All Trade Authority Locations in Starfield

The Trade Authority is the main hub for all the cargo in Settled Systems, delivering everything from bulk cargo to personal packages. You can interact with its staff members to access goods for your travels or unlock work opportunities via the Mission Board. So, if you need help finding the nearest area, we’ll show all the Trade Authority locations in Starfield.

Where to Find the Trade Authority in Starfield

Players can discover Trade Authority posts throughout the various systems, typically found near other shops. You can also utilize the company’s kiosk (generally next to the Ship Services), which is another useful mechanism that allows you to access more resources. But if you want the complete package, you can explore these areas to locate multiple Trade Authorities.

Alpha Centauri System – Jemison New Atlantis Trade Authority Location

The first Trade Authority you’ll most likely stumble upon will be at The Well, a hidden underground location that can be accessed through an elevator near Jemison Mercantile. Once there, you can take a left after the House of the Enlightened building, and you should see a couple of guards stationed at the post.

The Wolf System – The Den Trade Authority Location

To the right of Jemison, you’ll find another location at the Wolf system via The Den, a station that you can freely dock (near planet Chthonia.) Players can continue forward at the entryway and then take a left to reach the Trade Authority.

The Sol System – Mars Cydonia Trade Authority Location

At the Central Hub of Cydonia, you can continue going forward (go down the ramp) and then take a right to discover the outpost.

The Cheyenne System – Akila City Trade Authority Location

As you start making your way to the right of the map, you can travel to the Cheyenne system (between Narion and Kryx) to reach Akila City. Players must enter the settlement and take a right at the Hitching Post.

You’ll see a green sign for the Trade Authority shortly after, and the doorway will be below it.

The Kryx System – The Key Trade Authority Location

The Trade Authority in the Kryx system is a bit more complicated since you’ll need to join the Crimson Fleet to access it (or you can go head-to-head with them in battle if you’re feeling dangerous.) After you get the all-clear to enter, you can take a left to go inside the Cargo Bay, which is the main hub for resources. Players can take a right toward the Depot and then continue heading forward.

You can take a left at the ‘Closed’ sign to locate the Trade Authority near Zuri’s Essentials.

The Volii System – Neon Trade Authority Location

You can use the elevator at the main entrance of Neon to reach the upper platform, where you’ll immediately see the bright sign for the Trade Authority. It isn’t hard to miss, and you can navigate through the rest of the area to trigger the Ryujin Industries faction storyline.

With all the Trade Authority locations out of the way, you can start expanding your inventory with more valuables.