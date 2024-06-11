Sneak Out Codes – Get Free Crystals (June 2024)

Updated: June 11, 2024 We got some new codes!

Do you want to open packs or get a skin but don’t have enough currency? Well, you’ll be happy to learn that you can do that for free with Sneak Out codes. We’ve listed all of the currently working ones just below, so scroll down and start redeeming them for some sweet loot!

All Active Sneak Out Codes

W4So4yC0d3: 2,000 Crystals, 24-Hour EXP Boost, Special Border (New)

Expired Sneak Out Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Claim Codes in Sneak Out

Open Sneak Out on your device. Go right within the spawn to find the Claim Code machine. Hold E to open the Claim code menu. Type in your code into the input field. Press Claim to redeem the code.

What if a Code Does Not Work?

If one of the codes you tried isn’t working, chances are that it’s either expired, already claimed on your account, or invalid. If it’s one of the first two reasons, then you’ll get an in-game notification with relevant info.

However, if a code is invalid, it’s most probably due to a spelling mistake. Codes for this game are case-sensitive and often long, mixing letters and numbers. So, double-check your spelling, or better yet, just copy-paste the codes, and you won’t have to worry about that at all.

How to Find More Sneak Out Codes

You can find codes by visiting the game’s news page on Steam. Also, there are the Kinguin Discord server and the Sneak Out Facebook page, which basically repost the same stuff that appears on Steam. There might be some discrepancies in the future, but for now, they are pretty much the same.

Regardless of which place you decide to check, you’ll have to scroll through numerous irrelevant posts before you find any working codes. What you can do instead is bookmark this post since we look for codes regularly and update the list if needed.

Now, you should know both how to redeem them and what the working codes are for Sneak Out. If you need codes for other mobile and desktop games, check out the Codes hub on our website. You’ll find lists there for all the most popular titles, including Zero to Hero, Zombies Boom, and Isekai Feast.

