Should You Buy From the Masked Shopkeeper in Metaphor: ReFantazio?

Should you from the Masked Shopkeeper in Metaphor: ReFantazio? While the friendly, mysterious merchant in front of the Regalith Grand Cathedral is happy to welcome you as a customer, your fairy guide is pretty suspicious of him. Luckily, this quick and easy Metaphor: ReFantazio guide will tell you all about his inventory and whether you should purchase anything.

Should You Use the Masked Shopkeeper?

Image Source: Studio Zero via Twinfinite

Metaphor: ReFantazio players should definitely buy from the Masked Shopkeeper. His two items on sale, the Soothing Sweetbun and Mindless Mallet, are extremely helpful battle items, especially in the fight you’ve got ahead after you sneak into the royal funeral.

What Does the Soothing Sweetbun Do?

Image Source: Studio Zero via Twinfinite

For the price of 650 Money, a Soothing Sweetbun is a disposable item that cures the Anxiety status ailment for one ally.

Allies can be afflicted with Anxiety when they’ve either been ambushed into battle or have taken a critical hit. Any dealing with Anxiety are not only unable to control their Archetype skills, but enemy Turn icons won’t be consumed as attacks are used on them.

Strohl gets afflicted with Anxiety right away in the battle against the five Sword Malmorta, following the cutscene at the Royal Funeral. Using the Soothing Sweetbun immediately will cure Strohl right away, making the fight against these undead enemies far easier.

What Does the Mindless Mallet Do?

Image Source: Studio Zero via Twinfinite

Mindless Mallet is another disposable item in Metaphor: ReFantazio that inflicts the Forget status ailment on an enemy.

When afflicted with Forget, an enemy will aptly forget how to use skills temporarily. In these early hours of the game where unlockable skills are limited, disposable items that can inflict helpful status ailments like this are very valuable for tough battles before you can unlock attacks that have the same effects.

With its price of only 85 Money, it’s good to have at least a few on you in case you ever need to make a particular enemy stop using an annoying skill in a big fight.

