Where to Find The Well in Starfield

The intergalactic maps of Starfield feature many hidden locations filled with a ton of valuables for your travels. One, in particular, is the Well, an underground area that offers various products and a reward for the Raised Enlightened trait. So, if you aren’t sure where to find this location, we’ll show you what steps you need to take to discover it.

Starfield Well Location

The Well can be found at the New Atlantis destination on planet Jemison within the Alpha Centauri system. From your ship, you must go down the ramp and continue heading forward until you reach the structure that welcomes you to New Atlantis. Next, you can turn left toward the statue with a small pond.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Now, you can take the stairs on the left toward Jemison Mercantile (with the J and M symbols on top) and then head over to the right side of the building.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

You’ll see an elevator between Jemison Mercantile and Terrabrew Coffee, where you can select the floor ‘The Well.’

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

After this, you’ll immediately be taken to The Well, allowing you to browse around and speak to residents to gain more information about the area. You can also use the elevator at the Mast Tram Station to get to this destination if you want an alternative route.

What Can You Do at The Well in Starfield?

There’s plenty of destinations you can visit at the New Atlantis’ Well, and you can find:

The Trade Authority

House of the Enlightened

MedBay

UC Surplus

Jake’s (Bar)

(Bar) Apex Electronics

The Well is relatively small, so it should be easy enough to navigate through it. But if you aren’t sure where to go, the UC Surplus, Apex Electronics, and the Trade Authority are all reasonably close to the entrance. Players can also discover other points of interest, including a Weapon Workbench, The Well Apartment, and the UC Security Office.

Starfield House of Enlightened Chest Location

If you have the Raised Enlightened trait, you can locate the building for the chest on the left side of the entrance. You can speak to Andy Singh for extra cash or learn more about the religion.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

You can go down the stairs and take two left turns until you reach a few chairs in a circular layout. Players can claim their rewards from the chest there and are free to explore the rest of the area for more goods.

Now that you know where to find The Well in Starfield, you can learn how to increase carry capacity to handle the weight of all those valuables.