grand Trad section of the story. If you want it, be sure to save your money by using healing skills instead of purchasing medicines, and searching dungeons for as many valuables to sell as you can.

Cooling Staff Mage Weapon

You’ll be able to get the Cooling Staff for your Mage Archetypes during the mission to thwart the necromancer in Regalith Grand Cathedral – specifically after you head to the lift after removing its barrier. To get it, however, you’ll first have to defeat a trio of Louisian Sword Captains who are waiting in the lift for you. After you defeat all three, you can get the Cooling Staff among the spoils for winning the battle.

Dragon’s Judgment Warrior Weapon

Dragon’s Judgment is actually a missable weapon, at least for this point in Metaphor: ReFantazio, since this is a purified weapon with Dragon’s Indignation serving as its base. To get Dragon’s Indignation, however, you need to beat the Fire Dragon Mauna boss in the Nord Mines dungeon.

To purify weapons as well, you’ll also need to follow the process on how to increase Wisdom in Metaphor: ReFantazio to unlock the mechanic in St. Fermis Chruch.

Demon Slayer Pike Weapon

Like with Dragon’s Judgment, you can only get Demon Slayer Pike by purifying another weapon first, in this case the Imp-Ending Pike. To get the Imp-Ending Pike, you’ll find it in a chest in Belega Corridor, the dungeon you can access once you’ve unlocked the “A Bullish Embargo” commission from Briggita.

Serenity Sceptre Weapon

Another of the best Metaphor: ReFantazio weapons that start as another, you can only get the Serenity Sceptre by purifying the Moonlight Mace. We found a Moonlight Mace within a chest in the North section of the Alter Chamber in Regalight Grand Cathedral.

Fist of Salvation Weapon

As the name implies, Fist of Salvation is another holy weapon that can only be obtained by purifying the Exorcist Knuckles. You can find the Exorcist Knuckles in a chest during the Prayer Chamber section of the campaign where you’re traversing through the Regalith Grand Cathedral.

After the scene with the hostages, and you form your bond with Catherina to unlock the Brawler Archetype, the chest will be right in front of you when you’re allowed to explore again.

Innocent Abacus Weapon

This is the base weapon for the Merchant Archetype. We weren’t able to find any other Merchant weapons in this early Grand Trad section of the story, but we will update this guide if we find anymore.

To get the most out of your experience in Grand Trad, also check out whether you should buy from the Masked Shopkeeper in Metaphor: ReFantazio. To better power up your Archetypes, also take a look at the list of all Incense types in Metaphor: ReFantazio you can get.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy