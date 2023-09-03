All Skill Challenges in Starfield

Throughout your interstellar travels in Starfield, there are not only countless quests to embark on, and countless ways to customize your experience across space, but the all-new skill system provides near-infinite possibilities for the player to acquire a wide variety of different abilities and perks that make gameplay all the more exciting. If you’re wondering just how many there are to choose from, here is our handy guide to all challenges in Starfield and their rewards.

How to Level Up Skills in Starfield

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Compared to Bethesda’s other notable RPG titles, Starfield employs a unique, new way to level up your skills, which you can find anytime in your Character Menu on the top right. Skills are broken up into five main categories:

Combat

Physical

Social

Science

Tech

Each of these categories has well over a dozen skill sets relevant to that category. ‘Combat’ relates to skills with various weapons, while ‘Physical’ relates to your overall physicality and endurance. ‘Social’ relates to your people skills such as persuasion. While they seem similar, ‘Science’ relates to various fields such as Geology and Botany, which ‘Tech’ is mostly related to spaceship technology.

As you level up in the game by accruing XP, each time you do you gain a skill point to put towards any of the categories above. As you invest those points, you’ll have challenges to complete to then continue ranking up those skills with more points. We’ve provided details on each of those challenges and their subsequent rewards below, for those who want to specialize in a niche of skills, or have a broader spread across the board.

All Combat Skill Challenges, Ranks & Rewards

There are 17 Combat Skills in all to rank up via various challenges, and each provide their own stat rewards. We’ve broken each Combat skill down, how to earn all four ranks for each, as well as the rewards for each.

Ballistics Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Kill 20 enemies with a ballistic weapon Ballistic weapons do 10% more damage Rank 2 – Kill 50 enemies with a ballistic weapon Ballistic weapons do 20% more damage Rank 3 – Kill 100 enemies with a ballistic weapon Ballistic weapons do 30% more damage Rank 4 – N/A Ballistic weapons range is increased by 30%

Dueling Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Kill 20 enemies with a melee weapon Melee weapons do 25% more damage; take 10% less damage while wielding a melee weapon Rank 2 – Kill 50 enemies with a melee weapon Melee kills make you run 20% faster for 10 seconds Rank 3 – Kill 100 enemies with a melee weapon Melee weapons do 50% more damage; take 15% less damage while wielding a melee weapon Rank 4 – N/A Melee kills heal you for 10% of your health

Lasers Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Kill 20 enemies with a laser weapon Laser weapons do 10% more damage Rank 2 – Kill 50 enemies with a laser weapon Laser weapons do 20% more damage Rank 3 – Kill 100 enemies with a laser weapon Laser weapons do 30% more damage Rank 4 – N/A Laser weapons have a 5% chance to set a target on fire

Pistol Certification Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Kill 20 enemies with a pistol Pistols do 10% more damage Rank 2 – Kill 50 enemies with a pistol Pistols do 25% more damage Rank 3 – Kill 100 enemies with a pistol Pistols do 50% more damage Rank 4 – N/A Pistol kills grant +25% critical hit chance for 5 seconds

Shotgun Certification Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Kill 20 enemies with a shotgun Shotguns do 10% more damage Rank 2 – Kill 50 enemies with a shotgun Shotguns do 20% more damage Rank 3 – Kill 100 enemies with a shotgun Shotguns do 30% more damage Rank 4 – N/A Shotgun kills grant a chance to stun additional targets for a limited time

Demolitions Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Kill 20 enemies with explosives Throwing grenades now shows a trajectory arc. Explosions have a 25% larger radius. Rank 2 – Kill 50 enemies with explosives Explosives do 25% more damage Rank 3 – Kill 100 enemies with explosives Reduce damage taken by explosives by 25% Rank 4 – N/A All previous bonuses are doubled

Heavy Weapons Certification Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Kill 20 enemies with a heavy weapon Heavy weapons do 10% more damage Rank 2 – Kill 50 enemies with a heavy weapon Heavy weapons do 20% more damage Rank 3 – Kill 100 enemies with a heavy weapon Heavy weapons do 30% more damage Rank 4 – N/A Gain 25% Physical Resistance while aiming down sights with a heavy weapon

Incapacitation Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Deal 400 EM damage EM weapons do 5% more damage Rank 2 – Deal 1,000 EM damage EM weapons do 10% more damage Rank 3 – Deal 2,500 EM damage EM weapons do 15% more damage Rank 4 – N/A EM weapons have a 15% chance to do 300% EM damage

Particle Beams Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Kill 20 enemies with a particle beam weapon Particle beam weapons do 10% more damage Rank 2 – Kill 50 enemies with a particle beam weapon Particle beam weapons do 20% more damage Rank 3 – Kill 100 enemies with a particle beam weapon Particle beam weapons do 30% more damage Rank 4 – N/A Particle beam weapons have a +5% crit chance

Rifle Certification Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Kill 20 enemies with a rifle Rifles do 10% more damage Rank 2 – Kill 50 enemies with a rifle Rifles do 20% more damage Rank 3 – Kill 100 enemies with a rifle Rifles do 50% more damage Rank 4 – N/A Reload rifles 30% faster while standing still

Marksmanship Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Deal 10 ranged critical hits Increase critical hit chance with non-automatic ranged weapons by 3%. Rank 2 – Deal 30 ranged critical hits Increase critical hit chance with non-automatic ranged weapons by 8%. Rank 3 – Deal 75 ranged critical hits Increase critical hit chance with non-automatic ranged weapons by 15%. Rank 4 – N/A Critical hits using a non-automatic ranged weapon without a scope do double damage; those with scopes knock down enemies on the next shot.

Rapid Reloading Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Reload 30 empty magazines Reload Ballistic weapons 30% faster Rank 2 – Reload 75 empty magazines Reload Energy and EM weapons 30% faster Rank 3 – Reload 150 empty magazines Reload Particle Beam weapons 30% faster. 50% chance to avoid getting interrupted while reloading. Rank 4 – N/A Chance on hitting enemies to increase reload speed for all weapons by 50% for 15 seconds.

Sniper Certification Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Kill 50 enemies using a scoped weapon Scoped weapons are steadier and have less sway Rank 2 – Kill 125 enemies using a scoped weapon You can hold your breath longer with scoped weapons Rank 3 – Kill 250 enemies using a scoped weapon Headshots while aiming with a scoped weapon have a +25% critical hit chance. Rank 4 – N/A Scoped weapons do 50% more damage while using the scope.

Targeting Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Kill 50 enemies without aiming with a ranged weapon Increased accuracy and range when shooting without aiming. Marks up to one enemy within 25m that inflicts damage on you. Rank 2 – 125 enemies without aiming with a ranged weapon Further increases accuracy and range when shooting without aiming. Marks up to two enemies within 50m that inflict damage on you. Rank 3 – Kill 250 enemies without aiming with a ranged weapon Greatly increased accuracy and range when shooting without aiming. Marks up to three enemies within 75m that inflict damage on you. Rank 4 – N/A 10% chance to disarm targets hit when shooting without aiming. Marks up to four enemies within 100m that damage.

Armor Penetration Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Kill 20 enemies with a non-automatic weapon Attacks ignore 15% of target’s armor Rank 2 – Kill 50 enemies with a non-automatic weapon Attacks ignore 30% of target’s armor Rank 3 – Kill 100 enemies with a non-automatic weapon Attacks ignore 50% of target’s armor Rank 4 – N/A Enemy armor is decreased by 25% for 6 seconds after a critical hit.

Crippling Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Put 20 enemies into the bleedout state Human enemies have a 30% increased chance to enter a downed state after taking enough damage. Rank 2 – Put 50 enemies into the bleedout state Human enemies have a 50% increased chance to not naturally recover from a downed state. Rank 3 – Put 100 enemies into the bleedout state Human enemies now can enter a downed state earlier. Rank 4 – N/A Previous ranks now apply to all enemy types. You now do 100% more damage to downed enemies.

Sharpshooting Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Deal 50 ranged critical hits Increase headshot critical damage by 50% with ranged weapons. Rank 2 – Deal 125 ranged critical hits Increased critical damage to enemy legs by 50% with ranged weapons Rank 3 – Deal 250 ranged critical hits Increase all critical damage to enemies by 50% with ranged weapons. Rank 4 – N/A Ranged critical hit kills increase your critical hit chance with all ranged weapons by 25% for 20 seconds.

All Physical Skill Challenges, Ranks & Rewards

There are 16 Physical Skills in all to rank up via various challenges, and each provide their own stat rewards. We’ve broken each Physical skill down, how to earn all four ranks for each, as well as the rewards for each.

Boxing Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Kill 20 enemies with an unarmed attack Unarmed attacks do 25% more damage. 25% less oxygen used when using a power attack. Rank 2 – Kill 50 enemies with an unarmed attack Unarmed attacks do 50% more damage. 50% less oxygen used when using a power attack. Rank 3 – Kill 100 enemies with an unarmed attack Unarmed attacks do 75% more damage. While in a fight and unarmed, running consumes 30% less oxygen. Rank 4 – N/A Unarmed attacks do 100% more damage and have a chance to knock down opponents.

Fitness Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Use up all available oxygen 20 times You have 10% more oxygen available Rank 2 – Use up all available oxygen 50 times You have 20% more oxygen available Rank 3 – Use up all available oxygen 100 times You have 30% more oxygen available Rank 4 – N/A Sprinting and power attacks now use significantly less oxygen

Stealth Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Perform 10 sneak attacks Adds a Stealth Meter. You are 25% more difficult to detect when sneaking. Also, suppressed weapons do an additional 5% sneak attack damage. Rank 2 – Perform 20 sneak attacks You are 50% more difficult to detect when sneaking. Suppressed weapons do an additional 15% sneak attack damage. Rank 3 – Perform 40 sneak attacks You are 75% more difficult to detect when sneaking. Suppressed weapons do an additional 15% sneak attack damage. Rank 4 – N/A You are 100% more difficult to detect when sneaking. Suppressed weapons do an additional 20% sneak attack damage. Also, doors you interact with while in stealth no longer will alert enemies.

Weight Lifting Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Sprint for 1,000 meters while at 75% or more of your maximum load capacity. Increase total carrying capacity by 10 kilograms Rank 2 – Sprint for 2,500 meters while at 75% or more of your maximum load capacity. Increase total carrying capacity by 25 kilograms Rank 3 – Sprint for 5,000 meters while at 75% or more of your maximum load capacity. Increase total carrying capacity by 50 kilograms Rank 4 – N/A Increase total carrying capacity by 100 kilograms. Gain 50% resistance to stagger.

Wellness Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Heal 200 damage Increase maximum health by 10% Rank 2 – Heal 500 damage Increase maximum health by 20% Rank 3 – Heal 1,000 damage Increase maximum health by 30% Rank 4 – Increase maximum health by 40% Increase maximum health by 40%

Energy Weapon Dissipation Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Take 150 points of Energy damage Energy damage is reduced by 5% Rank 2 – Take 350 points of Energy damage Energy damage is reduced by 10% Rank 3 – Take 750 points of Energy damage Energy damage is reduced by 15% Rank 4 – N/A 25% chance to reflect energy damage back to an attacker when your health is below 50%.

Environmental Conditioning Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Take 100 Environmental damage Gain 10 resistance to Airborne environmental damage Rank 2 – Take 250 Environmental damage Gain 10 resistance to Thermal environment damage Rank 3 – Take 500 Environmental damage Gain 10 resistance to Corrosive and Radiation environmental damage Rank 4 – N/A Reduced chance to gain afflictions from environmental damage sources

Gymnastics Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Take 100 Fall damage Unlock the ability to combat slide. Take 15% less fall damage. Rank 2 – Kill 5 enemies in Zero-G environments Move faster in Zero-G. Take 20% less fall damage. Rank 3 – Kill 20 enemies in Zero-G environments Become more stable while firing in Zero-G. Take 30% less fall damage. Replenish some oxygen after mantling. Rank 4 – N/A Increase jump height. Run faster after combat sliding or mantling.

Nutrition Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Consume 10 food or drinks Food and drink are 10% more effective Rank 2 – Consume 30 food or drinks Food and drink are now 20% more effective Rank 3 – Consume 75 food or drinks Food and drink are now 30% more effective Rank 4 – N/A Food and drink are now 50% more effective

Pain Tolerance Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Take 250 points of Physical damage Physical damage is reduced by 5% Rank 2 – Take 500 points of Physical damage Physical damage is reduced by 10% Rank 3 – Take 1,000 points of Physical damage Physical damage is reduced by 15% Rank 4 – N/A 5% chance to ignore physical damage when you’re health is low

Cellular Regeneration Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Recover from 5 injuries naturally Slight increase chance to recover from injuries naturally Rank 2 – Recover from 15 injuries naturally Moderately increased chance to recover from injuries naturally Rank 3 – Recover from 30 injuries naturally Noticeably increased chance to recover from injuries naturally Rank 4 – N/A 20% chance of not gaining an injury when you otherwise would

Decontamination Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Recover from 5 infections Slightly increased chance to recover from infections naturally Rank 2 – Recover from 15 infections Moderately increased chance to recover from infections naturally Rank 3 – Recover from 30 infections Noticeably increased chance to recover from infections naturally Rank 4 – N/A 20% chance of not gaining an infection when you otherwise would

Martial Arts Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Deal 250 damage with unarmed attacks 15% increased chance to land a critical hit with a melee or unarmed attack Rank 2 – Disarm 10 enemies using melee or unarmed attacks 15% chance to disarm an opponent with a melee or unarmed power attack Rank 3 – Disarm 30 enemies using melee or unarmed attacks While unarmed or wielding a melee weapon, take 10% less damage Rank 4 – N/A Reflect 50% damage back when blocking a melee or unarmed attack

Concealment Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Perform 10 melee/unarmed sneak attacks You no longer set off enemy mines. Ranged sneak attack do 2.5x normal damage and your melee sneak attacks do 4x normal damage. Rank 2 – Perform 30 melee/unarmed sneak attacks Running while sneaking doesn’t affect stealth. Ranged sneak attacks do 3x normal damage and your melee sneak attacks do 5x normal damage. Rank 3 – Perform 75 unarmed/melee sneak attacks You gain a Chameleon-like ability when completely still and sneaking. Ranged sneak attacks do 3.5x normal damage and your melee sneak attacks do 8x normal damage. Rank 4 – N/A Engaging stealth causes distant enemies to lose you. Ranged sneak attacks do 4x normal damage and your melee sneak attacks do 10x normal damage.

Neurostrikes Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Stun 10 enemies with an unarmed attack 10% chance to stun an NPC with an unarmed attack Rank 2 – Stun 30 enemies with an unarmed attack Unarmed attacks now do additional EM damage Rank 3 – Stun 75 enemies with an unarmed attack 20% chance to stun an NPC with an unarmed attack Rank 4 – N/A After stunning an enemy, you also knock down any enemies within close range.

Rejuvenation Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Fall below 25% health 3 times and fully heal Slowly regenerate health outside of combat Rank 2 – Fall below 25% health 8 times and fully heal Regenerate health much more quickly outside of combat Rank 3 – Fall below 25% health 15 times and fully heal Regenerate health much faster outside of combat. You can now slowly regenerate health while in combat Rank 4 – N/A Regenerate health even faster outside of combat. You can now regenerate health quickly while in combat.

All Social Skills Challenges, Ranks & Rewards

There are 16 Social Skills in all to rank up via various challenges, and each provide their own stat rewards. We’ve broken each Social skill down, how to earn all four ranks for each, as well as the rewards for each.

Commerce Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Buy or sell 25 unique items Buy for 5% less and sell for 10% more Rank 2 – Buy or sell 75 unique items Buy for 10% less and sell for 15% more Rank 3 – Buy or sell 150 unique items Buy for 15% less and sell for 20% more Rank 4 – N/A Buy for 20% less and sell for 25% more

Gastronomy Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Create 5 food or drink items You can craft specialty food and drinks, and research additional recipes at a Research Lab Rank 2 – Create 25 food or drink items You can research and craft gourmet food and drinks Rank 3 – Create 50 food or drink items You can research and craft food and drink delicacies Rank 4 – N/A Crafting food and drinks occasionally doesn’t use up resources. You can research and craft exotic recipes.

Persuasion Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Succeed in 3 speech challenges 10% increased chance of success when persuading someone Rank 2 – Succeed in 6 speech challenges 20% increased chance of success when persuading someone Rank 3 – Succeed in 10 speech challenges 30% increased chance of success when persuading someone Rank 4 – N/A 50% increased chance of success when persuading someone

Scavenging Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Loot 25 containers There’s a chance you’ll find extra credits when searching containers. Rank 2 – Loot 75 containers There’s a chance you’ll find extra ammo when searching containers. Rank 3 – Loot 150 containers There’s a chance you’ll find extra aid items, like med packs or chems, when searching containers. Rank 4 – N/A Tracked resources will get highlighted when using the hand scanner.

Theft Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Successfully pickpocket 5 times Unlock the ability to pickpocket targets Rank 2 – Successfully pickpocket 10 times 10% greater chance to successfully pickpocket Rank 3 – Successfully pickpocket 20 times 30% greater chance to successfully pickpocket Rank 4 – N/A 50% greater chance to successfully pickpocket. Can now pickpocket holstered weapons.

Deception Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Convince 5 ships to surrender Ships 10% stronger will automatically surrender to piracy demands. Enemy contraband scans are 10% less effective. Rank 2 – Convince 10 ships to surrender Ships 20% stronger will automatically surrender to piracy demands. Enemy contraband scans are 20% less effective. Rank 3 – Convince 20 ships to surrender Ships 30% stronger will automatically surrender to piracy demands. Enemy contraband scans are 30% less effective. Rank 4 – N/A Ships 50% stronger will automatically surrender to piracy demands. Enemy contraband scans are 50% less effective.

Diplomacy Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Successfully use Diplomacy on 5 different people You can force a target NPC at or below your level to stop fighting for a while. Rank 2 – Successfully use Diplomacy on 25 different people You can force a target NPC up to 10 levels higher than you to stop fighting for a while. Rank 3 – Successfully use Diplomacy on 50 different people You can force a target NPC up to 20 levels higher than you to stop fighting for a while. Rank 4 – N/A You can force force target NPCs to permanently stop fighting (unless they’re attacked again).

Intimidation Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Successfully intimidate 5 different people You can force a target NPC at or below your level to flee for a limited time. Rank 2 – Successfully intimidate 25 different people You can force a target NPC up to 10 levels higher than you do flea for a limited time. Rank 3 – Successfully intimidate 50 different people You can force a target NPC up to 20 levels higher than you to flee for a limited time. Rank 4 – N/A Intimidated targets now flee for a substantial amount of time.

Isolation Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Kill 20 enemies while not in command of a follower. Do +10% weapon damage and gain 15 Damage Resistance for each Spacesuit and Helmet equipped when you don’t have a companion or any crew. Rank 2 – Kill 50 enemies while not in command of a follower. Do +20% weapon damage and gain 30 Damage Resistance for each Spacesuit and Helmet equipped when you don’t have a companion or any crew. Rank 3 – Kill 100 enemies while not in command of a follower. Do +30% weapon damage and gain 45 Damage Resistance for each Spacesuit and Helmet equipped when you don’t have a companion or any crew. Rank 4 – N/A Do +40% weapon damage and gain 60 Damage Resistance for each Spacesuit and Helmet equipped when you don’t have a companion or any crew.

Negotiation Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Bribe 3 times through persuasion You now have access to Bribery in speech challenges. Rank 2 – Bribe 5 times through persuasion Reduces bribery cost by 25% Rank 3 – Bribe 10 times through persuasion Reduces bribery cost by 50% Rank 4 – N/A Occasionally bribery won’t cost any money.

Instigation Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Successfully instigate 5 different people You can force a target NPC at or below your level to attack their allies for a limited time. Rank 2 – Successfully instigate 25 different people You can force a target NPC up to 10 levels higher than you to attack their allies for a limited time. Rank 3 – Successfully instigate 50 different people You can force a target NPC up to 20 levels higher than you to attack their allies for a limited time. Rank 4 – N/A Enemies affected by Instigation will attack their allies until they are dead.

Leadership Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Sprint 1,000 meters with an active follower Companions gain affinity 25% faster Rank 2 – Sprint 2,500 meters with an active follower Companions have 50 more health and 50kg more carrying capacity. Rank 3 – Sprint 5,000 meters with an active follower Companions will occasionally heal you when you get low health. Rank 4 – N/A Doubles the bonuses of Combat and Physical Crew Skills on Companions. Companions have a chance to pick themselves up from a downed state.

Outpost Management Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Build cargo links on 6 different planets Additional cargo links can be placed at outposts Rank 2 – Construct 8 robots at outposts Additional robots can be constructed at outposts Rank 3 – Construct 10 crew stations at outposts Additional crew can be assigned at outposts Rank 4 – N/A Outpost extractors produce twice as fast

Manipulation Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Successfully manipulate 5 different people You can force a target NPC at or below your level to obey commands for a limited time. Rank 2 – Successfully manipulate 25 different people You can force a target NPC up to 10 levels higher than you to obey commands for a limited time. Rank 3 – Successfully manipulate 50 different people You can force a target NPC up to 20 levels higher than you to obey commands for a limited time. Rank 4 – N/A Manipulated targets now obey commands for a substantial amount of time.

Ship Command Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Destroy or board 5 ships with a crew of two or more You can have up to four active crew members. Rank 2 – Destroy or board 25 ships with a crew of four or more You can have up to five action crew members. Rank 3 – Destroy or board 50 ships with a crew of six or more You can have up to six active crew members. Rank 4 – N/A You can have up to eight active crew members.

Xenosociology Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Successfully use Pacify on 15 different aliens You can force a target alien creature up to 10 levels higher than you to stop fighting for a limited time. Rank 2 – Successfully use Flee on 15 different aliens You can force a target alien creature up to 10 levels higher than you to flee for a limited time. Rank 3 – Successfully use Frenzy on 15 different aliens You can force a target alien creature up to 10 levels higher than you to attack their allies for a limited time. Rank 4 – N/A You can force a target creature up to 10 levels higher than you to obey commands for a limited time.

All Science Skill Challenges, Ranks & Rewards

There are 16 Science Skills in all to rank up via various challenges, and each provide their own stat rewards. We’ve broken each Science skill down, how to earn all four ranks for each, as well as the rewards for each.

Astrodynamics Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Make 5 grav jumps Increased grav jump range of jump drives by 15% Rank 2 – Make 15 grav jumps Reduced fuel cost of jump drives by 15% Rank 3 – Make 30 grav jumps Increased grav jump range and reduced fuel cost of jump drives by 30% Rank 4 – N/A Reduced fuel cost of jump drives by 50%

Geology Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Harvest inorganic resources from 20 sources Get more common and uncommon inorganic resources from surface objects. Rank 2 – Harvest inorganic resources from 50 sources Get more rare inorganic resources from surface objects. Rank 3 – Harvest inorganic resources from 100 sources Get more exotic inorganic resources from surface objects. Rank 4 – N/A Occasionally harvest additional rare resources from surface objects.

Medicine Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Use healing items 20 times while wounded Med Packs, Trauma Packs, and Emergency Kits restore 10% additional Health 10% faster. Rank 2 – Use healing items 50 times while wounded Med Packs, Trauma Packs, and Emergency Kits restore 20% additional Health 20% faster. Rank 3 – Use healing items 100 times while wounded Med Packs, Trauma Packs, and Emergency Kits restore 30% additional Health 30% faster. Rank 4 – N/A Med Packs, Trauma Packs, and Emergency Kits restore 50% additional Health 50% faster, and have a chance to cure an affliction.

Research Methods Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Craft 5 unique food, drinks, drugs, weapon mods, or equipment mods Resources require to craft items and complete research projects is reduced by 10%. Rank 2 – Craft 10 unique food, drinks, drugs, weapon mods, or equipment mods Resources require to craft items and complete research projects is reduced by 20% Rank 3 – Craft 15 unique food, drinks, drugs, weapon mods, or equipment mods Resources require to craft items and complete research projects is reduced by 40%. Rank 4 – N/A Sudden developments during research are twice as common. Resources required to craft items and complete research projects is reduced by 60%.

Surveying Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Use the hand scanner to scan 10 unique resources, flora, or fauna Adds an optional zoom to the hand scanner, and scan distance is increased to 20 meters. Rank 2 – Use the hand scanner to scan 25 unique resources, flora, or fauna Adds another level of zoom to the hand scanner, and scan distance is increased to 30 meters. Rank 3 – Use the hand scanner to scan 50 unique resources, flora, or fauna Adds another level of zoom to the hand scanner, and scan distance is increased to 40 meters. Rank 4 – N/A Adds another level zoom to the hand scanner, and scan distance is increased to 50 meters.

Botany Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Harvest 20 organic resources from plants Get more common and uncommon organic resource from plants, learn additional info about them from the scanner, and allows some plants to be cultivated at your outposts. Rank 2 – Harvest 50 organic resources from plants Get more rare organic resources from plants, and learn information about them more quickly using the scanner. Rank 3 – Harvest 100 organic resources from plants Get more exotic organic resources from plants, and learn information about them more quickly using the scanner. Rank 4 – N/A Occasionally harvest additional rare resources from plants, and learn information about them more quickly using the scanner.

Scanning Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Scan 5 planets or moons You can detect uncommon inorganic resources on planet and moon surfaces, and more information about ships in shape. Rank 2 – Scan 15 planets or moons You can detect rare inorganic resources on planet and moon surfaces, and more specific information about ships in shape. Rank 3 – Scan 30 planets or moons You can detect exotic inorganic resources on planet and moon surfaces, and gain better combat information on ships in space. Rank 4 – N/A You can detect unique inorganic resources on planet and moon surfaces, and gain a complete list of cargo on ships in space.

Spacesuit Design Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Craft 5 spacesuit, helmet, and pack mods You can craft improved spacesuits, helmets, and pack mods, and research additional mods at a Research Lab. Rank 2 – Craft 15 spacesuit, helmet, and pack mods You can research and craft superior spacesuits, helmet, and pack mods. Rank 3 – Craft 30 spacesuit, helmet, and pack mods You can research and craft cutting-edge spacesuits, helmet, and pack mods. Rank 4 – N/A Construction of spacesuit, helmet, and pack mods occasionally doesn’t cost resources.

Weapon Engineering Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Craft 5 weapon mods You can craft improved weapon mods at a Weapon Workbench, and research additional weapon mods at a Research Lab. Rank 2 – Craft 15 weapon mods You can research and craft superior weapon mods. Rank 3 – Craft 30 weapon mods You can research and craft cutting-edge weapon mods. Rank 4 – N/A You can research and craft master-level weapon mods.

Zoology Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Harvest organic resources from 20 creatures Get more common organic resources from creatures and harvest from them without harming them, learn additional info about them from the scanner, and allows you to produce animal resources at your outposts. Rank 2 – Harvest organic resources from 50 creatures Get more uncommon organic resources from creatures and learn information about them more quickly using the scanner. Rank 3 – Harvest organic resources from 100 creatures Get more rare organic resources from creatures, and learn information about them more quickly using the scanner. Rank 4 – N/A Occasionally harvest additional rare resources from creatures, and learn information about them more quickly using the scanner.

Astrophysics Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Scan 10 unique planets or moons You can scan the moons on your current planet. You have a 10% chance to discover a trait when scanning. Rank 2 – Scan 25 unique planets or moons You can scan any planet or moon in this system. You have a 20% chance to discover a trait when scanning. Rank 3 – Scan 50 unique planets or moons You can scan any planet or moon within 16 Light Years. You have a 30% chance to discover a trait when scanning. Rank 4 – N/A You can scan any planet or moon within 30 Light Years. You have a 50% chance to discover a trait when scanning.

Chemistry Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Create 10 chems You can create improved chems, and research additional chems at a Research Lab. Rank 2 – Create 25 chems You can research and create superior chems. Rank 3 – Create 50 chems You can search and create cutting-edge chems. Rank 4 – N/A Crafting chems occasionally triples the amount crafted.

Outpost Engineering Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Build 5 different outpost modules You can construct improved outpost modules, and research additional modules at a Research Lab. Rank 2 – Build 25 different outpost modules You can research and construct superior outpost modules. Rank 3 – Build 50 different outpost modules You can research and construct cutting-edge outpost modules. Rank 4 – N/A Outpost modules now cost 50% fewer resources to build.

Aneutronic Fusion Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Destroy 5 ships Ship reactors produce 1 extra unit of power Rank 2 – Destroy 25 ships Ship reactors produce 2 extra units of power Rank 3 – Destroy 50 ships Ship reactors produce 3 extra units of power Rank 4 – N/A Ship reactors produce 5 extra units of power

Planetary Habitation Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Build habitable outposts on 3 different planets You can build outposts on planets with extreme temperatures (Deep Freeze and Inferno). Increase the maximum number of Outposts you can build by 4. Rank 2 – Build habitable outposts on 5 different planets You can build outposts on planets with extreme pressure. Increase the maximum number of Outposts you can build by 8. Rank 3 – Build habitable outposts on 10 different planets You can build outposts on planets with toxic or corrosive atmospheres. Increase the maximum number of Outposts you can build by 12. Rank 4 – N/A You can build outposts on planets with extreme gravity. Increase the maximum number of Outposts you can build by 16.

Special Projects Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Craft 10 common or uncommon manufactured components You can research experimental projects at a Research Lab. Rank 2 – Craft 10 rare manufactured components You can craft rare manufactured components at an Industrial Workbench. Rank 3 – Craft 10 exotic manufactured components You can craft exotic manufactured components at an Industrial Workbench. Rank 4 – N/A You can craft unique manufactured components at an Industrial Workbench. Outpost extractors have a chance to produce additional resources.

All Tech Skill Challenges, Ranks & Rewards

There are 17 Tech Skills in all to rank up via various challenges, and each provide their own stat rewards. We’ve broken each Tech skill down, how to earn all four ranks for each, as well as the rewards for each.

Ballistic Weapon System Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Deal 1,000 damage to enemy ships with ballistic weapons Ballistic ship weapons have 10% increased damage and cost 20% less to use in Targeting Mode. Rank 2 – Deal 4,000 damage to enemy ships with ballistic weapons Ballistic ship weapons have 20% increased damage and recharge 15% faster. Rank 3 – Deal 10,000 damage to enemy ships with ballistic weapons Ballistic ship weapons have 30% increased damage and recharge 30% faster. Rank 4 – N/A Ballistic ship weapons do 50% more damage to individual systems.

Boost Pack Training Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Boost jump 10 times while in combat You can now utilize boost packs. Rank 2 – Boost jump 25 times while in combat Using boost pack expends less fuel. Rank 3 – Boost jump 50 times while in combat Boost pack fuel regenerates more quickly. Rank 4 – N/A Doubles all previous bonuses.

Piloting Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Destroy 5 ships You can now utilize ship thrusters. Rank 2 – Destroy 15 ships Increased ship turning rate and maneuverability. Rank 3 – Destroy 30 ships Unlock the ability to pilot Class B ships. Rank 4 – N/A Unlock the ability to pilot Class C ships.

Security Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Pick 5 locks You can attempt to hack Advanced locks, and 2 auto attempts can be banked. Rank 2 – Pick 15 locks You can attempt to hack Expert locks, and 3 auto attempts can be banked. Rings now turn blue when the pick can be slotted. Rank 3 – Pick 30 locks You can attempt to hack Master-level locks, and 4 auto attempts can be banked. Rank 4 – N/A Expend a digipick to eliminate keys that aren’t required to solve the puzzle. 5 auto attempts can be banked.

Targeting Control Systems Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Destroy 5 enemy ships while in targeting mode Unlock ship targeting functionality. Rank 2 – Destroy 15 enemy ships while in targeting mode Time to lock onto enemy ships reduced by 15%. Target-locked ships fire at you 25% slower. Rank 3 – Destroy 30 enemy ships while in targeting mode Time to lock onto enemy ships is reduced by 30%. You have a 10% increased chance of critically hitting a target-locked ship. Rank 4 – N/A Time to lock onto enemy ships is reduced by 60%. Deal 20% increased system damage in targeting mode.

Energy Weapon Systems Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Deal 1,000 damage to enemy ships with Energy weapons Energy ship weapons have 10% increased damage and cost 15% less to use in Targeting Mode. Rank 2 – Deal 4,000 damage to enemy ships with Energy weapons Energy ship weapons have 20% increased damage and cost 30% less to use in Targeting Mode. Rank 3 – Deal 10,000 damage to enemy ships with Energy weapons Energy ship weapons have 30% increased damage and cost 45% less to use in Targeting Mode. Rank 4 – N/A Energy ship weapons recharge 30% faster.

Engine Systems Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Boost 5 times with your spaceship while in combat Your ship’s top speed is increased by 10%. Rank 2 – Boost 25 times with your spaceship while in combat Ship boosts last longer and the cooldown is shorter. Rank 3 – Boost 50 times with your spaceship while in combat Your ship’s top speed is increased by 20%. Rank 4 – N/A While boosting, all enemies disengage the player and can only reacquire them as a target after the player stops boosting.

Payloads Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Make 10 grav jumps with 75% or more of maximum cargo capacity Ship cargo holds have 10% more capacity. Rank 2 – Make 25 grav jumps with 75% or more of maximum cargo capacity Ship cargo holds have 20% more capacity. Rank 3 – Make 50 grav jumps with 75% or more of maximum cargo capacity Ship cargo holds have 30% more capacity. Rank 4 – N/A Ship cargo holds have 50% more capacity.

Shield Systems Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Take 150 shield damage Your ship has 20% increased shield capacity. Rank 2 – Take 350 shield damage Your ship has 40% increased shield capacity. Rank 3 – Take 750 shield damage Your ship has 80% increased shield capacity. Rank 4 – N/A Your shields will occasionally resist 100% of all damage received.

Missile Weapon Systems Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Deal 1,000 damage to enemy ships with missile weapons Ship missile weapons do 10% more damage, and their Targeting mode cost is reduced by 20%. Rank 2 – Deal 4,000 damage to enemy ships with missile weapons Ship missile weapons do 20% more damage, and their Targeting mode cost is reduced by 40%. Rank 3 – Deal 10,000 damage to enemy ships with missile weapons Ship missile weapons do 30% more damage, and their Targeting mode cost is reduced by 60%. Rank 4 – N/A Ship missiles have a 20% Increased Range, Travel Speed, and Reload Speed.

Particle Beam Weapon Systems Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Deal 1,000 damage to enemy ships with particle beam weapons Ship particle beam weapons do 10% more damage, and Targeting mode is reduced by 10% Rank 2 – Deal 4,000 damage to enemy ships with particle beam weapons Ship particle beam weapons do 20% more damage, and Targeting mode is reduced by 20% Rank 3 – Deal 10,000 damage to enemy ships with particle beam weapons Ship particle beam weapons do 30% more damage, and Targeting mode is reduced by 30% Rank 4 – N/A Increased critical hit chance with ship particle beam weapons.

Robotics Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Rewards Rank 1 – Destroy 5 robots You deal 10% more damage to Robots and Turrets. You can force a target robot up to 10 levels higher than you to stop fighting for a limited time. Rank 2 – Destroy 25 robots You deal 20% more damage to Robots and Turrets. You can force a target robot up to 10 levels higher than you to flee for a limited time. Rank 3 – Destroy 5 robots You deal 30% more damage to Robots and Turrets. You can force a target robot up to 10 levels higher than you to attack their allies for a limited time. Rank 4 – N/A You can force a target robot up to 10 levels higher than you to obey commands for a limited time.

Starship Design Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Install 5 unique ship modules Allows the installation of improved ship modules. Rank 2 – Install 15 unique ship modules Allows the installation of superior ship modules. Rank 3 – Install 30 unique ship modules Allows the installation of cutting-edge ship modules. Rank 4 – N/A Allows the installation of experimental ship modules.

Starship Engineering Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Use 5 ship repair kits All ship systems repair 10% faster. Rank 2 – Use 10 ship repair kits All ship systems have 25% increased damage mitigation. Rank 3 – Use 15 ship repair kits All ship systems repair 25% faster. Rank 4 – N/A Occasionally, repairing one block of a system will repair the entire system.

Automated Weapon Systems Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Deal 1,000 damage to enemy ships with automated turret weapons. Automated ship weapons do 10% more damage and reduce all targeting mode costs by 20%. Rank 2 – Deal 4,000 damage to enemy ships with automated turret weapons. Automated ship weapons do 20% more damage and reduce all targeting mode costs by 30%. Your ship takes 20% less damage while in targeting mode. Rank 3 – Deal 10,000 damage to enemy ships with automated turret weapons. Automated ship weapons do 30% more damage and reduce all targeting mode costs by 40%. Increases crit chance against targeted sub-systems by 20%. Rank 4 – N/A Ship turret weapons recharge 40% faster and do 20% more damage to target sub-systems.

Boost Assault Training Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Deal 200 damage to enemies using the boost pack Nearby enemies take damage when you boost and have a chance to catch on fire. Rank 2 – Knockdown 20 enemies with a boost Chance to knockdown nearby enemies when you boost. Rank 3 – Deal 500 damage to enemies using the boost pack Aiming down sights while boosting will let you hover in place. Fuel is still expended until empty. Rank 4 – N/A While hovering, time slows down and the world moves 70% slower around you.

EM Weapon Systems Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank Challenge Rank Reward Rank 1 – Deal 1,000 damage to enemy ships with EM weapons EM ship weapons have 10% increased damage and cost 15% less to use in Targeting Mode. Rank 2 – Deal 4,000 damage to enemy ships with EM weapons EM ship weapons have 20% increased damage and cost 30% less to use in Targeting Mode. Rank 3 – Deal 10,000 damage to enemy ships with EM weapons EM ship weapons have 30% increased damage and cost 45% less to use in Targeting Mode. Rank 4 – N/A EM ship weapons have a small chance of instantly disabling enemy engines.

That concludes our guide to all challenges in Starfield and their rewards. We hope you find this helpful in leveling up all your desired skills. Let us know which you feel have been the most practical for your character, or the most fun to use.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for Starfield, as well as our official review of the game.