Where to Find Paradiso in Starfield

Aside from Starfield’s rock and snowy type planets, you can kick it in the tropics of Paradiso, a luxurious hotel that is the ultimate place for relaxation. Players can explore the area to complete a few quests, get their party on the Rooftop Terrace, or get a fresh new look. So, to help you reach this destination, we’ll show you where to find Paradiso.

Paradiso Location in Starfield

Players can find Paradiso on planet Porrima II within the Porrima System (between Kryx and Volii.) You’ll most likely hear about this location for one of the Activities missions, resulting in the completion of this particular quest upon arrival.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

When players land on the planet, they will start the First Contact storyline regarding an unknown ship that hasn’t been able to communicate with anyone. Thus, you can progress further in this mission to collect a few rewards, including antique valuables and credits. But if you want to simply relax at Paradiso, you can enter from the main lobby by continuing on the route in front of your ship.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

For starters, players can enter the Enhance shop to change their appearance or visit the fast food-like restaurant Chunks for a quick snack. Those who visit Cafe Luxe can unlock another Activities quest to help Kumar Sharma (near the General Store.). The elevator will also be next to the shop, allowing you to access the various suites and other points of interest. For example, the Rooftop Terrace includes the Chez Simon Bar and a dance floor.

Now that you know where to find Paradiso, you can explore the rest of the planet to see what remaining treasures you can find. While here, be sure to check out the relevant links below, including the location of Neon.