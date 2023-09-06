When it comes to having a great adventure in the expanse of space, it requires more than just a curious mind. In Starfield, players have to manage several systems at once, including crafting, and with that comes the need for resources in order to get things done properly. One of the key materials is Helium-3, and for players wanting to be more efficient in amassing this resource, here’s a guide on how to get Helium-3 in Starfield quickly.

Getting Helium-3 in Starfield

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Helium-3, more commonly known as He-3 in Starfield, can be found on many different planets and moons in space, but knowing exactly how and where to find it will make life easier for all players looking to get into crafting new weapons and building out their outposts.

Locating Helium-3 in Starfield

The first step is to locate a planet that has He-3 as a resource, and landing on any of the planets in Starfield at least once will allow players to get an overview of the potential resources that can be obtained. Look at the planet’s description via the Starmap, and use the Resource view for a clearer picture.

Once it has been established that a planet contains Helium-3, then it’s time to get started with some outpost building. Known locations with Helium-3 up for grabs include:

Ananke, Olympus System

Curbeam, Alpha Centauri System

Kurtz, Alpha Centauri System

Harvesting Helium-3

There are two ways of obtaining Helium-3 once players step foot on the planet. The first is to collect the resource from the various vents that can appear on the surface. This comes with the danger of Lung Damage, so take that risk wisely.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

The other more reliable way is to harvest Helium-3 from deposits in the ground by using an outpost. Scan the surroundings to locate the He-3 deposit, and place an Outpost Beacon nearby. Next, place down a Helium-3 extractor, which will cost 4 Nickel, 5 Aluminum, and 3 Copper. Power it up accordingly, and the extractor will start doing its thing, return after a while to collect some fresh Helium-3.

Buying Helium-3

For players who rather not do the hard work, you can always trade your hard-earned credits for the resource at certain shops. An easy avenue is via Jemison Mercantile at the New Atlantis spaceport. Speak to the vendor, and pay the price needed to obtain more He-3.

That’s all there is to know about how to get Helium-3 in Starfield. For more help with the game, check out other useful guides like where to find Paradiso and how to romance Sarah Morgan. For everything else, be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information.