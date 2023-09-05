Where to Find Polymer in Starfield

There are tons of things to craft in Starfield, and if you wanna craft all of them, you’re going to need to stock up on your resources, of which there are many. Here’s where you can find Polymer in Starfield.

How to Get Polymer in Starfield

There are three main ways of obtaining Polymer in Starfield, as listed below:

By killing creatures and looting them

By harvesting plants

By purchasing it from vendors

The good news is that Polymer is a fairly common resource in Starfield, and it’s even possible to loot it from containers found throughout the open-world. Even if you’re not actively looking for it, you’ll inevitably come across some just by doing quests and jetsetting around the galaxy.

That said, if you want to actively farm it, we’ll go over each method in more detail down below:

Killing Creatures and Harvesting Plants

To farm Polymer in Starfield, you’ll want to go to a planet filled with flora and fauna. A good planet for this is Nesoi in the Olympus system, where you’ll run into tons of docile and hostile aliens, as well as a crap ton of plant life. Your goal here is to gun down the creatures and loot their bodies for a chance at a Polymer drop, and to harvest all the plants you come across.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Given that any bountiful planet in Starfield is usually overflowing with plants, you should be able to get all of the Polymer you need just from harvesting.

Purchasing From Vendors

Alternatively, you could just buy them directly from the vendors in the game. Polymer costs 20 Credits per unit, which isn’t all that much, so if you need it in a pinch, this is a good way to go. All of the general stores in Starfield stock them, and we’ve listed them below:

Jemison Mercantile – New Atlantis

Jane’s Goods – Cydonia

Sieghart’s Outfitters – Neon

What Polymer Is Used For

Like any other resource in the game, Polymer can be used to craft mods for your spacesuits and weapons. However, it’s also a key resource required for researching those mods at the Research Station.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

As you’ve probably gathered by now, the Research Station is the main bottleneck for unlocking even more powerful mods, so you definitely don’t want to neglect this.

And that’s how you can get Polymer quickly in Starfield. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.