Starfield is a massive role-playing game set in space, and it wouldn’t really be a complete role-playing experience without a little bit of capitalism and home ownership now, would it? Here’s how to buy a house in Starfield.

Buying a House on Jemison in Starfield

The first major planet you land on, Jemison, features a housing system that you can take advantage of. This is the first place that will allow you to purchase an apartment for yourself in Starfield, and if you’re a fan of being able to decorate your own space, and have your own little hideout when you need a break from missions, we recommend looking into this.

Becoming a UC Citizen

To buy a house on Jemison, you’ll first need to join the UC Vanguard faction. You’ll naturally unlock this questline as you’re doing the main story quests. The story will lead you to the Lodge where you meet Sarah, and take you to see the Vanguard commander, who then suggests that you join their faction.

All you have to do is join the Vanguard, then do the Vanguard faction quests until you complete the quest titled Friends Like These. Upon completing the quest, you’ll become a UC citizen, and you’ll unlock a new Activity that leads you to the real estate agency where you can purchase an apartment.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Speak with the real estate agent and you’ll see that the only option available to you is an apartment in the Well. You can then buy the apartment for 30,000 Credits.

Apartment Decoration and Benefits

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

With the apartment key in hand, you can now access your new space in the Well. Press LB to bring up the scanner, then press X to start decorating your apartment in Starfield.

While in build mode, you can use resources you’ve accummulated during your travels to craft furniture, workbenches, and all sorts of other decorative items for your apartment. We definitely recommend crafting a storage box, as this will give you more space to house all of your random resources and items that you don’t want to be carrying around with you as you travel.

We also recommend crafting a bed, just so you can have an extra place to sleep on the planet. Sleeping gives you the Well-Rested bonus, which in turn increases the amount of experience you gain for a short period of time.

And that’s how you can buy a house in Starfield. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.