PSA: You Should Set Up 3 Outposts As Soon As Possible In Starfield

Outposts have quickly proven important for Starfield players of every calibre, with the bases useful for a variety of purposes, whether it’s mining, manufacturing or something else altogether. While a lot of layers have instantly considered them as something for later games when players have collated resources and Credits, there’s a strong argument for setting 3 up as soon as you can in Starfield.

The thinking behind establishing a number of Outposts early came from one Starfield player via the game’s subreddit.

Because of the cost and complexity associated with setting up the bases, most players have, to this point, considered them something to revisit and explore in later game scenarios. At this point, it’s more likely they have resources, Credits and knowledge to invest and maximize the Outpost’s efficiency.

Early Outposts For Early Output

However, according to player Spectral42, the best thing you can do is invest early – with good reason.

They explained: “Build three outposts. One as a home base and two as mining facilities. Bonus points if your home base is built on a good material. Keep all three bases in the same system for now.”

The reason for keeping all three in the same system is that an Outpost Link will require fuel to use, so keeping them nearby will lessen the burden and cost of running multiple simultaneously.

They also recommended mining for three specific materials, each of which brings a unique benefit and furthers the ability to invest in Outposts:

“Iron: Iron is used in many crafting and base recipes.

Aluminum: It is used in almost everything in the early game.

Copper: You’ll need copper to power your outposts.”

The other major thing the player recommended was to create Cargo Links, making material transportation as easy as possible.

Other than that, it’s up to you how you manage your Outposts. We recommend defences to ensure you’re ready for an unwanted attack.

It’s definitely a sensible strategy if you’re able, with early Outposts propelling players further forwards at a much faster speed, even if the initial investment might be daunting.

For everything else Starfield, be sure to check out Twinfinite’s other content, like removing Outposts you no longer want.