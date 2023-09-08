All Outpost Modules & What They Do in Starfield

There is a seemingly infinite amount of things to do across the vast and colorful galaxy of Starfield, and one of the most fun and also the most important of them is the building of Outposts. You can create them on just about any planet or moon in the game, and when constructed properly they provide an endless supply of valuable resources for all your needs. Just like with building ships, Outposts have several types of modules you use to construct the perfect manufacturing hub. If you’re wondering what they all are, here is our handy guide for all Outpost Modules and what they do in Starfield.
Where & How to Build an Outpost in Starfield
The process of building your first Outpost can seem a little daunting, particularly in terms of where you should build one, and everything it should have. The game leaves it very open-ended for you to make those choices, and you essentially can build one on any planet or moon you want. You even can on those with extreme climates or other hazardous conditions, provided you have the Master-tier “Planetary Habitation” skill ranked up.
A good place to start, we’ve found, is on a Moon with a non-hazardous climate and naught but useful resources for the taking, with no fauna to interfere with operations, and few instances for spacers and pirates to pay a visit. This is an easy way to get your feet wet with the mechanics of outpost building and functionality, without having to worry about outside threats (at least very few).
That said, when you’ve picked a spot somewhere, all you have to do is open your Scanner and then select the ‘Outpost’ option (‘R’ on PC; ‘X’ on console) on a non-restricted area (if it’s restricted, the beacon will be grayed out). This will establish your Build Area, in which you can construct the modules you want, and that will be most effective for resource allocation and keeping your Outpost machinery and crew safe and productive.
Also, as you rank up your “Outpost Engineering” skill, you’ll be able to build bigger and more complex module structures. At this point, we’ve included all the modules you immediately start with.
All Outpost Modules & What They Do
Extractor Modules
These modules are responsible for your resource allocation needs, and they all require varying degrees of Power to operate, which you can manage with Power Source modules.
|Module
|Build Requirements
|Operating Cost
|Extractor – Aluminum
|4 x Aluminum, 2 x Tungsten, 5 x Iron
|5 x Power
Power Modules
These modules serve as vital sources of power for other modules in your Outpost that require it to function. They harness various means of power generation, so make sure you build ones suitable for the environment, and for your resource supplies.
|Module
|Build Requirements
|Operating Cost
|Solar Array
|4 x Aluminum, 2 x Beryllium, 3 x Copper
|5 x Power
|Fueled Generator
|1 x Austenitic Manifold, 1 x Isocentered Magnet, 4 x Tungsten, 1 x Tau Grade Rheostat | Requires He-3 as fuel
|20 x Power
|Powered Switch
|2 x Aluminum, 2 x Copper
|None
|Industrial Light Post
|3 x Zero Wire, 4 x Xenon, 4 x Adaptive Frame
|None
|Light Post
|4 x Aluminum, 2 x Xenon, 3 x Copper
|None
|Industrial Wall Light
|1 x Aluminum, 1 x Argon, 1 x Copper
|None
Storage Modules
You use these modules as storage for the resources your Extractor modules gather. There are different containers for different types of resources, and one can even transfer them straight to your ship’s cargo hold.
|Module
|Build Requirements
|Transfer Container
|5 x Tungsten, 4 x Lubricant, 8 x Iron
|Storage – Solid
|5 x Aluminum, 3 x Adaptive Frames, 6 x Iron
|Storage – Liquid
|6 Aluminum, 5 x Nickel, 3 x Adaptive Frames
|Storage – Gas
|6 x Copper, 5 x Tungsten, 3 Adaptive Frames
|Warehouse – Small
|6 x Aluminum, 3 x Adaptive Frames, 5 x Titanium
Builder Modules
Builder modules are, quite literally, for building various components you commonly need for other modules in your Outpost. This can save you a lot of travel time and credits for certain items, with not having to travel back and forth from cities back to your Outpost(s). Make note that they require both power and the resource materials needed to build the components.
|Module
|Build Requirements
|Operating Cost
|Simple Fabricator
(produces Adaptive Frame)
|8 x Aluminum, 3 x Zero Wire, 2 x Sealant, 4 x Tungsten
|5 x Power, 1 x Aluminum, 1 x Iron
Structure Modules
These modules are for building habitable structures within your Outpost, where employed crew members can safely reside and work to maintain operations. There are different “habs” with different looks, along with hallways to help interconnect them, and watchtowers for security to keep watch for threats.
|Module
|Build Requirements
|Outpost Airlock
|3 x Aluminum, 2 x Lead, 3 x Sealant
|Four Wall Hab
|6 x Aluminum, 4 x Lead, 3 x Sealant
|Hydroponic Hab
|6 Aluminum, 3 x Sealant, 4 x Iron
|Science Hab Small
|6 x Aluminum, 4 x Lead, 3 x Sealant
|Military Hab
|4 x Lead, 6 x Titanium, 3 x Sealant
|Hab Round
|8 x Aluminum, 6 x Lead, 4 x Sealant
|Small Hex Hab
|8 x Aluminum, 6 x Lead, 4 x Sealant
|Hallway – Industrial
|2 x Aluminum, 1 x Lead, 2 x Sealant
|Watchtower
|10 x Aluminum, 6 x Argon, 12 x Adaptive Frames, 16 x Iron
Crafting Modules
Just as back in developed cities, you can have your own crafting stations at your Outposts with these modules, with everything from cooking, to research, to weapons, and spacesuit design. They can be very handy when you have a consistent flow of resources coming in.
|Module
|Build Requirements
|Industrial Workbench
|4 x Aluminum, 3 x Iron
|Cooking Station
|3 x Copper, 3 x Alkanes, 4 x Iron
|Pharmaceutical Lab
|4 x Aluminum, 3 x Iron, 3 x Benzene, 4 x Chlorine
|Weapon Workbench
|3 x Sealant, 2 x Nickel, 3 x Adhesive, 4 x Iron
|Spacesuit Workbench
|4 x Aluminum, 3 x Fiber, 4 x Cosmetic
|Research Lab
|4 x Aluminum, 2 x Beryllium, 2 x Copper
Defense Modules
As you can guess, Defense Modules are for maintaining secure defenses around the perimeter of your Outpost, to fend off any creatures or invasive pirates who want to come knocking. Starting out, you can have up to 6 Turrets total around your Outpost.
|Module
|Build Requirements
|Operating Cost
|Ballistic Turret Mk I
|2 x Beryllium, 3 x Lead, 4 x Iron
|3 x Power
|Tick Turret Mk I
|3 x Aluminum, 2 x Zero Wire, 2 x Flourine, 1 x Chlorine
|3 x Power
|Laser Turret Mk I
|4 x Aluminum, 3 x Flourine, 2 x Beryllium, 2 x Chlorine
|3 x Power
Robot Modules
That’s right, you can built your very own set of VASCO lookalikes for your Outpost, as well as other robots purposed for sanitation around your “habs”. Starting out, you can have up to 3 Robots within your Outpost. They also provide passive production buffs.
|Module
|Build Requirements
|Provided Buff
|Sanitation Mini Bot
|4 x Aluminum, 2 x Zero Wire, 3 x Beryllium
|Increases production rate of inorganic resources by 10%
|Garden Mini Bot
|4 x Aluminum, 2 x Zero Wire, 3 x Beryllium
|Increases production rate of organic resources by 10%
|Engineering Bot
|1 x Positron Battery, 3 x Zero Wire, 4 x Polymer, 2 x Uranium, 4 x Titanium
|Increases production rate of manufactured items by 10%
Furniture Modules
Of course, after building all the practical needs for your Outpost, it needs to have plenty of cosmic flair and decor to go with it. There are a good variety of options to start out with, to help you and your crew feel a little more at home. Some of them do serve practical purposes, such as beds for resting and navigation consoles.
|Module
|Build Requirements
|Chair
|2 x Aluminum, 2 x Fiber
|Couch
|3 x Aluminum, 2 x Fiber
|Bench
|2 x Aluminum, 1 x Iron
|Stool
|2 x Aluminum, 1 x Fiber
|Bed
|2 x Aluminum, 2 x Fiber
|Sleeping Bag
|1 x Sealant, 2 x Fiber
|Table
|2 x Structural Material, 1 x Iron
|Coffee Table
|2 x Structural Material, 1 x Aluminum
|Navigation Console
|2 x Copper, 2 x Beryllium, 2 x Iron
|Wooden Desk
|2 x Structural Material, 2 x Adhesive
|Console Desk
|2 x Aluminum, 2 x Copper
|Office Desk Partition
|1 x Structural Material, 1 Aluminum
|Cabinet
|2 x Aluminum, 1 x Structural Material
|Wall Cabinet
|1 x Nickel, 2 x Iron
|Shelf
|2 x Structural Material, 2 x Aluminum
|Wall Shelf
|1 x Aluminum, 1 x Structural Material
|Refrigerator
|1 x Flourine, 2 x Iron
Decoration Modules
Similar to Furniture modules, these are a variety of Decoration modules you can use to accentuate your habs, to make them more lived in and inviting for you and the crew.
|Module
|Build Requirements
|Storage Box
|2 x Aluminum, 2 x Structural Material
|Storage Crate
|2 x Aluminum, 4 x Structural Material
|Flood Lamp – Handheld
|1 x Aluminum, 1 x Argon
|Picture
|1 x Structural Material, 1 x Pigment
|Poster
|1 x Structural Material, 1 x Ornamental
|Warning Sign
|1 x Aluminum, 1 x Ornamental
|Wall Monitor
|1 x Aluminum, 1 x Copper
|Dart Board
|1 x Structural Material, 1 x Ornamental
|Rug
|2 x Fiber, 1 x Ornamental
|Floor Mat
|1 x Structural, 1 x Polymer
|Street Dryer
|1 x Copper, 2 x Iron
|Utility Cart
|2 x Aluminum, 1 x Iron
|Hand Cart
|1 x Aluminum, 1 x Iron
|Trash Can
|2 x Aluminum, 2 x Iron
|Storage Bin
|1 x Structural Material, 1 x Iron
|White Board – Floor
|1 x Structural Material, 1 x Aluminum
|Diagnostic Machine
|2 x Aluminum, 1 x Copper
|Desk Monitor
|1 x Aluminum, 1 x Copper
|Coffee Maker
|1 x Aluminum, 1 x Sealant, 1 x Copper
|Coffee Machine
|2 x Aluminum, 1 x Sealant, 1 x Copper
|Portable Stove Top
|1 x Alkanes, 1 x Iron
|Drink Machine
|2 x Aluminum, 1 x Sealant, 1 x Copper
|Water Cooler
|2 x Aluminum, 2 x Water
|Sink
|1 x Structural Material, 1 x Iron
|Toilet
|2 x Structural Material, 1 x Aluminum
|Toilet Paper
|1 x Aluminum, 1 x Fiber
|Towel Rack
|1 x Aluminum, 1 x Fiber
|Planter
|3 x Structural Material, 2 x Fiber
|Potted Plant
|2 x Structural Material, 1 x Fiber
|Hanging Plant
|2 x Structural Material, 1 x Fiber
|Hanging Rug
|2 x Structural Material, 1 x Fiber, 1 x Ornamental
Display Modules
Similar to what you can put on your spaceship or another abode, Display modules are built to display a variety of possessions, from weapons, to data slates, to spacesuits. Granted, we don’t necessarily recommend putting some of your best gear or legendary weapons on public display in place that can potentially get raided without you knowing, so choose wisely.
|Module
|Build Requirements
|Mannequin
|2 x Structural Material, 2 x Polymer, 1 x Pigment, 2 x Adhesive
|Data Slate Display
|1 x Aluminum, 1 x Adhesive
|Display Case
|2 x Aluminum, 2 x Structural Material
|Helmet Display
|2 x Aluminum, 1 x Structural Material
|Weapon Rack
|1 x Copper, 2 x Iron
|Weapon Rack
|1 x Structural Material, 2 x Iron
|Weapon Case
|1 x Polymer, 2 x Titanium
|Backpack Stand
|2 x Aluminum, 1 x Structural Material
Miscellaneous Modules
They may be called “Miscellaneous”, but this category includes some of the best modules you can have for your Outpost. There’s nothing quite like being able to build ships anywhere.
|Module
|Build Requirements
|What It’s Used For
|Operating Cost
|Scan Booster
|4 x Aluminum, 2 x Beryllium, 3 x Copper
|Doubles the range of your hand scanner
|3 x Power
|Cargo Link
|12 x Aluminum, 2 x Zero Wire, 2 x Beryllium, 20 x Iron
|Build these in two different outposts and link together to allow transfer of goods.
|None
|Cargo Link – Inter-System
|12 x Aluminum, 3 x Reactive Gauge, 1 x Comm Relay, 20 x Iron
|Build these in two different outposts in different star systems and link together to allow transfer of goods.
|5 x Helium-3
|Crew Station
|5 x Aluminum, 3 x Nickel, 2 x Iron
|Build this to allow crew to be assigned to your Outpost. Higher “Outpost Management” Skill = More Crew Stations
|None
|Landing Pad with Shipbuilder
|2 x Zero Wire, 2 x Beryllium, 18 x Adaptive Frame, 30 x Iron
|Land directly at your Outpost, and also modify and purchase ships.
|None
|Landing Pad – Small
|8 x Aluminum, 20 x Iron
|Ships under 40 meters can land on it.
|None
|Mission Board
|4 x Aluminum, 2 x Zero Wire, 2 x Beryllium
|Review missions while at your Outpost.
|None
|Self-Service Bounty Clearance
|4 x Aluminum, 2 x Zero Wire, 2 x Beryllium
|A Trackers Alliance terminal where you can clear a bounty with any law enforcement in the Settled Systems.
|None
That concludes our guide to all Outpost modules and what they do in Starfield. We hope you found this helpful for your Outpost building endeavors, and let us know what your setup of choice is and where in the galaxy.
