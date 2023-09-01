Where to Find & Sell Contraband in Starfield

You dirty scoundrel you—you’ve got contraband in Starfield, don’t you? That’s illegal, you know, but boy is it a great way to make some creds! Unfortunately, no honest seller will buy those kinds of goods. You’ll just have to find someone who deals under the table. To be a successful space pirate, we’ll teach you how and where to sell contraband in Starfield.

How to Smuggle Contraband in Starfield

The easiest way to do this in Starfield is by purchasing a shielded cargo hold for your ship. You can do this by making a jump to the Porrima system and landing at the Red Mile on the planet Porrima II. Head inside the facility when you land and speak to Lon Andersson, located just inside the door, in the office behind the ship services desk.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Now, choose the ‘Cargo’ tab and pick an option. As long as the cargo hold has ‘shielded’ in its name, it’ll help protect your valuable (and illegal) contraband whenever you get scanned. Find a place to attach it and you’re good to go! I removed a cargo bay from the back, just under the haul, to make room for one.

Where to Find Contraband in Starfield

Okay, so you’ve got a shielded cargo hold and you’re ready to be a smuggler. You’re best off looking in less scrupulous places, like pirate bases, for contraband. What you’re looking for is an item that has a small yellow tag on it when you examine it. That’s contraband!

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Back at your ship, open up your inventory and locate the contraband—it’ll be under MISC—and store it. Whenever you make a jump to a planet or moon that scans for contraband, you’ll get a warning beforehand, which is super helpful.

Where to Sell Contraband in Starfield

Your next stop is at any Trade Authority facility, which means making another jump to any major settlement. Here are a few locations where Trade Authority is located that you’ll come across early on:

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Jemison : Located in the Alpha Centauri System, in the Well

: Located in the Alpha Centauri System, in the Well Titan : Located in the Sol System, a moon of Saturn

: Located in the Sol System, a moon of Saturn Mars: Also in the Sol System

One last point to make: if you come across a Trade Authority kiosk in Starfield, don’t bother trying to sell your contraband there. The kiosks won’t accept them; you have to speak with a flesh and blood individual. It’s a lot of legwork to start, but definitely worth the effort. For more content, check out the links down below, like learning how to disable turrets!