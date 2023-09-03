How to Buy & Capture More Ships in Starfield

Even though it may be fun to get onto the surfaces of different planets and explore, the expanse of space means that spending time out on a ship is always going to be a fun time in Starfield. Of course, making sure that the vessel of choice is a good one is always going to make things better, and this is a crucial aspect of the game that players should understand as soon as possible. This guide on how to buy and capture more ships in Starfield will provide that exact information.

Buying More Ships in Starfield

As the Starfield universe gets more familiar to players, there will be a need to upgrade or get better ships. Those flush with cash will find it easy to do so by heading to any of the main cities that can be found in the Settled Systems. This includes the likes of Cydonia, Jemison, Gagarin and more, where a Ship Services Technician is always on hand at the Spaceport.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Talking to these individuals will open up several options, such as customization, repairs, and the opportunity to buy an entirely new ship. There will often be several choices up for purchase, so choose wisely before parting ways with those hard-earned credits. Be sure to scour the galaxy to get a good understanding of what’s for sale before committing as well.

Capturing Ships in Starfield

If the idea is not to spend any credits at all, then capturing ships will be one skill that needs to be mastered over the course of any adventure in Starfield. It may feel great to blow up an enemy vessel with excellent flying and combat skills, but it would be a waste to let all those valuable resources go to waste, which is where boarding and capturing come in.

In order to make that possible, players must fulfill the following conditions first:

Get the Targeting Control Systems skill.

skill. Destroy the engines of the target ship.

of the target ship. Dock and board the ship, killing all enemy combatants within.

the ship, killing all enemy combatants within. For ships that are of a higher class, possessing the requisite Piloting skill.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Having the Targeting Control skill will allow players to lock onto an enemy ship, with subsequent ranks increasing the damage and reducing lock-on time. Once in combat, use the targeting mode to first eliminate the shields, before switching over to the engines. Reduce the integrity of the engines to nil while making sure that the overall health of the ship is still good, and it will become prime for the taking. In encounters with multiple ships, only the last remaining ship can be boarded.

Once inside, hunt down any enemies that are alive, and don’t forget about looting all the valuables that can be found. Contraband can be sold for a nice profit, so keep an eye out. Once that is done, head over to the pilot seat and decide whether to capture the ship or not. The captured vessel will be temporarily designated as the home ship when fast traveling to another system, and can then be sold for a profit after paying the registration fee.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

With all the vital information on how to buy and capture more ships in Starfield, the galaxy just became an easier place to make a living. For more help, check out how to delete outposts or how to buy a house. For everything else, be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.