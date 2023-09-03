Guides

All Skill Challenges in Starfield

How to get that very particular set of cosmic skills!

Avatar photo
Image Source: Bethesda
Image Source: Bethesda

Throughout your interstellar travels in Starfield, there are not only countless quests to embark on, and countless ways to customize your experience across space, but the all-new skill system provides near-infinite possibilities for the player to acquire a wide variety of different abilities and perks that make gameplay all the more exciting. If you’re wondering just how many there are to choose from, here is our handy guide to all challenges in Starfield and their rewards.

How to Level Up Skills in Starfield

Starfield what are skill challenges
Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Compared to Bethesda’s other notable RPG titles, Starfield employs a unique, new way to level up your skills, which you can find anytime in your Character Menu on the top right. Skills are broken up into five main categories:

  • Combat
  • Physical
  • Social
  • Science
  • Tech

Each of these categories has well over a dozen skill sets relevant to that category. ‘Combat’ relates to skills with various weapons, while ‘Physical’ relates to your overall physicality and endurance. ‘Social’ relates to your people skills such as persuasion. While they seem similar, ‘Science’ relates to various fields such as Geology and Botany, which ‘Tech’ is mostly related to spaceship technology.

As you level up in the game by accruing XP, each time you do you gain a skill point to put towards any of the categories above. As you invest those points, you’ll have challenges to complete to then continue ranking up those skills with more points. We’ve provided details on each of those challenges and their subsequent rewards below, for those who want to specialize in a niche of skills, or have a broader spread across the board.

All Combat Skill Challenges, Ranks & Rewards

There are 17 Combat Skills in all to rank up via various challenges, and each provide their own stat rewards. We’ve broken each Combat skill down, how to earn all four ranks for each, as well as the rewards for each.

Ballistics Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Kill 20 enemies with a ballistic weaponBallistic weapons do 10% more damage
Rank 2 – Kill 50 enemies with a ballistic weaponBallistic weapons do 20% more damage
Rank 3 – Kill 100 enemies with a ballistic weaponBallistic weapons do 30% more damage
Rank 4 – N/ABallistic weapons range is increased by 30%

Dueling Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Kill 20 enemies with a melee weaponMelee weapons do 25% more damage; take 10% less damage while wielding a melee weapon
Rank 2 – Kill 50 enemies with a melee weaponMelee kills make you run 20% faster for 10 seconds
Rank 3 – Kill 100 enemies with a melee weaponMelee weapons do 50% more damage; take 15% less damage while wielding a melee weapon
Rank 4 – N/AMelee kills heal you for 10% of your health

Lasers Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Kill 20 enemies with a laser weaponLaser weapons do 10% more damage
Rank 2 – Kill 50 enemies with a laser weaponLaser weapons do 20% more damage
Rank 3 – Kill 100 enemies with a laser weaponLaser weapons do 30% more damage
Rank 4 – N/ALaser weapons have a 5% chance to set a target on fire

Pistol Certification Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Kill 20 enemies with a pistolPistols do 10% more damage
Rank 2 – Kill 50 enemies with a pistolPistols do 25% more damage
Rank 3 – Kill 100 enemies with a pistolPistols do 50% more damage
Rank 4 – N/APistol kills grant +25% critical hit chance for 5 seconds

Shotgun Certification Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Kill 20 enemies with a shotgunShotguns do 10% more damage
Rank 2 – Kill 50 enemies with a shotgunShotguns do 20% more damage
Rank 3 – Kill 100 enemies with a shotgunShotguns do 30% more damage
Rank 4 – N/AShotgun kills grant a chance to stun additional targets for a limited time

Demolitions Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Kill 20 enemies with explosivesThrowing grenades now shows a trajectory arc. Explosions have a 25% larger radius.
Rank 2 – Kill 50 enemies with explosivesExplosives do 25% more damage
Rank 3 – Kill 100 enemies with explosivesReduce damage taken by explosives by 25%
Rank 4 – N/AAll previous bonuses are doubled

Heavy Weapons Certification Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Kill 20 enemies with a heavy weaponHeavy weapons do 10% more damage
Rank 2 – Kill 50 enemies with a heavy weaponHeavy weapons do 20% more damage
Rank 3 – Kill 100 enemies with a heavy weaponHeavy weapons do 30% more damage
Rank 4 – N/AGain 25% Physical Resistance while aiming down sights with a heavy weapon

Incapacitation Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Deal 400 EM damageEM weapons do 5% more damage
Rank 2 – Deal 1,000 EM damageEM weapons do 10% more damage
Rank 3 – Deal 2,500 EM damageEM weapons do 15% more damage
Rank 4 – N/AEM weapons have a 15% chance to do 300% EM damage

Particle Beams Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Kill 20 enemies with a particle beam weaponParticle beam weapons do 10% more damage
Rank 2 – Kill 50 enemies with a particle beam weaponParticle beam weapons do 20% more damage
Rank 3 – Kill 100 enemies with a particle beam weaponParticle beam weapons do 30% more damage
Rank 4 – N/AParticle beam weapons have a +5% crit chance

Rifle Certification Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Kill 20 enemies with a rifleRifles do 10% more damage
Rank 2 – Kill 50 enemies with a rifleRifles do 20% more damage
Rank 3 – Kill 100 enemies with a rifleRifles do 50% more damage
Rank 4 – N/AReload rifles 30% faster while standing still

Marksmanship Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Deal 10 ranged critical hitsIncrease critical hit chance with non-automatic ranged weapons by 3%.
Rank 2 – Deal 30 ranged critical hitsIncrease critical hit chance with non-automatic ranged weapons by 8%.
Rank 3 – Deal 75 ranged critical hitsIncrease critical hit chance with non-automatic ranged weapons by 15%.
Rank 4 – N/ACritical hits using a non-automatic ranged weapon without a scope do double damage; those with scopes knock down enemies on the next shot.

Rapid Reloading Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Reload 30 empty magazinesReload Ballistic weapons 30% faster
Rank 2 – Reload 75 empty magazinesReload Energy and EM weapons 30% faster
Rank 3 – Reload 150 empty magazinesReload Particle Beam weapons 30% faster. 50% chance to avoid getting interrupted while reloading.
Rank 4 – N/AChance on hitting enemies to increase reload speed for all weapons by 50% for 15 seconds.

Sniper Certification Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Kill 50 enemies using a scoped weaponScoped weapons are steadier and have less sway
Rank 2 – Kill 125 enemies using a scoped weaponYou can hold your breath longer with scoped weapons
Rank 3 – Kill 250 enemies using a scoped weaponHeadshots while aiming with a scoped weapon have a +25% critical hit chance.
Rank 4 – N/AScoped weapons do 50% more damage while using the scope.

Targeting Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Kill 50 enemies without aiming with a ranged weaponIncreased accuracy and range when shooting without aiming. Marks up to one enemy within 25m that inflicts damage on you.
Rank 2 – 125 enemies without aiming with a ranged weaponFurther increases accuracy and range when shooting without aiming. Marks up to two enemies within 50m that inflict damage on you.
Rank 3 – Kill 250 enemies without aiming with a ranged weaponGreatly increased accuracy and range when shooting without aiming. Marks up to three enemies within 75m that inflict damage on you.
Rank 4 – N/A10% chance to disarm targets hit when shooting without aiming. Marks up to four enemies within 100m that damage.

Armor Penetration Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Kill 20 enemies with a non-automatic weaponAttacks ignore 15% of target’s armor
Rank 2 – Kill 50 enemies with a non-automatic weaponAttacks ignore 30% of target’s armor
Rank 3 – Kill 100 enemies with a non-automatic weaponAttacks ignore 50% of target’s armor
Rank 4 – N/AEnemy armor is decreased by 25% for 6 seconds after a critical hit.

Crippling Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Put 20 enemies into the bleedout stateHuman enemies have a 30% increased chance to enter a downed state after taking enough damage.
Rank 2 – Put 50 enemies into the bleedout stateHuman enemies have a 50% increased chance to not naturally recover from a downed state.
Rank 3 – Put 100 enemies into the bleedout stateHuman enemies now can enter a downed state earlier.
Rank 4 – N/APrevious ranks now apply to all enemy types. You now do 100% more damage to downed enemies.

Sharpshooting Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Deal 50 ranged critical hitsIncrease headshot critical damage by 50% with ranged weapons.
Rank 2 – Deal 125 ranged critical hitsIncreased critical damage to enemy legs by 50% with ranged weapons
Rank 3 – Deal 250 ranged critical hitsIncrease all critical damage to enemies by 50% with ranged weapons.
Rank 4 – N/ARanged critical hit kills increase your critical hit chance with all ranged weapons by 25% for 20 seconds.

All Physical Skill Challenges, Ranks & Rewards

There are 16 Physical Skills in all to rank up via various challenges, and each provide their own stat rewards. We’ve broken each Physical skill down, how to earn all four ranks for each, as well as the rewards for each.

Boxing Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Kill 20 enemies with an unarmed attackUnarmed attacks do 25% more damage. 25% less oxygen used when using a power attack.
Rank 2 – Kill 50 enemies with an unarmed attackUnarmed attacks do 50% more damage. 50% less oxygen used when using a power attack.
Rank 3 – Kill 100 enemies with an unarmed attackUnarmed attacks do 75% more damage. While in a fight and unarmed, running consumes 30% less oxygen.
Rank 4 – N/AUnarmed attacks do 100% more damage and have a chance to knock down opponents.

Fitness Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Use up all available oxygen 20 timesYou have 10% more oxygen available
Rank 2 – Use up all available oxygen 50 timesYou have 20% more oxygen available
Rank 3 – Use up all available oxygen 100 timesYou have 30% more oxygen available
Rank 4 – N/ASprinting and power attacks now use significantly less oxygen

Stealth Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Perform 10 sneak attacksAdds a Stealth Meter. You are 25% more difficult to detect when sneaking. Also, suppressed weapons do an additional 5% sneak attack damage.
Rank 2 – Perform 20 sneak attacksYou are 50% more difficult to detect when sneaking. Suppressed weapons do an additional 15% sneak attack damage.
Rank 3 – Perform 40 sneak attacksYou are 75% more difficult to detect when sneaking. Suppressed weapons do an additional 15% sneak attack damage.
Rank 4 – N/AYou are 100% more difficult to detect when sneaking. Suppressed weapons do an additional 20% sneak attack damage. Also, doors you interact with while in stealth no longer will alert enemies.

Weight Lifting Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Sprint for 1,000 meters while at 75% or more of your maximum load capacity.Increase total carrying capacity by 10 kilograms
Rank 2 – Sprint for 2,500 meters while at 75% or more of your maximum load capacity.Increase total carrying capacity by 25 kilograms
Rank 3 – Sprint for 5,000 meters while at 75% or more of your maximum load capacity.Increase total carrying capacity by 50 kilograms
Rank 4 – N/AIncrease total carrying capacity by 100 kilograms. Gain 50% resistance to stagger.

Wellness Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Heal 200 damageIncrease maximum health by 10%
Rank 2 – Heal 500 damageIncrease maximum health by 20%
Rank 3 – Heal 1,000 damageIncrease maximum health by 30%
Rank 4 – Increase maximum health by 40%Increase maximum health by 40%

Energy Weapon Dissipation Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Take 150 points of Energy damageEnergy damage is reduced by 5%
Rank 2 – Take 350 points of Energy damageEnergy damage is reduced by 10%
Rank 3 – Take 750 points of Energy damageEnergy damage is reduced by 15%
Rank 4 – N/A25% chance to reflect energy damage back to an attacker when your health is below 50%.

Environmental Conditioning Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Take 100 Environmental damageGain 10 resistance to Airborne environmental damage
Rank 2 – Take 250 Environmental damageGain 10 resistance to Thermal environment damage
Rank 3 – Take 500 Environmental damageGain 10 resistance to Corrosive and Radiation environmental damage
Rank 4 – N/AReduced chance to gain afflictions from environmental damage sources

Gymnastics Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Take 100 Fall damageUnlock the ability to combat slide. Take 15% less fall damage.
Rank 2 – Kill 5 enemies in Zero-G environmentsMove faster in Zero-G. Take 20% less fall damage.
Rank 3 – Kill 20 enemies in Zero-G environmentsBecome more stable while firing in Zero-G. Take 30% less fall damage. Replenish some oxygen after mantling.
Rank 4 – N/AIncrease jump height. Run faster after combat sliding or mantling.

Nutrition Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Consume 10 food or drinksFood and drink are 10% more effective
Rank 2 – Consume 30 food or drinksFood and drink are now 20% more effective
Rank 3 – Consume 75 food or drinksFood and drink are now 30% more effective
Rank 4 – N/AFood and drink are now 50% more effective

Pain Tolerance Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Take 250 points of Physical damagePhysical damage is reduced by 5%
Rank 2 – Take 500 points of Physical damagePhysical damage is reduced by 10%
Rank 3 – Take 1,000 points of Physical damagePhysical damage is reduced by 15%
Rank 4 – N/A5% chance to ignore physical damage when you’re health is low

Cellular Regeneration Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Recover from 5 injuries naturallySlight increase chance to recover from injuries naturally
Rank 2 – Recover from 15 injuries naturallyModerately increased chance to recover from injuries naturally
Rank 3 – Recover from 30 injuries naturallyNoticeably increased chance to recover from injuries naturally
Rank 4 – N/A20% chance of not gaining an injury when you otherwise would

Decontamination Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Recover from 5 infectionsSlightly increased chance to recover from infections naturally
Rank 2 – Recover from 15 infectionsModerately increased chance to recover from infections naturally
Rank 3 – Recover from 30 infectionsNoticeably increased chance to recover from infections naturally
Rank 4 – N/A20% chance of not gaining an infection when you otherwise would

Martial Arts Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Deal 250 damage with unarmed attacks15% increased chance to land a critical hit with a melee or unarmed attack
Rank 2 – Disarm 10 enemies using melee or unarmed attacks15% chance to disarm an opponent with a melee or unarmed power attack
Rank 3 – Disarm 30 enemies using melee or unarmed attacksWhile unarmed or wielding a melee weapon, take 10% less damage
Rank 4 – N/AReflect 50% damage back when blocking a melee or unarmed attack

Concealment Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Perform 10 melee/unarmed sneak attacksYou no longer set off enemy mines. Ranged sneak attack do 2.5x normal damage and your melee sneak attacks do 4x normal damage.
Rank 2 – Perform 30 melee/unarmed sneak attacksRunning while sneaking doesn’t affect stealth. Ranged sneak attacks do 3x normal damage and your melee sneak attacks do 5x normal damage.
Rank 3 – Perform 75 unarmed/melee sneak attacksYou gain a Chameleon-like ability when completely still and sneaking. Ranged sneak attacks do 3.5x normal damage and your melee sneak attacks do 8x normal damage.
Rank 4 – N/AEngaging stealth causes distant enemies to lose you. Ranged sneak attacks do 4x normal damage and your melee sneak attacks do 10x normal damage.

Neurostrikes Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Stun 10 enemies with an unarmed attack10% chance to stun an NPC with an unarmed attack
Rank 2 – Stun 30 enemies with an unarmed attackUnarmed attacks now do additional EM damage
Rank 3 – Stun 75 enemies with an unarmed attack20% chance to stun an NPC with an unarmed attack
Rank 4 – N/AAfter stunning an enemy, you also knock down any enemies within close range.

Rejuvenation Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Fall below 25% health 3 times and fully healSlowly regenerate health outside of combat
Rank 2 – Fall below 25% health 8 times and fully healRegenerate health much more quickly outside of combat
Rank 3 – Fall below 25% health 15 times and fully healRegenerate health much faster outside of combat. You can now slowly regenerate health while in combat
Rank 4 – N/ARegenerate health even faster outside of combat. You can now regenerate health quickly while in combat.

All Social Skills Challenges, Ranks & Rewards

There are 16 Social Skills in all to rank up via various challenges, and each provide their own stat rewards. We’ve broken each Social skill down, how to earn all four ranks for each, as well as the rewards for each.

Commerce Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Buy or sell 25 unique itemsBuy for 5% less and sell for 10% more
Rank 2 – Buy or sell 75 unique itemsBuy for 10% less and sell for 15% more
Rank 3 – Buy or sell 150 unique itemsBuy for 15% less and sell for 20% more
Rank 4 – N/ABuy for 20% less and sell for 25% more

Gastronomy Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Create 5 food or drink itemsYou can craft specialty food and drinks, and research additional recipes at a Research Lab
Rank 2 – Create 25 food or drink itemsYou can research and craft gourmet food and drinks
Rank 3 – Create 50 food or drink itemsYou can research and craft food and drink delicacies
Rank 4 – N/ACrafting food and drinks occasionally doesn’t use up resources. You can research and craft exotic recipes.

Persuasion Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Succeed in 3 speech challenges10% increased chance of success when persuading someone
Rank 2 – Succeed in 6 speech challenges20% increased chance of success when persuading someone
Rank 3 – Succeed in 10 speech challenges30% increased chance of success when persuading someone
Rank 4 – N/A50% increased chance of success when persuading someone

Scavenging Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Loot 25 containersThere’s a chance you’ll find extra credits when searching containers.
Rank 2 – Loot 75 containersThere’s a chance you’ll find extra ammo when searching containers.
Rank 3 – Loot 150 containersThere’s a chance you’ll find extra aid items, like med packs or chems, when searching containers.
Rank 4 – N/ATracked resources will get highlighted when using the hand scanner.

Theft Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Successfully pickpocket 5 timesUnlock the ability to pickpocket targets
Rank 2 – Successfully pickpocket 10 times10% greater chance to successfully pickpocket
Rank 3 – Successfully pickpocket 20 times30% greater chance to successfully pickpocket
Rank 4 – N/A50% greater chance to successfully pickpocket. Can now pickpocket holstered weapons.

Deception Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Convince 5 ships to surrenderShips 10% stronger will automatically surrender to piracy demands. Enemy contraband scans are 10% less effective.
Rank 2 – Convince 10 ships to surrenderShips 20% stronger will automatically surrender to piracy demands. Enemy contraband scans are 20% less effective.
Rank 3 – Convince 20 ships to surrenderShips 30% stronger will automatically surrender to piracy demands. Enemy contraband scans are 30% less effective.
Rank 4 – N/AShips 50% stronger will automatically surrender to piracy demands. Enemy contraband scans are 50% less effective.

Diplomacy Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Successfully use Diplomacy on 5 different peopleYou can force a target NPC at or below your level to stop fighting for a while.
Rank 2 – Successfully use Diplomacy on 25 different peopleYou can force a target NPC up to 10 levels higher than you to stop fighting for a while.
Rank 3 – Successfully use Diplomacy on 50 different peopleYou can force a target NPC up to 20 levels higher than you to stop fighting for a while.
Rank 4 – N/AYou can force force target NPCs to permanently stop fighting (unless they’re attacked again).

Intimidation Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Successfully intimidate 5 different peopleYou can force a target NPC at or below your level to flee for a limited time.
Rank 2 – Successfully intimidate 25 different peopleYou can force a target NPC up to 10 levels higher than you do flea for a limited time.
Rank 3 – Successfully intimidate 50 different peopleYou can force a target NPC up to 20 levels higher than you to flee for a limited time.
Rank 4 – N/AIntimidated targets now flee for a substantial amount of time.

Isolation Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Kill 20 enemies while not in command of a follower.Do +10% weapon damage and gain 15 Damage Resistance for each Spacesuit and Helmet equipped when you don’t have a companion or any crew.
Rank 2 – Kill 50 enemies while not in command of a follower.Do +20% weapon damage and gain 30 Damage Resistance for each Spacesuit and Helmet equipped when you don’t have a companion or any crew.
Rank 3 – Kill 100 enemies while not in command of a follower.Do +30% weapon damage and gain 45 Damage Resistance for each Spacesuit and Helmet equipped when you don’t have a companion or any crew.
Rank 4 – N/ADo +40% weapon damage and gain 60 Damage Resistance for each Spacesuit and Helmet equipped when you don’t have a companion or any crew.

Negotiation Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Bribe 3 times through persuasionYou now have access to Bribery in speech challenges.
Rank 2 – Bribe 5 times through persuasionReduces bribery cost by 25%
Rank 3 – Bribe 10 times through persuasionReduces bribery cost by 50%
Rank 4 – N/AOccasionally bribery won’t cost any money.

Instigation Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Successfully instigate 5 different peopleYou can force a target NPC at or below your level to attack their allies for a limited time.
Rank 2 – Successfully instigate 25 different peopleYou can force a target NPC up to 10 levels higher than you to attack their allies for a limited time.
Rank 3 – Successfully instigate 50 different peopleYou can force a target NPC up to 20 levels higher than you to attack their allies for a limited time.
Rank 4 – N/AEnemies affected by Instigation will attack their allies until they are dead.

Leadership Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Sprint 1,000 meters with an active followerCompanions gain affinity 25% faster
Rank 2 – Sprint 2,500 meters with an active followerCompanions have 50 more health and 50kg more carrying capacity.
Rank 3 – Sprint 5,000 meters with an active followerCompanions will occasionally heal you when you get low health.
Rank 4 – N/ADoubles the bonuses of Combat and Physical Crew Skills on Companions. Companions have a chance to pick themselves up from a downed state.

Outpost Management Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Build cargo links on 6 different planetsAdditional cargo links can be placed at outposts
Rank 2 – Construct 8 robots at outpostsAdditional robots can be constructed at outposts
Rank 3 – Construct 10 crew stations at outpostsAdditional crew can be assigned at outposts
Rank 4 – N/AOutpost extractors produce twice as fast

Manipulation Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Successfully manipulate 5 different peopleYou can force a target NPC at or below your level to obey commands for a limited time.
Rank 2 – Successfully manipulate 25 different peopleYou can force a target NPC up to 10 levels higher than you to obey commands for a limited time.
Rank 3 – Successfully manipulate 50 different peopleYou can force a target NPC up to 20 levels higher than you to obey commands for a limited time.
Rank 4 – N/AManipulated targets now obey commands for a substantial amount of time.

Ship Command Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Destroy or board 5 ships with a crew of two or moreYou can have up to four active crew members.
Rank 2 – Destroy or board 25 ships with a crew of four or moreYou can have up to five action crew members.
Rank 3 – Destroy or board 50 ships with a crew of six or moreYou can have up to six active crew members.
Rank 4 – N/AYou can have up to eight active crew members.

Xenosociology Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Successfully use Pacify on 15 different aliensYou can force a target alien creature up to 10 levels higher than you to stop fighting for a limited time.
Rank 2 – Successfully use Flee on 15 different aliensYou can force a target alien creature up to 10 levels higher than you to flee for a limited time.
Rank 3 – Successfully use Frenzy on 15 different aliensYou can force a target alien creature up to 10 levels higher than you to attack their allies for a limited time.
Rank 4 – N/AYou can force a target creature up to 10 levels higher than you to obey commands for a limited time.

All Science Skill Challenges, Ranks & Rewards

There are 16 Science Skills in all to rank up via various challenges, and each provide their own stat rewards. We’ve broken each Science skill down, how to earn all four ranks for each, as well as the rewards for each.

Astrodynamics Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Make 5 grav jumpsIncreased grav jump range of jump drives by 15%
Rank 2 – Make 15 grav jumpsReduced fuel cost of jump drives by 15%
Rank 3 – Make 30 grav jumpsIncreased grav jump range and reduced fuel cost of jump drives by 30%
Rank 4 – N/AReduced fuel cost of jump drives by 50%

Geology Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Harvest inorganic resources from 20 sourcesGet more common and uncommon inorganic resources from surface objects.
Rank 2 – Harvest inorganic resources from 50 sourcesGet more rare inorganic resources from surface objects.
Rank 3 – Harvest inorganic resources from 100 sourcesGet more exotic inorganic resources from surface objects.
Rank 4 – N/AOccasionally harvest additional rare resources from surface objects.

Medicine Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Use healing items 20 times while woundedMed Packs, Trauma Packs, and Emergency Kits restore 10% additional Health 10% faster.
Rank 2 – Use healing items 50 times while woundedMed Packs, Trauma Packs, and Emergency Kits restore 20% additional Health 20% faster.
Rank 3 – Use healing items 100 times while woundedMed Packs, Trauma Packs, and Emergency Kits restore 30% additional Health 30% faster.
Rank 4 – N/AMed Packs, Trauma Packs, and Emergency Kits restore 50% additional Health 50% faster, and have a chance to cure an affliction.

Research Methods Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Craft 5 unique food, drinks, drugs, weapon mods, or equipment modsResources require to craft items and complete research projects is reduced by 10%.
Rank 2 – Craft 10 unique food, drinks, drugs, weapon mods, or equipment modsResources require to craft items and complete research projects is reduced by 20%
Rank 3 – Craft 15 unique food, drinks, drugs, weapon mods, or equipment modsResources require to craft items and complete research projects is reduced by 40%.
Rank 4 – N/ASudden developments during research are twice as common. Resources required to craft items and complete research projects is reduced by 60%.

Surveying Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Use the hand scanner to scan 10 unique resources, flora, or faunaAdds an optional zoom to the hand scanner, and scan distance is increased to 20 meters.
Rank 2 – Use the hand scanner to scan 25 unique resources, flora, or faunaAdds another level of zoom to the hand scanner, and scan distance is increased to 30 meters.
Rank 3 – Use the hand scanner to scan 50 unique resources, flora, or faunaAdds another level of zoom to the hand scanner, and scan distance is increased to 40 meters.
Rank 4 – N/AAdds another level zoom to the hand scanner, and scan distance is increased to 50 meters.

Botany Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Harvest 20 organic resources from plantsGet more common and uncommon organic resource from plants, learn additional info about them from the scanner, and allows some plants to be cultivated at your outposts.
Rank 2 – Harvest 50 organic resources from plantsGet more rare organic resources from plants, and learn information about them more quickly using the scanner.
Rank 3 – Harvest 100 organic resources from plantsGet more exotic organic resources from plants, and learn information about them more quickly using the scanner.
Rank 4 – N/AOccasionally harvest additional rare resources from plants, and learn information about them more quickly using the scanner.

Scanning Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Scan 5 planets or moonsYou can detect uncommon inorganic resources on planet and moon surfaces, and more information about ships in shape.
Rank 2 – Scan 15 planets or moonsYou can detect rare inorganic resources on planet and moon surfaces, and more specific information about ships in shape.
Rank 3 – Scan 30 planets or moonsYou can detect exotic inorganic resources on planet and moon surfaces, and gain better combat information on ships in space.
Rank 4 – N/AYou can detect unique inorganic resources on planet and moon surfaces, and gain a complete list of cargo on ships in space.

Spacesuit Design Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Craft 5 spacesuit, helmet, and pack modsYou can craft improved spacesuits, helmets, and pack mods, and research additional mods at a Research Lab.
Rank 2 – Craft 15 spacesuit, helmet, and pack modsYou can research and craft superior spacesuits, helmet, and pack mods.
Rank 3 – Craft 30 spacesuit, helmet, and pack modsYou can research and craft cutting-edge spacesuits, helmet, and pack mods.
Rank 4 – N/AConstruction of spacesuit, helmet, and pack mods occasionally doesn’t cost resources.

Weapon Engineering Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Craft 5 weapon modsYou can craft improved weapon mods at a Weapon Workbench, and research additional weapon mods at a Research Lab.
Rank 2 – Craft 15 weapon modsYou can research and craft superior weapon mods.
Rank 3 – Craft 30 weapon modsYou can research and craft cutting-edge weapon mods.
Rank 4 – N/AYou can research and craft master-level weapon mods.

Zoology Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Harvest organic resources from 20 creaturesGet more common organic resources from creatures and harvest from them without harming them, learn additional info about them from the scanner, and allows you to produce animal resources at your outposts.
Rank 2 – Harvest organic resources from 50 creaturesGet more uncommon organic resources from creatures and learn information about them more quickly using the scanner.
Rank 3 – Harvest organic resources from 100 creaturesGet more rare organic resources from creatures, and learn information about them more quickly using the scanner.
Rank 4 – N/AOccasionally harvest additional rare resources from creatures, and learn information about them more quickly using the scanner.

Astrophysics Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Scan 10 unique planets or moonsYou can scan the moons on your current planet. You have a 10% chance to discover a trait when scanning.
Rank 2 – Scan 25 unique planets or moonsYou can scan any planet or moon in this system. You have a 20% chance to discover a trait when scanning.
Rank 3 – Scan 50 unique planets or moonsYou can scan any planet or moon within 16 Light Years. You have a 30% chance to discover a trait when scanning.
Rank 4 – N/AYou can scan any planet or moon within 30 Light Years. You have a 50% chance to discover a trait when scanning.

Chemistry Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Create 10 chemsYou can create improved chems, and research additional chems at a Research Lab.
Rank 2 – Create 25 chemsYou can research and create superior chems.
Rank 3 – Create 50 chemsYou can search and create cutting-edge chems.
Rank 4 – N/ACrafting chems occasionally triples the amount crafted.

Outpost Engineering Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Build 5 different outpost modulesYou can construct improved outpost modules, and research additional modules at a Research Lab.
Rank 2 – Build 25 different outpost modulesYou can research and construct superior outpost modules.
Rank 3 – Build 50 different outpost modulesYou can research and construct cutting-edge outpost modules.
Rank 4 – N/AOutpost modules now cost 50% fewer resources to build.

Aneutronic Fusion Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Destroy 5 shipsShip reactors produce 1 extra unit of power
Rank 2 – Destroy 25 shipsShip reactors produce 2 extra units of power
Rank 3 – Destroy 50 shipsShip reactors produce 3 extra units of power
Rank 4 – N/AShip reactors produce 5 extra units of power

Planetary Habitation Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Build habitable outposts on 3 different planetsYou can build outposts on planets with extreme temperatures (Deep Freeze and Inferno). Increase the maximum number of Outposts you can build by 4.
Rank 2 – Build habitable outposts on 5 different planetsYou can build outposts on planets with extreme pressure. Increase the maximum number of Outposts you can build by 8.
Rank 3 – Build habitable outposts on 10 different planetsYou can build outposts on planets with toxic or corrosive atmospheres. Increase the maximum number of Outposts you can build by 12.
Rank 4 – N/AYou can build outposts on planets with extreme gravity. Increase the maximum number of Outposts you can build by 16.

Special Projects Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Craft 10 common or uncommon manufactured componentsYou can research experimental projects at a Research Lab.
Rank 2 – Craft 10 rare manufactured componentsYou can craft rare manufactured components at an Industrial Workbench.
Rank 3 – Craft 10 exotic manufactured componentsYou can craft exotic manufactured components at an Industrial Workbench.
Rank 4 – N/AYou can craft unique manufactured components at an Industrial Workbench. Outpost extractors have a chance to produce additional resources.

All Tech Skill Challenges, Ranks & Rewards

There are 17 Tech Skills in all to rank up via various challenges, and each provide their own stat rewards. We’ve broken each Tech skill down, how to earn all four ranks for each, as well as the rewards for each.

Ballistic Weapon System Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Deal 1,000 damage to enemy ships with ballistic weaponsBallistic ship weapons have 10% increased damage and cost 20% less to use in Targeting Mode.
Rank 2 – Deal 4,000 damage to enemy ships with ballistic weaponsBallistic ship weapons have 20% increased damage and recharge 15% faster.
Rank 3 – Deal 10,000 damage to enemy ships with ballistic weaponsBallistic ship weapons have 30% increased damage and recharge 30% faster.
Rank 4 – N/ABallistic ship weapons do 50% more damage to individual systems.

Boost Pack Training Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Boost jump 10 times while in combatYou can now utilize boost packs.
Rank 2 – Boost jump 25 times while in combatUsing boost pack expends less fuel.
Rank 3 – Boost jump 50 times while in combatBoost pack fuel regenerates more quickly.
Rank 4 – N/ADoubles all previous bonuses.

Piloting Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Destroy 5 shipsYou can now utilize ship thrusters.
Rank 2 – Destroy 15 shipsIncreased ship turning rate and maneuverability.
Rank 3 – Destroy 30 shipsUnlock the ability to pilot Class B ships.
Rank 4 – N/AUnlock the ability to pilot Class C ships.

Security Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Pick 5 locksYou can attempt to hack Advanced locks, and 2 auto attempts can be banked.
Rank 2 – Pick 15 locksYou can attempt to hack Expert locks, and 3 auto attempts can be banked. Rings now turn blue when the pick can be slotted.
Rank 3 – Pick 30 locksYou can attempt to hack Master-level locks, and 4 auto attempts can be banked.
Rank 4 – N/AExpend a digipick to eliminate keys that aren’t required to solve the puzzle. 5 auto attempts can be banked.

Targeting Control Systems Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Destroy 5 enemy ships while in targeting modeUnlock ship targeting functionality.
Rank 2 – Destroy 15 enemy ships while in targeting modeTime to lock onto enemy ships reduced by 15%. Target-locked ships fire at you 25% slower.
Rank 3 – Destroy 30 enemy ships while in targeting modeTime to lock onto enemy ships is reduced by 30%. You have a 10% increased chance of critically hitting a target-locked ship.
Rank 4 – N/ATime to lock onto enemy ships is reduced by 60%. Deal 20% increased system damage in targeting mode.

Energy Weapon Systems Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Deal 1,000 damage to enemy ships with Energy weaponsEnergy ship weapons have 10% increased damage and cost 15% less to use in Targeting Mode.
Rank 2 – Deal 4,000 damage to enemy ships with Energy weaponsEnergy ship weapons have 20% increased damage and cost 30% less to use in Targeting Mode.
Rank 3 – Deal 10,000 damage to enemy ships with Energy weaponsEnergy ship weapons have 30% increased damage and cost 45% less to use in Targeting Mode.
Rank 4 – N/AEnergy ship weapons recharge 30% faster.

Engine Systems Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Boost 5 times with your spaceship while in combatYour ship’s top speed is increased by 10%.
Rank 2 – Boost 25 times with your spaceship while in combatShip boosts last longer and the cooldown is shorter.
Rank 3 – Boost 50 times with your spaceship while in combatYour ship’s top speed is increased by 20%.
Rank 4 – N/AWhile boosting, all enemies disengage the player and can only reacquire them as a target after the player stops boosting.

Payloads Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Make 10 grav jumps with 75% or more of maximum cargo capacityShip cargo holds have 10% more capacity.
Rank 2 – Make 25 grav jumps with 75% or more of maximum cargo capacityShip cargo holds have 20% more capacity.
Rank 3 – Make 50 grav jumps with 75% or more of maximum cargo capacityShip cargo holds have 30% more capacity.
Rank 4 – N/AShip cargo holds have 50% more capacity.

Shield Systems Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Take 150 shield damageYour ship has 20% increased shield capacity.
Rank 2 – Take 350 shield damageYour ship has 40% increased shield capacity.
Rank 3 – Take 750 shield damageYour ship has 80% increased shield capacity.
Rank 4 – N/AYour shields will occasionally resist 100% of all damage received.

Missile Weapon Systems Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Deal 1,000 damage to enemy ships with missile weaponsShip missile weapons do 10% more damage, and their Targeting mode cost is reduced by 20%.
Rank 2 – Deal 4,000 damage to enemy ships with missile weaponsShip missile weapons do 20% more damage, and their Targeting mode cost is reduced by 40%.
Rank 3 – Deal 10,000 damage to enemy ships with missile weaponsShip missile weapons do 30% more damage, and their Targeting mode cost is reduced by 60%.
Rank 4 – N/AShip missiles have a 20% Increased Range, Travel Speed, and Reload Speed.

Particle Beam Weapon Systems Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Deal 1,000 damage to enemy ships with particle beam weaponsShip particle beam weapons do 10% more damage, and Targeting mode is reduced by 10%
Rank 2 – Deal 4,000 damage to enemy ships with particle beam weaponsShip particle beam weapons do 20% more damage, and Targeting mode is reduced by 20%
Rank 3 – Deal 10,000 damage to enemy ships with particle beam weaponsShip particle beam weapons do 30% more damage, and Targeting mode is reduced by 30%
Rank 4 – N/AIncreased critical hit chance with ship particle beam weapons.

Robotics Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Rewards
Rank 1 – Destroy 5 robotsYou deal 10% more damage to Robots and Turrets. You can force a target robot up to 10 levels higher than you to stop fighting for a limited time.
Rank 2 – Destroy 25 robotsYou deal 20% more damage to Robots and Turrets. You can force a target robot up to 10 levels higher than you to flee for a limited time.
Rank 3 – Destroy 5 robotsYou deal 30% more damage to Robots and Turrets. You can force a target robot up to 10 levels higher than you to attack their allies for a limited time.
Rank 4 – N/AYou can force a target robot up to 10 levels higher than you to obey commands for a limited time.

Starship Design Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Install 5 unique ship modulesAllows the installation of improved ship modules.
Rank 2 – Install 15 unique ship modulesAllows the installation of superior ship modules.
Rank 3 – Install 30 unique ship modulesAllows the installation of cutting-edge ship modules.
Rank 4 – N/AAllows the installation of experimental ship modules.

Starship Engineering Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Use 5 ship repair kitsAll ship systems repair 10% faster.
Rank 2 – Use 10 ship repair kitsAll ship systems have 25% increased damage mitigation.
Rank 3 – Use 15 ship repair kitsAll ship systems repair 25% faster.
Rank 4 – N/AOccasionally, repairing one block of a system will repair the entire system.

Automated Weapon Systems Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Deal 1,000 damage to enemy ships with automated turret weapons.Automated ship weapons do 10% more damage and reduce all targeting mode costs by 20%.
Rank 2 – Deal 4,000 damage to enemy ships with automated turret weapons.Automated ship weapons do 20% more damage and reduce all targeting mode costs by 30%. Your ship takes 20% less damage while in targeting mode.
Rank 3 – Deal 10,000 damage to enemy ships with automated turret weapons.Automated ship weapons do 30% more damage and reduce all targeting mode costs by 40%. Increases crit chance against targeted sub-systems by 20%.
Rank 4 – N/AShip turret weapons recharge 40% faster and do 20% more damage to target sub-systems.

Boost Assault Training Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Deal 200 damage to enemies using the boost packNearby enemies take damage when you boost and have a chance to catch on fire.
Rank 2 – Knockdown 20 enemies with a boostChance to knockdown nearby enemies when you boost.
Rank 3 – Deal 500 damage to enemies using the boost packAiming down sights while boosting will let you hover in place. Fuel is still expended until empty.
Rank 4 – N/AWhile hovering, time slows down and the world moves 70% slower around you.

EM Weapon Systems Skill Challenges & Rank Rewards

Rank ChallengeRank Reward
Rank 1 – Deal 1,000 damage to enemy ships with EM weaponsEM ship weapons have 10% increased damage and cost 15% less to use in Targeting Mode.
Rank 2 – Deal 4,000 damage to enemy ships with EM weaponsEM ship weapons have 20% increased damage and cost 30% less to use in Targeting Mode.
Rank 3 – Deal 10,000 damage to enemy ships with EM weaponsEM ship weapons have 30% increased damage and cost 45% less to use in Targeting Mode.
Rank 4 – N/AEM ship weapons have a small chance of instantly disabling enemy engines.

That concludes our guide to all challenges in Starfield and their rewards. We hope you find this helpful in leveling up all your desired skills. Let us know which you feel have been the most practical for your character, or the most fun to use.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for Starfield, as well as our official review of the game.

Related Posts

About the author

Avatar photo

Stephanie Watel

Stephanie Watel is a freelance writer for Twinfinite. Stephanie has been with the site for a few months, and in the games media industry for about a year. Stephanie typically covers the latest news and a variety of gaming guides for the site, and loves gardening and being the bird lady of the neighborhood. She has a BA in Writing from Pace University in NY.

More Stories by Stephanie Watel

Comments