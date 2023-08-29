Is Starfield Coming to Xbox One? Explained

Until recently, new games have been exclusively released on next-gen consoles, forbidding many users from playing them with their older models. So, now that Bethesda’s latest project is on its way out, some wonder if Starfield will be coming to the Xbox One. To answer this question, we’ll explain its availability and what you can expect.

Will Starfield Be Available on Xbox One? Answered

Although Starfield is primarily made for the Xbox Series X|S and PC, you can play it on the Xbox One through Cloud Gaming. You’ll need the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to access this feature, requiring a monthly cost of $16.99. Players will also need a good internet connection to play Starfield via streaming.

As long as you are subscribed, you can find Starfield in the library, which will have a cloud icon (indicating its availability with streaming.) But, of course, the graphics will look different than the next-gen versions, and you may experience some issues with its performance. Nevertheless, you’ll at least get to play the game without buying a separate system.

Unfortunately, players cannot buy a physical Xbox One copy, as it will not be purchasable with this device. You can still access it through the Game Pass, which will be available on the Day One launch. Starfield will also not be released on any other systems since it is an Xbox exclusive, and there has been no word on it launching anywhere else.

Now that you know Starfield can be played on the Xbox One, you can get ready for its launch by checking out our guide on the best ways to prepare.