How to Beat the Dragon in Metaphor: ReFantazio – All Weaknesses & Strategies

Want to know if and how you can beat the Dragon boss in Metaphor: ReFantazio? Your party members make it sound like you should avoid this optional boss in the Nord Mines at all costs, but it’s very beatable with the right set of Archetypes and strategy. This walkthrough for the Fire Dragon Mauna boss fight will tell you everything you need to know.

Should You Fight the Dragon in Metaphor Re: Fantazio?

Yes, you should fight the Dragon, aka “Fire Dragon Mauna” in Metaphor: ReFantazio since the rewards are far too good to pass up and the level requirements to have a chance at beating it aren’t that high.

Fire Dragon Mauna is at Level 12, so as long as each of your party members is at least Level 8, they’ll be resistant enough to the boss’ moveset so they can stay alive even with a few hits each.

However, the Dragon’s HP will make for a long battle, so be sure you have a stockpile of Medicine and Revival Medicine to replenish your team. Its Scratch attack can often get Critical Hits in, so one of your party might get KO’d when you least expect it.

What is Fire Dragon Mauna’s Weakness?

Among the skills and items you’ll have available at this stage of Metaphor: ReFantazio, Fire Dragon Mauna’s only weakness is Ice damage.

To capitalize on this weakness, be sure that at least one character has the Mage Archetype equipped at Rank 02, since it learns the Ice-type skill, Blizz, at that level.

If you don’t have enough MAG to unlock Mage for more than one party member and want to get some extra hits in, you can go to the Young Pedder in Dig site #3 and buy multiples of the Ice Chunk – a disposable item that deals 100 Ice damage for every use.

Best Team & Strategy to Beat the Dragon

In order to defeat Fire Dragon Mauna in Metaphor: ReFantazio, your team needs to be made up of either two Mages and one Warrior or one Mage and two Warriors.

Leave the Seeker Out of This

Do not include the Seeker Archetype in this battle, since it’s weak to the Dragon’s Fire-type attack, Fireball. Mauna’s moves are strong enough already, so having one of your team members getting quickly knocked out will make it very easy to get overwhelmed and wiped out.

The Warrior Archetype on the other hand is resistant to Fire. What’s more, Warrior’s passive ability, Heat Up, further increases its Attack when another of the same Archetype lineage is on the field.

So, you can either swap the protagonist’s Seeker out with a Rank 02 Mage to inflict Ice damage, or you can use a second Warrior to buff Strohl’s and have two party members who are resistant to fire for extra survivability.

Ice Attacks & Healing

With either Grius or the Travelling Boy Protagonist as one or two Rank 02 Mages on your Metaphor: ReFantazio team, always have at least one continuously attack with Blizz to deliver super-effective damage to the Dragon boss.

With Strohl or the protagonist as one or both Warriors, pack on the extra damage with turn with Diagonal Slash attacks. However, whenever any team member is below half health or has been knocked out, have one of them go to the back line to use Medicine or Revival Medicine, so they’ll take less damage from Mauna’s attacks between turns.

Don’t Forget the Acid

Fire Dragon Mauna has a lot of HP, making for a long boss battle, but you can make things easier by lowering its Defence stat with one key item: Corrosive Acid. This disposable item works just like the Rakunda skill in Persona 5, decreasing the Defence of one enemy for three turns.

If you’ve defeated a lot of Gelatinos in the Nord Mines so far, you should at least have a couple of them in your inventory since they can be given out as a potential spoil after encounters. Use any you have on Fire Dragon Mauna, and its lowered Defence will make the battle a lot easier.

Fire Dragon Mauna Boss Battle Rewards

Right after delivering the final blow against the Dragon boss in Metaphor: ReFantazio, your first rewards will be 263 EXP, 210 A-EXP, 1000 MAG, 1000 Money, and an Amethyst valuable – along with the chest nearby containing the special weapon, Dragon’s Indignation.

There are also a few valuables close to the chest like Grand Iron and Glossy Fur you can pick up, but Dragon’s Indignation is by far the best reward.

With an Atk stat of 111 and Hit of 95, this is the best weapon you can have in the game so far, even before you can purify it at a church as its item description specifies.

Now you know all about how to beat the Fire Dragon Mauna boss, check out what else is coming in the game via the Metaphor: ReFantazio trailer from the Game Awards. For extra hidden gems, find out five tiny details you may have missed in Metaphor: ReFantazio’s first trailer back when the game was announced.

