How to Check Ship Inventory in Starfield

While Starfield’s Activities may not seem as crucial as the main campaign and side quests, they can still help you unlock rare loot and unique storylines. Sometimes, they can assist you with basic gameplay mechanics, from Outposts to research projects to ship modifications. In this guide, we’ll show you how to check your ship’s inventory, allowing you to understand the layout of your vessel and complete the quest for the Activity.

Starfield Check Ship Inventory Activity Quest, Explained

The ship’s inventory can be found in the Cargo Hold near the cockpit (on the left side.) Given the many controls on the Constellation vessel, it can be challenging to spot, but you should be able to see the ‘Cargo Hold’ label on top.

Any items you’ve collected during your travels will be stored in this cargo, and you can choose to take a few objects to stock up your personal inventory. However, it’s recommended not to grab too many resources, which can cause your character to enter an encumbered state. Fortunately, players can upgrade their suits and unlock skills to increase their overall capacity in Starfield.

You can also transfer unwanted items to the Cargo Hold to reduce your character’s weight. Then, once you’ve interacted with the cargo, you’ll receive a completion for the ship inventory Activity objective. The task doesn’t necessarily reward you with anything like other quests, yet it will give you the information you need to familiarize yourself with the vessel’s layout.

Now that you know how to check the ship’s inventory, you can continue on the space train with our achievements guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to view more Starfield content.

