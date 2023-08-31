All Traits in Starfield & What They Do

Traits were first introduced back in the original Fallout, and they essentially modify elements of gameplay in unique ways. In essence, they simultaneously grant players a bonus, while also hampering you with some sort of adverse effect. Of course, Bethesda Game Studios’ latest sci-fi IP also features them quite prominently. So, if you’re curious as to what all the Traits are in Starfield, and you want to know what they do, here’s everything you need to know. Let’s get into it, shall we?

All Starfield Traits & What They Do

From our experience, all Traits offer unique dialogue options at certain points in the game’s story. While it doesn’t happen often, they occasionally show up during some quests.

Alien DNA

You’re basically part Alien, part human thanks to a controversial experiment. As a consequence, you begin the game with increased health and oxygen, but healing and eating food isn’t as effective.

Dream Home

You’re a home owner! The downside? It comes with a 125,000 Credit mortgage with GalBank that you need to pay weekly. Talk about feeling true to life, huh?

Empath

You’re deeply in tune with other people’s feelings. For this reason, performing actions your companions like will grant you a temporary combat effectiveness buff. However, if you do something your companions dislike, you’ll net yourself a temporary combat debuff.

Extrovert

You love talking to people! That’s why you use less oxygen when adventuring with human companions, but more when you’re on your lonesome.

Freestar Collective Settler

You unlock special dialogue options and increased rewards with the Freestar Collective faction. However, crime bounties with all other factions is increased.

Hero Worshipped

You net yourself an “Annoying Fan” who endlessly rabbits on and on at you. Fortunately, he’ll join your ship’s crew and give you gifts every now and again.

Introvert

You’re more of a loner and prefer your own company. Ergo, you use less oxygen when adventuring alone, but more when other human companions are in your party.

Kid Stuff

You have a pair of loving parents who you can visit. Unfortunately, you’ll have to send them 2% of your Credits every week.

Neon Street Rat

You’re from the concrete jungle of downtown Neon, which is why you get special dialogue options, and improved rewards on Neon. Crime bounties for other factions is increased, though.

Raised Enlightened

You’re a member of the Enlightened. Therefore, you gain access to a special chest full of items in New Atlantis, though you lose access to the Sanctum Universum chest.

Raised Universal

You’re a member of the Sanctum Universum. Because of this, you gain access to a special chest full of items, though you lose the Enlightened chest.

Serpent’s Embrace

You worship the Great Serpent. When you grav jump, you’re bestowed a temporary boost to health and oxygen. On the flip side, health and oxygen are decreased if you don’t continue grav jumping.

Spaced

You love space! Your health and oxygen are increased when you’re in space, but decreased when traversing a planet.

Taskmaster

Every now and then, if you have crew trained in a specific ship system, that system will automatically repair itself to full health if it’s damaged and falls below 50%. The rub? All crew hiring costs are doubled.

Terra Firma

You’re not a big fan of space. Health and oxygen are increased when on the surface of a planet. Meanwhile, health and oxygen are decreased when you’re in space.

United Colonies Native

You gain access to special dialogue options, and improved rewards from some United Colonies missions. Unfortunately, crime bounties for other factions is increased.

Wanted

You’re being hunted! Periodically, armed bounty hunters will track you down and try to kill you. Luckily, then your health is low, you dish out extra damage.

How to Remove a Trait in Starfield

If you picked a Trait that you don’t want, or if you ever change your mind, you can go to any Doctor or Medical Facility and have it removed. Be mindful that this will cost you 10,000 Credits to do so.

As a result, we’d recommend only opting for Traits that you truly want to keep for your entire playthrough.

And, voila! Hopefully, we’ve helped shed some light on what all the Traits are in Starfield and what they do. For more, feel free to browse our related coverage down below. For everything else, keep it locked at Twinfinite.