I'm no expert, but I think this is like... broken or something.

Traversing the galaxy requires a certain mode of transport, in this case that would be a space ship! With all the ragtag groups around, however, it can get damaged from time to time. So, here is how to repair your ship in Starfield.

Repairing Your Ship in Starfield

In order to repair your ship, you will first need some ship parts. These can be acquired by helping out the Vanguard or United Colonies when they are battling against hostiles and pirates.

After helping them win, they will offer you three reward options:

Credits

Ship parts

Scavenging rights

When you choose ship parts, they will give you 10 parts which can then be used to help repair your ship when needed.

To use the ship parts for repairs during combat you will want to press R3 (right stick), and this will repair the hull so that you can keep on fighting.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

If you need to have major repairs done to the ship, you can speak with a Ship Services Technician. This is a repair NPC which can be found in any major city or town within the game. Simply, pay 1,000 credits and the ship will be completely repaired!

Much like with other games where you have a repairable vehicle, you will most likely spend quite a bit of your time fixing up your ship so that it is still air worthy… space worthy? In any case, you will want to make sure that you are always stocked up on some ship parts so as not to get stuck floating in space!

At least one thing you can count on is for your ship not to sink, because there’s no water! That’s some science for you right there.