Starfield: All Shops in Akila City

Starfield’s Akila City is most likely the second major city you visit during your interstellar travels, and it paints itself as quite the contrast to Jemison’s very modern and very shiny New Atlantis. Found in the Cheyenne star system and sporting a far more Western-esque aesthetic, Akila City is a noticeably smaller but still surprisingly welcoming hub for the Freestar Collective, and has a number of shops to visit on your way through. If you’re wondering what all it has to offer, here is our handy guide for all of the shops in Starfield’s Akila City.

All Shops in Akila City & What They Sell

You’ll find a few familiar shops in Akila City that are also located in other cities like New Atlantis, Neon City, etc. Others are unique to Akila, selling collectables and specializing in particular resources. There are also a number of different recruiting spots as you explore, so if you’re looking for more crew its a great place to check.

Akila City also features two potential residences, the Coe Heritage Museum, and a walk-in workshop. You can also apply to be a Freestar Collective Ranger at The Rock if you wish.

Shepherd’s General Store

Location: Shepherd’s General Store is immediately to your left as you enter the city. We also can’t help but wonder if the name is a very subtle nod to a certain Mass Effect hero character.

What It Sells: This store is the go-to for gear and apparel in Akila City, and also provides a good variety of aid and miscellaneous items.

Rowland Arms

Location: Rowland Arms is just further up the path from Shepherd’s General Store, again on the left.

What It Sells: As you can guess by the reticle on the sign, this shop specializes in weaponry, including several calibrated and modified options, as well as an expensive, rare-grade pistol called "Elegance". It also has an impressive variety of ammo too for early-game players.

Enhance!

Location: Hang a left in front of Chunks and follow the winding path and stairs to your right until you see Enhance! on the second level. Its signage is a bit drab, so it can be easy to overlook running by.

What It Sells: Just as in other big cities, Enhance! is where you can recreate your character's physical look for a flat fee of 500 Credits. You CANNOT change your character's background or traits.

Chunks

Location: On the left side of the main path in Akila, just past Rowland Arms and Enhance! you’ll see that familiar yellow blocky facade and red and white signage. Chunks has put roots down here as well.

What It Sells: Just as its other locations, Chunks sells all manner of cube-shaped foods, from fruits to hamburgers, in its trademark vacuum-sealed packaging.

Midtown Minerals

Location: This shop is further back along the back wall of the city. Turn left at Chunks and follow the path towards the city wall on the left side.

What It Sells: A shop unique to Akila City, Midtown Minerals specializes in a good variety of mineral resources you can use for all manner of crafting purposes.

Aggie’s

Location: Aggie’s is located along the area of city known as ‘The Stretch’, on the far left side along the wall. You’ll find it at the far end of the path past all the Low House tents.

What It Sells: Aggie's is a bar hangout for Akila's locals, and if he's with you Sam Coe will mention how he spent much of his younger years there. It's also a prime spot for picking up new ship crew members.

Sinclair’s Books

Location: Also further back in the Midtown area of the city, the easiest route is to hang a hard left onto the path just past the Chunks Shop and right before the Solomon Coe statue. Follow that path straight, and you’ll see Sinclair’s Books just over the hill.

What It Sells: Another shop unique to Akila City, it is in fact a bonafide bookstore, something you wouldn't expect in the era of space colonization and progressing technology. Owned by Ahnjong Sinclair, who is devoted to preserving and providing hardback literature. She sells a variety of classic tomes, right down to the greatest classics such as David Copperfield and A Tale of Two Cities. Of course, you can happen upon many of these during your own exploration, and some sell for decent profit.

Stoneroot Inn

Location: The Stoneroot Inn is directly across from Sinclair’s Books. It has two small white signs on other side of the building, so make sure you don’t overlook it.

What It Sells: This is another bar hangout that sells various food and drink aid items, and also offers rooms to sleep in. You can rent one for a day (300 Credits) or for a week (2000 Credits). You may also catch a potential recruit or two wandering through here.

The Rock: Tavern & Infirmary

Location: The Rock towers over just about everything else in Akila City. It’s pretty hard to miss, as it’s straight up the main path from the entrance, no detours required.

What It Sells: This place serves a few purposes, as the HQ for Freestar Collective Rangers, a humble tavern to hang out at, and an infirmary to get patched up if you get into a scuffle with the fabled Ashta lurking outside the walls.

Terrabrew

Location: This Terrabrew location is right next to The Rock on the right hand side, along the main path.

What It Sells: Like its other locations, Starfield's Starbucks specializes in a wide selection of coffee drinks that give a wee bit of health recovery and various temporary buffs.

Trade Authority

Location: This Trade Authority location is right behind The Hitching Post and Galbank on the right side of the main path.

What It Sells: This particular Trade Authority is a tad lighter on some items, but still a substantial stock of weapons, ammo, aid, etc.

The Hitching Post

Location: The Hitching Post is directly to your right at the main entrance to the city.

What It Sells: This place functions as an outdoor bar and recruiting hotspot for your ship crew. You may also catch sight of The Hunter there during your first visit to the city.

Laredo Firearms

Location: Laredo Firearms is a bit off the beaten path, and can be easy to miss if you’re just looking ahead. At the main entrance, immediately hang a hard right and follow the path all the way down until you see Laredo Firearms along the wall on the right side. A complimentary shooting range is hooked to it as well.

What It Sells: Like Rowland Arms, Laredo Firearms is another hub for weaponry, and it has a very enticing selection of higher-quality guns. It's also part of a local sidequest called "The Great Laredo Caper" that tasks you with tracking down a thief stealing armaments from the shop.

That concludes our guide for all of the shops in Starfield’s Akila City. We hope you found this helpful for all your shopping needs in Cheyenne, and let us know which major city in the game is your favorite so far.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for Starfield, as well as our official review of the game.