All Outpost Modules & What They Do in Starfield

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite
There is a seemingly infinite amount of things to do across the vast and colorful galaxy of Starfield, and one of the most fun and also the most important of them is the building of Outposts. You can create them on just about any planet or moon in the game, and when constructed properly they provide an endless supply of valuable resources for all your needs. Just like with building ships, Outposts have several types of modules you use to construct the perfect manufacturing hub. If you’re wondering what they all are, here is our handy guide for all Outpost Modules and what they do in Starfield.

Where & How to Build an Outpost in Starfield

The process of building your first Outpost can seem a little daunting, particularly in terms of where you should build one, and everything it should have. The game leaves it very open-ended for you to make those choices, and you essentially can build one on any planet or moon you want. You even can on those with extreme climates or other hazardous conditions, provided you have the Master-tier “Planetary Habitation” skill ranked up.

Starfield how to build an outpost
Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

A good place to start, we’ve found, is on a Moon with a non-hazardous climate and naught but useful resources for the taking, with no fauna to interfere with operations, and few instances for spacers and pirates to pay a visit. This is an easy way to get your feet wet with the mechanics of outpost building and functionality, without having to worry about outside threats (at least very few).

That said, when you’ve picked a spot somewhere, all you have to do is open your Scanner and then select the ‘Outpost’ option (‘R’ on PC; ‘X’ on console) on a non-restricted area (if it’s restricted, the beacon will be grayed out). This will establish your Build Area, in which you can construct the modules you want, and that will be most effective for resource allocation and keeping your Outpost machinery and crew safe and productive.

Also, as you rank up your “Outpost Engineering” skill, you’ll be able to build bigger and more complex module structures. At this point, we’ve included all the modules you immediately start with.

For more details on Outpost construction and management, you can check out our other guides such as getting 3 Outposts built right away.

All Outpost Modules & What They Do

Extractor Modules

Starfield what are extractor outpost modules
Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

These modules are responsible for your resource allocation needs, and they all require varying degrees of Power to operate, which you can manage with Power Source modules.

Module Build RequirementsOperating Cost
Extractor – Aluminum4 x Aluminum, 2 x Tungsten, 5 x Iron5 x Power

Power Modules

Starfield what are power outpost modules
Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

These modules serve as vital sources of power for other modules in your Outpost that require it to function. They harness various means of power generation, so make sure you build ones suitable for the environment, and for your resource supplies.

ModuleBuild RequirementsOperating Cost
Solar Array4 x Aluminum, 2 x Beryllium, 3 x Copper5 x Power
Fueled Generator1 x Austenitic Manifold, 1 x Isocentered Magnet, 4 x Tungsten, 1 x Tau Grade Rheostat | Requires He-3 as fuel20 x Power
Powered Switch2 x Aluminum, 2 x CopperNone
Industrial Light Post3 x Zero Wire, 4 x Xenon, 4 x Adaptive FrameNone
Light Post4 x Aluminum, 2 x Xenon, 3 x CopperNone
Industrial Wall Light1 x Aluminum, 1 x Argon, 1 x CopperNone

Storage Modules

Starfield what are storage outpost modules
Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

You use these modules as storage for the resources your Extractor modules gather. There are different containers for different types of resources, and one can even transfer them straight to your ship’s cargo hold.

ModuleBuild Requirements
Transfer Container5 x Tungsten, 4 x Lubricant, 8 x Iron
Storage – Solid5 x Aluminum, 3 x Adaptive Frames, 6 x Iron
Storage – Liquid6 Aluminum, 5 x Nickel, 3 x Adaptive Frames
Storage – Gas6 x Copper, 5 x Tungsten, 3 Adaptive Frames
Warehouse – Small6 x Aluminum, 3 x Adaptive Frames, 5 x Titanium

Builder Modules

Starfield what are builder outpost modules
Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Builder modules are, quite literally, for building various components you commonly need for other modules in your Outpost. This can save you a lot of travel time and credits for certain items, with not having to travel back and forth from cities back to your Outpost(s). Make note that they require both power and the resource materials needed to build the components.

ModuleBuild RequirementsOperating Cost
Simple Fabricator
(produces Adaptive Frame)		8 x Aluminum, 3 x Zero Wire, 2 x Sealant, 4 x Tungsten5 x Power, 1 x Aluminum, 1 x Iron

Structure Modules

Starfield what are structure outpost modules
Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

These modules are for building habitable structures within your Outpost, where employed crew members can safely reside and work to maintain operations. There are different “habs” with different looks, along with hallways to help interconnect them, and watchtowers for security to keep watch for threats.

ModuleBuild Requirements
Outpost Airlock3 x Aluminum, 2 x Lead, 3 x Sealant
Four Wall Hab6 x Aluminum, 4 x Lead, 3 x Sealant
Hydroponic Hab6 Aluminum, 3 x Sealant, 4 x Iron
Science Hab Small6 x Aluminum, 4 x Lead, 3 x Sealant
Military Hab4 x Lead, 6 x Titanium, 3 x Sealant
Hab Round8 x Aluminum, 6 x Lead, 4 x Sealant
Small Hex Hab8 x Aluminum, 6 x Lead, 4 x Sealant
Hallway – Industrial2 x Aluminum, 1 x Lead, 2 x Sealant
Watchtower10 x Aluminum, 6 x Argon, 12 x Adaptive Frames, 16 x Iron

Crafting Modules

Starfield what are crafting outpost modules
Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Just as back in developed cities, you can have your own crafting stations at your Outposts with these modules, with everything from cooking, to research, to weapons, and spacesuit design. They can be very handy when you have a consistent flow of resources coming in.

ModuleBuild Requirements
Industrial Workbench4 x Aluminum, 3 x Iron
Cooking Station3 x Copper, 3 x Alkanes, 4 x Iron
Pharmaceutical Lab4 x Aluminum, 3 x Iron, 3 x Benzene, 4 x Chlorine
Weapon Workbench3 x Sealant, 2 x Nickel, 3 x Adhesive, 4 x Iron
Spacesuit Workbench4 x Aluminum, 3 x Fiber, 4 x Cosmetic
Research Lab4 x Aluminum, 2 x Beryllium, 2 x Copper

Defense Modules

Starfield what are defense outpost modules
Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

As you can guess, Defense Modules are for maintaining secure defenses around the perimeter of your Outpost, to fend off any creatures or invasive pirates who want to come knocking. Starting out, you can have up to 6 Turrets total around your Outpost.

ModuleBuild RequirementsOperating Cost
Ballistic Turret Mk I2 x Beryllium, 3 x Lead, 4 x Iron3 x Power
Tick Turret Mk I3 x Aluminum, 2 x Zero Wire, 2 x Flourine, 1 x Chlorine3 x Power
Laser Turret Mk I4 x Aluminum, 3 x Flourine, 2 x Beryllium, 2 x Chlorine3 x Power

Robot Modules

Starfield what are robot outpost modules
Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

That’s right, you can built your very own set of VASCO lookalikes for your Outpost, as well as other robots purposed for sanitation around your “habs”. Starting out, you can have up to 3 Robots within your Outpost. They also provide passive production buffs.

ModuleBuild RequirementsProvided Buff
Sanitation Mini Bot4 x Aluminum, 2 x Zero Wire, 3 x BerylliumIncreases production rate of inorganic resources by 10%
Garden Mini Bot4 x Aluminum, 2 x Zero Wire, 3 x BerylliumIncreases production rate of organic resources by 10%
Engineering Bot1 x Positron Battery, 3 x Zero Wire, 4 x Polymer, 2 x Uranium, 4 x TitaniumIncreases production rate of manufactured items by 10%

Furniture Modules

Starfield what are furniture outpost modules
Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Of course, after building all the practical needs for your Outpost, it needs to have plenty of cosmic flair and decor to go with it. There are a good variety of options to start out with, to help you and your crew feel a little more at home. Some of them do serve practical purposes, such as beds for resting and navigation consoles.

ModuleBuild Requirements
Chair2 x Aluminum, 2 x Fiber
Couch3 x Aluminum, 2 x Fiber
Bench2 x Aluminum, 1 x Iron
Stool2 x Aluminum, 1 x Fiber
Bed2 x Aluminum, 2 x Fiber
Sleeping Bag1 x Sealant, 2 x Fiber
Table2 x Structural Material, 1 x Iron
Coffee Table2 x Structural Material, 1 x Aluminum
Navigation Console2 x Copper, 2 x Beryllium, 2 x Iron
Wooden Desk2 x Structural Material, 2 x Adhesive
Console Desk2 x Aluminum, 2 x Copper
Office Desk Partition1 x Structural Material, 1 Aluminum
Cabinet2 x Aluminum, 1 x Structural Material
Wall Cabinet1 x Nickel, 2 x Iron
Shelf2 x Structural Material, 2 x Aluminum
Wall Shelf1 x Aluminum, 1 x Structural Material
Refrigerator1 x Flourine, 2 x Iron

Decoration Modules

Starfield what are decoration outpost modules
Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Similar to Furniture modules, these are a variety of Decoration modules you can use to accentuate your habs, to make them more lived in and inviting for you and the crew.

ModuleBuild Requirements
Storage Box2 x Aluminum, 2 x Structural Material
Storage Crate2 x Aluminum, 4 x Structural Material
Flood Lamp – Handheld1 x Aluminum, 1 x Argon
Picture1 x Structural Material, 1 x Pigment
Poster1 x Structural Material, 1 x Ornamental
Warning Sign1 x Aluminum, 1 x Ornamental
Wall Monitor1 x Aluminum, 1 x Copper
Dart Board1 x Structural Material, 1 x Ornamental
Rug2 x Fiber, 1 x Ornamental
Floor Mat1 x Structural, 1 x Polymer
Street Dryer1 x Copper, 2 x Iron
Utility Cart2 x Aluminum, 1 x Iron
Hand Cart1 x Aluminum, 1 x Iron
Trash Can2 x Aluminum, 2 x Iron
Storage Bin1 x Structural Material, 1 x Iron
White Board – Floor1 x Structural Material, 1 x Aluminum
Diagnostic Machine2 x Aluminum, 1 x Copper
Desk Monitor1 x Aluminum, 1 x Copper
Coffee Maker1 x Aluminum, 1 x Sealant, 1 x Copper
Coffee Machine2 x Aluminum, 1 x Sealant, 1 x Copper
Portable Stove Top1 x Alkanes, 1 x Iron
Drink Machine2 x Aluminum, 1 x Sealant, 1 x Copper
Water Cooler2 x Aluminum, 2 x Water
Sink1 x Structural Material, 1 x Iron
Toilet2 x Structural Material, 1 x Aluminum
Toilet Paper1 x Aluminum, 1 x Fiber
Towel Rack1 x Aluminum, 1 x Fiber
Planter3 x Structural Material, 2 x Fiber
Potted Plant2 x Structural Material, 1 x Fiber
Hanging Plant2 x Structural Material, 1 x Fiber
Hanging Rug2 x Structural Material, 1 x Fiber, 1 x Ornamental

Display Modules

Starfield what are display outpost modules
Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Similar to what you can put on your spaceship or another abode, Display modules are built to display a variety of possessions, from weapons, to data slates, to spacesuits. Granted, we don’t necessarily recommend putting some of your best gear or legendary weapons on public display in place that can potentially get raided without you knowing, so choose wisely.

ModuleBuild Requirements
Mannequin2 x Structural Material, 2 x Polymer, 1 x Pigment, 2 x Adhesive
Data Slate Display1 x Aluminum, 1 x Adhesive
Display Case2 x Aluminum, 2 x Structural Material
Helmet Display2 x Aluminum, 1 x Structural Material
Weapon Rack1 x Copper, 2 x Iron
Weapon Rack1 x Structural Material, 2 x Iron
Weapon Case1 x Polymer, 2 x Titanium
Backpack Stand2 x Aluminum, 1 x Structural Material

Miscellaneous Modules

Starfield what are miscellaneous outpost modules
Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

They may be called “Miscellaneous”, but this category includes some of the best modules you can have for your Outpost. There’s nothing quite like being able to build ships anywhere.

ModuleBuild RequirementsWhat It’s Used ForOperating Cost
Scan Booster4 x Aluminum, 2 x Beryllium, 3 x CopperDoubles the range of your hand scanner3 x Power
Cargo Link12 x Aluminum, 2 x Zero Wire, 2 x Beryllium, 20 x IronBuild these in two different outposts and link together to allow transfer of goods.None
Cargo Link – Inter-System12 x Aluminum, 3 x Reactive Gauge, 1 x Comm Relay, 20 x IronBuild these in two different outposts in different star systems and link together to allow transfer of goods.5 x Helium-3
Crew Station5 x Aluminum, 3 x Nickel, 2 x IronBuild this to allow crew to be assigned to your Outpost. Higher “Outpost Management” Skill = More Crew StationsNone
Landing Pad with Shipbuilder2 x Zero Wire, 2 x Beryllium, 18 x Adaptive Frame, 30 x IronLand directly at your Outpost, and also modify and purchase ships.None
Landing Pad – Small8 x Aluminum, 20 x IronShips under 40 meters can land on it.None
Mission Board4 x Aluminum, 2 x Zero Wire, 2 x BerylliumReview missions while at your Outpost.None
Self-Service Bounty Clearance4 x Aluminum, 2 x Zero Wire, 2 x BerylliumA Trackers Alliance terminal where you can clear a bounty with any law enforcement in the Settled Systems.None

That concludes our guide to all Outpost modules and what they do in Starfield. We hope you found this helpful for your Outpost building endeavors, and let us know what your setup of choice is and where in the galaxy.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for Starfield, as well as our official review of the game.

