You’ve chosen the life of an explorer in Starfield and need an outpost for all your stuff. Building bases is the easy part. Finding a spot with good resources is what takes time. You’re a capable explorer, though, and with the right tools, you’ll get started in no time. Here’s how to set up outposts in Starfield.

How to Set Up Outposts in Starfield

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Like any good explorer getting the lay of the land, you’ll want to get the lay of the land before setting up an outpost in Starfield. There are a lot of places to look, so if you’re feeling overwhelmed, try Kreet in the Narion system. It has a wide variety of resources to mine and collect, including Helium-3.

If you’d rather find something on your own, know that some planets and moons have extreme conditions, like Mercury and Titan. Until you’ve invested points into the Planetary Habitation skill, you can’t build outposts in harsh environments.

Pick a spot that has an abundance of materials and land. However, do so away from civilization. When you’re on the surface and ready, activate your hand scanner.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

How to Build an Outpost

To build an outpost in Starfield, press the “Outpost” button (the default button prompts are X on Xbox and R on PC). Find a good spot, preferably around veins of minerals you can mine later, and place the beacon.

With an outpost beacon placed, you’ve successfully built an outpost in Starfield. Good work! Interact with the beacon to give it a name, then again to open the build menu; you can also open your hand scanner like before. If you’re second-guessing the spot you’ve chosen, you can always delete your outpost and try again.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

In the build menu, you’re welcome to cycle through the different categories of modules and furniture you’ve unlocked so far. I’d suggest building a mining rig and a power source, like solar and wind, first. It also wouldn’t hurt to have a hab module with a bed.

Now that you know how to set up your outpost in Starfield, it’s onto assigning crew members to man the stations. Once you’ve got a good operation going and you’re ready to expand, the research station can help you unlock more modules, too!