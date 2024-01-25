Roblox Zombie Invasion Tower Defense Codes (January 2024)

After the latest Zombie Invasion Tower Defense codes? This Roblox game from Zombie Invasion Studios takes the classic tower defense formula and adds an undead twist. If you’re after one or two freebies to make the toughest levels a bit easier, then our codes list will definitely help.

All Roblox Zombie Invasion Tower Defense Codes

Zombie Invasion Tower Defense Codes (Active)

Billy : 500 coins

: 500 coins 50k visits : 1,200 coins

: 1,200 coins 100 likes: 25 Trophies

Zombie Invasion Tower Defense Codes (Expired)

20k visits

30k visits

1k visits

Codes!

?????

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Zombie Invasion Tower Defense

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Redeeming your Zombie Invasion Tower Defense codes is actually a very simple process. It involves just a few taps of the screen, so you can do it as soon as you first start playing the game. Here’s what to do:

Load into Zombie Invasion Tower Defense via the Roblox game page.

From the lobby, press the Freebies icon, then the blue Codes button.

Paste in a code from our list and hit Return.

If the code works, you’ll get a message in the text box saying what you’ve earned.

How Can You Get More Roblox Zombie Invasion Tower Defense Codes?

The best place to hunt down more codes is the official Zombie Invasion Tower Defense game page on Roblox. Here, the most recently added codes are listed by the devs. Considering you have to go on this page to actually access the game in the first place, it’s a no-brainer to have a quick look.

Alongside that, there’s a Discord server worth joining if you’ve got an account. Check out the Announcements and Updates channels on this server, and you’ll spot new codes as they land alongside patches.

Of course, you should also bookmark this page and check back often. We’ll update our guide as soon as more codes arrive, saving you the hassle of searching for them yourself.

Why Are My Roblox Zombie Invasion Tower Defense Codes Not Working?

If you’re trying to redeem a code in this Roblox game but find an error code greeting you instead, there are a few likely causes. The most logical one is that unfortunately the code at hand has expired. This happens fairly frequently in the game, with the devs swapping out codes so there’s only ever a handful active at one time. In those instances, there’s nothing you can do to remedy it, sadly.

On the other hand, sometimes a code won’t work due to formatting quirks during the input process. Make sure all the codes you type in have the correct spacing and capitalization. Most Roblox coupons are case-sensitive, so unless you’re 100% accurate they won’t work.

What is Roblox Zombie Invasion Tower Defense?

Developed by Zombie Invasion Studios, Zombie Invasion Tower Defense is a game where you set up barriers to stop endless hordes of the undead from invading your base. If you’ve played other TD Roblox games like Ultimate Tower Defense or All Star Tower Defense, you’ll know what to expect here.

That’s all for this guide! For more on Roblox, check out Play for UGC codes, Ability Wars Tower Defense codes, and Gas Station Tycoon 2 codes.