All Outpost Modules & What They Do in Starfield

There is a seemingly infinite amount of things to do across the vast and colorful galaxy of Starfield, and one of the most fun and also the most important of them is the building of Outposts. You can create them on just about any planet or moon in the game, and when constructed properly they provide an endless supply of valuable resources for all your needs. Just like with building ships, Outposts have several types of modules you use to construct the perfect manufacturing hub. If you’re wondering what they all are, here is our handy guide for all Outpost Modules and what they do in Starfield.

Where & How to Build an Outpost in Starfield

The process of building your first Outpost can seem a little daunting, particularly in terms of where you should build one, and everything it should have. The game leaves it very open-ended for you to make those choices, and you essentially can build one on any planet or moon you want. You even can on those with extreme climates or other hazardous conditions, provided you have the Master-tier “Planetary Habitation” skill ranked up.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

A good place to start, we’ve found, is on a Moon with a non-hazardous climate and naught but useful resources for the taking, with no fauna to interfere with operations, and few instances for spacers and pirates to pay a visit. This is an easy way to get your feet wet with the mechanics of outpost building and functionality, without having to worry about outside threats (at least very few).

That said, when you’ve picked a spot somewhere, all you have to do is open your Scanner and then select the ‘Outpost’ option (‘R’ on PC; ‘X’ on console) on a non-restricted area (if it’s restricted, the beacon will be grayed out). This will establish your Build Area, in which you can construct the modules you want, and that will be most effective for resource allocation and keeping your Outpost machinery and crew safe and productive.

Also, as you rank up your “Outpost Engineering” skill, you’ll be able to build bigger and more complex module structures. At this point, we’ve included all the modules you immediately start with.

For more details on Outpost construction and management, you can check out our other guides such as getting 3 Outposts built right away.

All Outpost Modules & What They Do

Extractor Modules

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

These modules are responsible for your resource allocation needs, and they all require varying degrees of Power to operate, which you can manage with Power Source modules.

Module Build Requirements Operating Cost Extractor – Aluminum 4 x Aluminum, 2 x Tungsten, 5 x Iron 5 x Power

Power Modules

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

These modules serve as vital sources of power for other modules in your Outpost that require it to function. They harness various means of power generation, so make sure you build ones suitable for the environment, and for your resource supplies.

Module Build Requirements Operating Cost Solar Array 4 x Aluminum, 2 x Beryllium, 3 x Copper 5 x Power Fueled Generator 1 x Austenitic Manifold, 1 x Isocentered Magnet, 4 x Tungsten, 1 x Tau Grade Rheostat | Requires He-3 as fuel 20 x Power Powered Switch 2 x Aluminum, 2 x Copper None Industrial Light Post 3 x Zero Wire, 4 x Xenon, 4 x Adaptive Frame None Light Post 4 x Aluminum, 2 x Xenon, 3 x Copper None Industrial Wall Light 1 x Aluminum, 1 x Argon, 1 x Copper None

Storage Modules

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

You use these modules as storage for the resources your Extractor modules gather. There are different containers for different types of resources, and one can even transfer them straight to your ship’s cargo hold.

Module Build Requirements Transfer Container 5 x Tungsten, 4 x Lubricant, 8 x Iron Storage – Solid 5 x Aluminum, 3 x Adaptive Frames, 6 x Iron Storage – Liquid 6 Aluminum, 5 x Nickel, 3 x Adaptive Frames Storage – Gas 6 x Copper, 5 x Tungsten, 3 Adaptive Frames Warehouse – Small 6 x Aluminum, 3 x Adaptive Frames, 5 x Titanium

Builder Modules

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Builder modules are, quite literally, for building various components you commonly need for other modules in your Outpost. This can save you a lot of travel time and credits for certain items, with not having to travel back and forth from cities back to your Outpost(s). Make note that they require both power and the resource materials needed to build the components.

Module Build Requirements Operating Cost Simple Fabricator

(produces Adaptive Frame) 8 x Aluminum, 3 x Zero Wire, 2 x Sealant, 4 x Tungsten 5 x Power, 1 x Aluminum, 1 x Iron

Structure Modules

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

These modules are for building habitable structures within your Outpost, where employed crew members can safely reside and work to maintain operations. There are different “habs” with different looks, along with hallways to help interconnect them, and watchtowers for security to keep watch for threats.

Module Build Requirements Outpost Airlock 3 x Aluminum, 2 x Lead, 3 x Sealant Four Wall Hab 6 x Aluminum, 4 x Lead, 3 x Sealant Hydroponic Hab 6 Aluminum, 3 x Sealant, 4 x Iron Science Hab Small 6 x Aluminum, 4 x Lead, 3 x Sealant Military Hab 4 x Lead, 6 x Titanium, 3 x Sealant Hab Round 8 x Aluminum, 6 x Lead, 4 x Sealant Small Hex Hab 8 x Aluminum, 6 x Lead, 4 x Sealant Hallway – Industrial 2 x Aluminum, 1 x Lead, 2 x Sealant Watchtower 10 x Aluminum, 6 x Argon, 12 x Adaptive Frames, 16 x Iron

Crafting Modules

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Just as back in developed cities, you can have your own crafting stations at your Outposts with these modules, with everything from cooking, to research, to weapons, and spacesuit design. They can be very handy when you have a consistent flow of resources coming in.

Module Build Requirements Industrial Workbench 4 x Aluminum, 3 x Iron Cooking Station 3 x Copper, 3 x Alkanes, 4 x Iron Pharmaceutical Lab 4 x Aluminum, 3 x Iron, 3 x Benzene, 4 x Chlorine Weapon Workbench 3 x Sealant, 2 x Nickel, 3 x Adhesive, 4 x Iron Spacesuit Workbench 4 x Aluminum, 3 x Fiber, 4 x Cosmetic Research Lab 4 x Aluminum, 2 x Beryllium, 2 x Copper

Defense Modules

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

As you can guess, Defense Modules are for maintaining secure defenses around the perimeter of your Outpost, to fend off any creatures or invasive pirates who want to come knocking. Starting out, you can have up to 6 Turrets total around your Outpost.

Module Build Requirements Operating Cost Ballistic Turret Mk I 2 x Beryllium, 3 x Lead, 4 x Iron 3 x Power Tick Turret Mk I 3 x Aluminum, 2 x Zero Wire, 2 x Flourine, 1 x Chlorine 3 x Power Laser Turret Mk I 4 x Aluminum, 3 x Flourine, 2 x Beryllium, 2 x Chlorine 3 x Power

Robot Modules

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

That’s right, you can built your very own set of VASCO lookalikes for your Outpost, as well as other robots purposed for sanitation around your “habs”. Starting out, you can have up to 3 Robots within your Outpost. They also provide passive production buffs.

Module Build Requirements Provided Buff Sanitation Mini Bot 4 x Aluminum, 2 x Zero Wire, 3 x Beryllium Increases production rate of inorganic resources by 10% Garden Mini Bot 4 x Aluminum, 2 x Zero Wire, 3 x Beryllium Increases production rate of organic resources by 10% Engineering Bot 1 x Positron Battery, 3 x Zero Wire, 4 x Polymer, 2 x Uranium, 4 x Titanium Increases production rate of manufactured items by 10%

Furniture Modules

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Of course, after building all the practical needs for your Outpost, it needs to have plenty of cosmic flair and decor to go with it. There are a good variety of options to start out with, to help you and your crew feel a little more at home. Some of them do serve practical purposes, such as beds for resting and navigation consoles.

Module Build Requirements Chair 2 x Aluminum, 2 x Fiber Couch 3 x Aluminum, 2 x Fiber Bench 2 x Aluminum, 1 x Iron Stool 2 x Aluminum, 1 x Fiber Bed 2 x Aluminum, 2 x Fiber Sleeping Bag 1 x Sealant, 2 x Fiber Table 2 x Structural Material, 1 x Iron Coffee Table 2 x Structural Material, 1 x Aluminum Navigation Console 2 x Copper, 2 x Beryllium, 2 x Iron Wooden Desk 2 x Structural Material, 2 x Adhesive Console Desk 2 x Aluminum, 2 x Copper Office Desk Partition 1 x Structural Material, 1 Aluminum Cabinet 2 x Aluminum, 1 x Structural Material Wall Cabinet 1 x Nickel, 2 x Iron Shelf 2 x Structural Material, 2 x Aluminum Wall Shelf 1 x Aluminum, 1 x Structural Material Refrigerator 1 x Flourine, 2 x Iron

Decoration Modules

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Similar to Furniture modules, these are a variety of Decoration modules you can use to accentuate your habs, to make them more lived in and inviting for you and the crew.

Module Build Requirements Storage Box 2 x Aluminum, 2 x Structural Material Storage Crate 2 x Aluminum, 4 x Structural Material Flood Lamp – Handheld 1 x Aluminum, 1 x Argon Picture 1 x Structural Material, 1 x Pigment Poster 1 x Structural Material, 1 x Ornamental Warning Sign 1 x Aluminum, 1 x Ornamental Wall Monitor 1 x Aluminum, 1 x Copper Dart Board 1 x Structural Material, 1 x Ornamental Rug 2 x Fiber, 1 x Ornamental Floor Mat 1 x Structural, 1 x Polymer Street Dryer 1 x Copper, 2 x Iron Utility Cart 2 x Aluminum, 1 x Iron Hand Cart 1 x Aluminum, 1 x Iron Trash Can 2 x Aluminum, 2 x Iron Storage Bin 1 x Structural Material, 1 x Iron White Board – Floor 1 x Structural Material, 1 x Aluminum Diagnostic Machine 2 x Aluminum, 1 x Copper Desk Monitor 1 x Aluminum, 1 x Copper Coffee Maker 1 x Aluminum, 1 x Sealant, 1 x Copper Coffee Machine 2 x Aluminum, 1 x Sealant, 1 x Copper Portable Stove Top 1 x Alkanes, 1 x Iron Drink Machine 2 x Aluminum, 1 x Sealant, 1 x Copper Water Cooler 2 x Aluminum, 2 x Water Sink 1 x Structural Material, 1 x Iron Toilet 2 x Structural Material, 1 x Aluminum Toilet Paper 1 x Aluminum, 1 x Fiber Towel Rack 1 x Aluminum, 1 x Fiber Planter 3 x Structural Material, 2 x Fiber Potted Plant 2 x Structural Material, 1 x Fiber Hanging Plant 2 x Structural Material, 1 x Fiber Hanging Rug 2 x Structural Material, 1 x Fiber, 1 x Ornamental

Display Modules

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Similar to what you can put on your spaceship or another abode, Display modules are built to display a variety of possessions, from weapons, to data slates, to spacesuits. Granted, we don’t necessarily recommend putting some of your best gear or legendary weapons on public display in place that can potentially get raided without you knowing, so choose wisely.

Module Build Requirements Mannequin 2 x Structural Material, 2 x Polymer, 1 x Pigment, 2 x Adhesive Data Slate Display 1 x Aluminum, 1 x Adhesive Display Case 2 x Aluminum, 2 x Structural Material Helmet Display 2 x Aluminum, 1 x Structural Material Weapon Rack 1 x Copper, 2 x Iron Weapon Rack 1 x Structural Material, 2 x Iron Weapon Case 1 x Polymer, 2 x Titanium Backpack Stand 2 x Aluminum, 1 x Structural Material

Miscellaneous Modules

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

They may be called “Miscellaneous”, but this category includes some of the best modules you can have for your Outpost. There’s nothing quite like being able to build ships anywhere.

Module Build Requirements What It’s Used For Operating Cost Scan Booster 4 x Aluminum, 2 x Beryllium, 3 x Copper Doubles the range of your hand scanner 3 x Power Cargo Link 12 x Aluminum, 2 x Zero Wire, 2 x Beryllium, 20 x Iron Build these in two different outposts and link together to allow transfer of goods. None Cargo Link – Inter-System 12 x Aluminum, 3 x Reactive Gauge, 1 x Comm Relay, 20 x Iron Build these in two different outposts in different star systems and link together to allow transfer of goods. 5 x Helium-3 Crew Station 5 x Aluminum, 3 x Nickel, 2 x Iron Build this to allow crew to be assigned to your Outpost. Higher “Outpost Management” Skill = More Crew Stations None Landing Pad with Shipbuilder 2 x Zero Wire, 2 x Beryllium, 18 x Adaptive Frame, 30 x Iron Land directly at your Outpost, and also modify and purchase ships. None Landing Pad – Small 8 x Aluminum, 20 x Iron Ships under 40 meters can land on it. None Mission Board 4 x Aluminum, 2 x Zero Wire, 2 x Beryllium Review missions while at your Outpost. None Self-Service Bounty Clearance 4 x Aluminum, 2 x Zero Wire, 2 x Beryllium A Trackers Alliance terminal where you can clear a bounty with any law enforcement in the Settled Systems. None

That concludes our guide to all Outpost modules and what they do in Starfield. We hope you found this helpful for your Outpost building endeavors, and let us know what your setup of choice is and where in the galaxy.

