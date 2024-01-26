Roblox Rider Blox Codes (January 2024)

If you’re after the latest Rider Blox codes for the hit Roblox game, we’re here to help. Inspired by the Kamen Rider series, this game focuses on earning new powers and battling against AI opponents to gradually level up. For a dose of free currency and upgrade resources, you’ll want to use all the codes you can find.

All Roblox Rider Blox Codes

Rider Blox Codes (Working)

wind : 3 Dimension Fragments

: 3 Dimension Fragments hny2024 : 6 Dimension Fragments

: 6 Dimension Fragments 4m : 3 Dimension Fragments

: 3 Dimension Fragments hunterhunter: 3 Dimension Fragments

Rider Blox Codes (Expired)

huntglobe : Hourglass Globe

: Hourglass Globe reveal : Rush’s Ticket

: Rush’s Ticket hunt : 3 Dimension Fragments

: 3 Dimension Fragments nofear : 6 Dimension Fragments

: 6 Dimension Fragments kugha : Dimension Fragments

: Dimension Fragments xmas2023 : 3 Xmas Boxes

: 3 Xmas Boxes xmasxmas : 3 Xmas Boxes

: 3 Xmas Boxes happyhappy : 3 Xmas Boxes

: 3 Xmas Boxes riderblox : 10 Dimension Fragments

: 10 Dimension Fragments haunted : 5 Dimension Fragments

: 5 Dimension Fragments bossrush : 1 Rush’s Ticket

: 1 Rush’s Ticket spooky : 1 Hollowed Pumpkin

: 1 Hollowed Pumpkin hellohallow : 3 Dimension Fragments

: 3 Dimension Fragments hollow : Hollowed Pumpkin

: Hollowed Pumpkin sorryanother : 3 Dimension Fragments

: 3 Dimension Fragments halloween : 5 Dimension Fragments

: 5 Dimension Fragments anotherh : 1 Hollowed Pumpkin

: 1 Hollowed Pumpkin nioamz : 5 Dimension Fragments

: 5 Dimension Fragments zeroto0 : 1 Smart’s Ticket

: 1 Smart’s Ticket roadtozero : 1 Smart’s Ticket

: 1 Smart’s Ticket ooo : 5 Dimension Fragments

: 5 Dimension Fragments blaster : 3 Dimension Fragments

: 3 Dimension Fragments awake : 6 Dimension Fragments

: 6 Dimension Fragments 3821 : 3 Dimension Fragments

: 3 Dimension Fragments Deltar : 3 Dimension Fragments

: 3 Dimension Fragments 3m : 5 Dimension Fragments

: 5 Dimension Fragments 315 : 2 Dimension Fragments

: 2 Dimension Fragments zyga : 3 Dimension Fragments

: 3 Dimension Fragments rx : 3 Dimension Fragments

: 3 Dimension Fragments warpten : 5 Soul Fragments

: 5 Soul Fragments thereisnospoon : 3 Souls Fragments

: 3 Souls Fragments sryrider : 10 Gems

: 10 Gems lower : 1 Gem

: 1 Gem upgrade : 2 Refine Fragments

: 2 Refine Fragments free : 3 Dimension Fragments

: 3 Dimension Fragments release : 5 Dimension Fragments

: 5 Dimension Fragments 2klikes: 2 Dimension Fragments

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Rider Blox

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

While the vast majority of Rider Blox codes have expired, there are still a few lingering. As such, you’ll need to know exactly how to use them. This is what to do:

Boot up Rider Blox from its Roblox game page.

From the lobby, press the Menu button, then Others.

Here, you’ll see the Redeem Code option.

Paste in a code from our list and hit Return.

If valid, there’s a small pop-up above the code box saying what you’ve unlocked.

How Can You Get More Roblox Rider Blox Codes?

The main place you should check for more codes is the official Rider Blox Discord server. Once you’ve done the usual Bloxlink verification process, head to the ‘game-update’ channel. Scroll up and you’ll see each and every code ever dropped by the devs. They usually release with new updates, so keep an eye out on the ‘sneak-peeks’ channel, too, to know what’s coming up.

There’s also a YouTube channel for the game, but it’s hard to say whether any platform-specific codes will arrive there at any time. Regardless, you should also bookmark this page and make a habit of checking back. We’ll update our codes when we see new ones cycle in and old ones expire, so you’re always on top of the freebies.

Why Are My Roblox Rider Blox Codes Not Working?

If you’re inputting a Rider Blox code but find an error message greeting you instead of freebies, the coupon has likely expired. This wouldn’t be too much of a surprise, however. The devs are constantly rotating codes, meaning they don’t tend to remain active for more than a few months at a time.

Of course, if the code in question is still in our Active column, it could be a case of incorrectly inputting the coupon. Ensure all capitalization, spacing, and numbers are adhered to correctly, or Roblox will reject it as an incorrect code.

What is Roblox Rider Blox?

Rider Blox is a Roblox game developed by LeePungg, inspired by the Kamen Rider media series. You play as a hero obtaining different Rider Powers via Dimension Fragments and spins, using these new abilities in combat against CPU-controlled opponents. With so many Rider abilities to unlock, fans of the franchise will have plenty to sink their teeth into.

That's all for this guide!